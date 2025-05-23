War, babies, women and children are all sold to help the Line Go Up.

Today I explain how our liberal consumer economy has replaced the value of human life with price.

From the trade in human life, through the transgender cult and in the business of war in Ukraine, liberal economic imperatives towards globalised consumerism are destroying the human condition.

I interview Lexi Ellingsworth on her campaign to halt the international sale of babies marketed as “surrogacy”, showing how feminists like her have been at the forefront in the fight against the sale of children and the diabolical transgender industry.

The reduction of humanity to a product is evidenced in the obscene international trade in babies, revealed below by Ellingsworth.

Her campaign to stop surrogacy in the UK also promotes a worldwide ban to prevent the sale of newborns to anyone with the money to buy them.

This market is expected to grow to over $130 billion worldwide by the 2030s.

I reported on StopSurrogacyUKNow’s campaign to end the trade in human life, supported by Surrogacy Concern - British-based groups who seek “the universal abolition of surrogacy” following the Casablanca Declaration of 2023.

Though the UK has postponed its liberalisation of surrogacy laws, it still permits anyone - including single homosexual or transgender men - to buy children abroad.

Commercial surrogacy - legal in the US and Canada - is banned in the UK. This only prohibits directly buying children within Britain. Worldwide, business is booming, with costs from $20k to over a quarter of a million dollars per child.

The transactional consumer culture, Ellingsworth argues, has transitioned women and children into goods and services for sale - replacing human dignity with the law of supply and demand.

Inspiration for the push for a global ban on the sale of human life is drawn from the receding power of the trans phenomenon, whose scandalous promotion of “gender transition” drugs and surgery to children has combined with the outrage of millions of women to see its death-grip on our mass culture released.

As against the transgender cult, it is often women who have worked the hardest to combat the grave moral evil of the baby trade.

WINNING WORLD WAR TRANS

explained this year how trans ideology “

” sexual predators.

This is only one dimension of the transgender industry, which is a monetised act of vengeance on the basis of humanity itself.

No one has better explained the horrifying transhuman ambitions of the trans cult than

.

Thanks to her work, compiled in her book Transsexual Transgender Transhuman, it is clear this “masquerade of a civil rights movement” seeks to undermine and destroy the human condition itself - replacing man, woman and child with a synthetic identity. A product of technology - for sale.

I reviewed her book here:

Last year I interviewed Vaishnavi Sundar, whose film Behind the Looking Glass explored how men claiming to be women widowed their wives and orphaned their children - whilst claiming “peak victimhood” for attention and advantage.

You can see how rights have done so much wrong to the “trans widows”, here:

Laws in the US and UK now once more reflect the basis of biological reality, with the UK Supreme Court stating trans men are not women, as moves are made to detransition the US Military - and wider Western culture.

The liberal system has privileged parodies of women, packaged “woman” as a product to be consumed - a costume to be worn - and freely permits a worldwide market in human life.

It now promotes ending life as healthcare for the mentally ill - and suicide as a social duty to those who have become too expensive to care for - or about.

The price of life is a fact. Its market value can be calculated in the cost of its purchase and of its preservation. With the liberal system seeking to digitalise its rule into permanence, it makes perfect business sense to reduce humanity to numerical value alone.

The liberal system is a declaration of war on our civilisation, refined by technology and promoted by the technique of sales. It is a direct assault on the essential value of human life.

This is obvious when we consider the fortunes made in the current war to defend liberal democracy.

Gluck’s 2023 report showed how a convicted paedophile ran a baby trafficking operation - out of Ukraine.

Ukraine remains a world leader in the sale of babies, with over a quarter of the global market. The collusion of corrupt government and police officials enables this business through a wider trade - in human trafficking.

A 2024 US government report on human trafficking in Ukraine said

Corruption, particularly in the police and judiciary, and official complicity in trafficking crimes remained significant concerns inhibiting law enforcement action.

In July 2024, the Council of Europe warned the war - which it blamed exclusively on Russia, had magnified

…risks of human trafficking, including for the purposes of sexual and labour exploitation of children of Ukraine.

A UN spokesman added,

Crisis and emergency situations, including armed conflicts, put children at greater risk of being separated from their parents and protective environment, and of being displaced without the control or supervision by the authorities.

Benoît van Keirsbilck, member of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child concluded,

These children are easy prey for child traffickers, illegal adopters, and exploitation in general, including sexual exploitation.

I abandoned an investigation into child trafficking out of Ukraine as no one wishes to be murdered for revealing it.

THE BUSINESS OF WAR IN UKRAINE

The war in Ukraine is the result of liberal expansionism. The CIA began sponsoring Ukrainian nationalists in 1952 to subvert the borderlands.

NATO expansion - 1949-2024

NATO was founded in 1949 with 12 members.

It was expanded to 32, with fifteen formerly Russian-aligned states absorbed into its alliance. With the addition of once-neutral Finland in 2023, NATO’s direct border with Russia doubled in size.

In 1997 George Kennan described NATO expansion as a “fateful error” which would precipitate war with Russia. Robert Gates said absorbing Ukraine was “overreaching”, and “recklessly ignoring what the Russians considered their own vital national interests”.

The war in Ukraine is not an accident or a mistake. It is not the result of unprovoked Russian aggression. Some of the most senior foreign affairs specialists in the USA warned it would lead to war, and it is now clear that this was the intention.

NATO bulletin - 2021

NATO is not a “defensive alliance”. It is described by Dr Maitra as an “ideological bureaucracy” - an organisation whose stated purpose is suborned to the offensive promotion of “global social revolution”.

Why? NATO’s purpose is to globalise liberal consumerism. Cheap consumer goods bought on credit with periodic elections between liberal parties - this is the utopia of the Rainbow Empire.

Ukraine’s former propaganda figurehead, Michael “Sarah” Cirillo.

The war in Ukraine is not being fought for military reasons. It is sold as being the defence of democracy - and it is - if by this we understand “democracy” as the business model of debt-fuelled liberal consumerism with global ambitions.

The war is fought for ideological reasons, to serve the economic model which produces them.

The goal was to secure Russia’s vast resources and capture its wealth and markets for the economic empire of the liberal faction, now bankrupted by the pursuit of the horizon of total domination.

Cirillo has been airbrushed out of the picture for being trans-sane on camera.

This is the obscene process by which war is monetised - along with all its horrors. The business of killing makes the value of human life significant to the bottom line only when a profit can be turned - such as in the sale of children.

The Russians have a name for the millions of children orphaned by ideological war. They were called Bezprizorniki - “unattended” due to the death of their parents in war, in the 1917 revolution, or in its resulting famine and purges.

In his book And Now My Soul Is Hardened , Alan Ball documented how boys and girls under fifteen had been prostituted - or otherwise consumed in a life of crime.

Today, the rules-based order of the West permits the open sale of children to anyone who wishes to buy them - regardless of their intentions. The Soviet horror has passed, but it is survived by another ideology generated by an economic model.

What is the price of life today? It is whatever anyone is willing to pay.