Frank Wright

Richard C. Cook
9h

Thanks as always Frank.

One might ask where the money is coming from for all these wacko institutes. At least in the US, when they passed the 16th amendment in 1913--the income tax amendment--to fund the Federal Reserve system and its agenda of endless war, they had to get the support of the rich people. They did this by passing a law that contributions to "non-profits" (hahaha) were tax deductible. So the "non-profits" became a parking lot for the big bucks. Meanwhile the working stiffs paid the taxes. Plus the "non-profits" invested their money in the stock and bond markets to make further profits (hahaha) while they employed all the friends, relatives, spouses, etc., of the rich contributors, Ivy League graduates who would write policy papers on taking over Africa, making war on Germany, giving everyone "vaccines," etc., all of which policy papers were "educational" and "non-political" in nature.

The scam of the ages. Kid you not. They sent me to Yale to join the team. I dropped out and became a Beatnik. Then I got sick and needed a job. So I became an entry-level employee development specialist. And there you have it. Now 78-years old on social security writing this crazy stuff.

Wiepkje
9h

Even the "anti-system" libertarians like Michael Malice (a Jew manlet) repeat this 'number go up' shit.

