Today I bring you a post in two parts.

Part one is the neglected tale of the trans widows - the women left behind by the men who would “become” them.

Part two is a product of my forthcoming book on the project to destroy our civilisation. I explain in this part why I think “rights” do wrongs.

I explain that, from the point of view of power, it is extremely useful to sell a personal declaration of war on the norms of society as progress.

I think the trans cult most clearly illustrates the nature of rights-based liberation struggles as partners to elite power.

Far from being a mission of emancipation, they deliver social and personal annihilation. Where successful, they pioneer the freedom of movement to a posthuman future for us all.