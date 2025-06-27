In my book A Brief History of Liberal Democracy, I show how our idea of social reality is manufactured by cultural production.

The direction of news, entertainment, politics and policies online and offline is determined by the economic model of liberal consumerism.

Today I show how cultural production has liberated woman from womanhood, and has subtracted the dignity and reality of the female - and replaced it with a marketing brand.

What is happening to women is happening to everyone.

Liberal consumerism is an evil system. What is ultimately consumed by it is us.

All of us.

There is the “childfree” life, which Lucy Meggeson says is now led by one in five women in the UK. She prizes a reduction of female life to one self.

Meggeson is promoted by the culture industry to tell you life is better without kids. How would she know?

People who have kids have lived a life with and without them. We know.

Many of the problems parents have are due to the total collapse of our civilisation by liberal-global policies.

It is now practically impossible for people to afford to have a family, or to see them much if they do.

Our lives are subsumed into the nihilistic consumerism of our addiction economies, with children increasingly patterned on toxic algorithms - digital and social - themselves a product of the replacement of culture and industry with sales.

One such monetised addiction is sex, and at the centre of that is woman - as consumer and consumed product.

PROGRESSIVE PROSTITUTION

There are middle aged middle class Western women who are now advertising sex with migrant male prostitutes as self-care.

From “Love, Actually” to “paying for sex with brown men, actually”

In a “taboo-busting” 2022 film, Thompson played a schoolteacher who wants to have a “sexual awakening” - so she pays for sex with a brown man.

This is a positive message, she says, helping to rehabilitate the image of “sex workers” - and women like Emma who hire them.

In years past women who wanted to buy sex would do so by travelling abroad. Ulrich Seidl’s film 2007 Import/Export mapped the traffic patterns of Eastern European women - recruited from online to offline prostitution in the West.

In 2012, Seidl’s Paradise: Love told the story of female sex tourism to Africa, in which affluent middle aged Western women would travel abroad to prostitute third world men.

The borders have now collapsed, and everything that was abroad is now at home. That “everything” is evil, and there is no place like home when it is everywhere. How did it come to this?

The reduction of everything to a consumer transaction is the basic practical function of the liberal system.

Its globalised, borderless ponzi scheme model monetises every area of human life, from national identity to sexual identity, from “gender” to sexual relations, and even the sale of babies.

The “right to die” for the elderly is framed as an economic argument.

Everything becomes a sale. The dignity and value of human life is replaced by price. This is the condition of woman today.

She is being replaced by McWoman.

Ukraine’s former propaganda figurehead, Michael “Sarah” Collins.

What the rights-based movement has achieved is to sell the liberation from the meaning of life as emancipation by purchase power.

LIBERATED INTO A PRODUCT

Women have been liberated from womanhood. Their wombs are rented to manufacture babies for sale. Their sex has been dissolved into “gender”, as the techno-erotic bio-occultism of the trans movement has reduced “woman” to a product of costume, mimicry, surgery and chemicals. The parodies of womanhood this industry manufactures are grotesques, whose resentment of real women fuels an inextinguishable and vicious hatred.

Women’s bodies are sensationalised and sold as raw sex objects by the lucrative industry of porn - whose process of production and its product degrades producer and consumer alike.

AI-powered sex robots are now available - so the depraved can enjoy a programmable female of their own, controlled by their phone.

These industries are the business of evil, paying the wages of sin.

“Woman” has become an object manufactured at scale - in a Fordist process of standardisation.

These business models have repackaged woman as a product line. The meaning of woman outside these packaged special offers is vanishing. No roles beyond the market are scripted for the meat of convenience she has become.

The death of the meaning of “woman” has been commercialised, and every one of her names is becoming a deadname. “Woman” and “mother” are being erased from the ledger of transactions. What will become of “woman”?

Woman is being consigned to sales history.

WOMAN AS A DEADNAME

The surrogacy industry strives to avoid ever saying “mother”, presenting market friendly euphemisms to erase any mention of basic reality. In Britain, the NHS and the BBS prefer to say “people who give birth” so as not to offend the demonically possessed.

This liberal-consumer trick is used everywhere that the basic facts must be hidden. Why must the obvious be silenced, and why must reality become an unmentionable taboo?

To say mothers are being paid to give birth and give away their babies is obscene.

Instead, “gestational carriers” are employed to “help people start families”. People like single homosexual men, transgender individuals, and convicted child sex rapists.

We are told there is an invisible hand in the market which has a moralising force.

What is the market value of a child trafficked into the hands of paedophiles?

What kind of person is offended by breastfeeding? The messaging here promotes the interests of a constituency who resent and wish to destroy reality.

The liberal-consumer system destroys the basis of reality to replace it with choices, bought on credit, which consume everything of value at scale.

In place of nations, a global supermarket. In place of women, porn and procedural gestation, and a costume drama with sinister overtones of a posthuman Satanic vandalism of the biological basis of humanity itself.

The rape of women and children has increased enormously with the influx of millions of migrants into the West.

So has the murder of children - who are usually, but not always - little girls.

Wealthy staycation sex tourists like Emma Thompson are saying “f*** the migrants” for money.

This sick joke conceals the sinister fact that consent means nothing in today’s borderless sexual economy.

Satirical cartoon from the late 1990s

PORN AS A GLOBAL SALES CAMPAIGN

So far, practically no one has noticed that the oceanic wave of online porn has advertised Western women and girls as insatiable sex machines to billions of foreign men.

Mass migration has not only imported their rape-cultural view of the female sex, but these men have been furiously and obsessionally aroused by the pornwave on their mobile phones. By the time they get here they are in a state of sexual frenzy.

Once they are here they are surrounded by the white female faces and bodies which have saturated their minds in an endless stream of savage sex scenes.

What happens next? It is hardly a mystery.

Share

An unknown number of British children have been raped by immigrants. In Germany, the AfD’s Lena Kotre has campaigned on the danger presented to women by mass migration. It is real. It is not a "racist” perspective.

The rape of women has soared across Europe as migrant males radicalised by online porn have flooded over the borders.

This is the reality which has made women and children victims in their own homeland. This reality has been created by policy, and those policies were enacted not to advance human rights but for profit.

Nothing matters in the liberal system but the bottom line. As long the GDP line goes up, everything else goes down. That is how the system works today.

The sickness manufactured by this evil system is monetised.

Sane men love the women in their lives. My children would not be here without my wife and I treasure them.

I cherish my wife and her mother - who lives with us all in our home.

Women are not products to be consumed by market forces. The safety of our women and children is not a paranoid concern of extremists and the “far right”.

That our economic system reduces women and girls to a commodity fetish is an obvious fact. The replacement of the value of human life with price in practice and arithmetic in ethics is a stage towards a total digitalisation of government.

The World Economic Forum wishes to replace the nations with a globalised governance of “stakeholder capitalism” - in which we will be ruled by algorithm.

This stake is being held over the heart of humanity by the vampires.

The fate of us all is shown by the virtuous signalling of womanhood into a product line.

THE MAKING OF “McWOMAN”

McWoman is the canary in the coalmine. The replacement of the human dignity and biological reality of woman is a vision of the one dimensional man imagined as the terms of the human condition set by the liberal-global elite.

Woman is not a baby factory but mother. Woman is not a sexual snack or a pantomime act. When old, woman is not a burden but a treasure to her family.

To the political economy of unlimited desire and digitally restricted freedom woman is a matter of convenience to be wiped clean from a laminated menu of takeaway options.

For more on how liberal consumerism devalues life to price, see here:

The freedom of the progressive system is confined to delimited self annihilation. Life as an endless scroll of options delivered into your mind and body at bargain prices. Terms and conditions apply.

The virtualisation of womanhood is a method of making half of our species an object to be moulded in the image of desire, to be bought on credit as a matter of convenience.

We are being turned into junk food for an insatiable machine.

Shrier’s 2021 book on the trans epidemic.

What is happening to women is evil, and this is no accident. Betrayed by rights into self annihilation, the horrific transitioning of woman into an Amazon Prime cut is a direct assault on the basis of humanity and the natural order.

This machine will devour us all. Stop consuming its consolation prizes. What is being done to women is being done to humanity itself.

In the cut-price promotion of human existence as a bargain hunt, the value of life is reduced first to one, then a zero.

There is no future for any of us in an economic and political system which attaches a price to everything to reduce its value to nothing.

This is the reason I speak to and support women who fight against their own replacement. We are all being replaced by something else.

This is the devil’s work, and only the flaming sword of God can cut it down.

Together, we will win.