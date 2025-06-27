Frank Wright

Yup!

Funny how what started as an equal pay for equal work protest movement morphed into a nightmare nonsense of degradation. My mother used to laugh at the Burn Your Bra marches back in the early 70s - she said waving your boobs around was just what men liked to see! I also remember, back in the 70s, being told that the blokes coming from the Punjab to live in my town thought all white women were prostitutes and sexually available because they went out alone. (They also blew their noses into their hands and then wiped their fingers on any available wall so maybe they weren't the most sophisticated people from the Punjab). The contraceptive pill meant that even "nice girls" found it difficult to say no. Join that to the sudden acceptance that an unmarried mother was deserving of help and the father didn't have to worry himself about illegitimate offspring any more and sex stopped being something you either paid a "professional" for or got married for. Women went from being cared-for wives and mothers to be both available and disposable. However, my daughters and most of their friends are with men who love and care for them so there are decent people out there. They are just as aghast at the way the world is as we oldies.

Well done!

