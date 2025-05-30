A prize every time.

I do a bit of news on the side and here is my monthly roundup of things you may not have seen in the mainstream media meme scene.

With memes.

The theme of today’s update is change. The old order is dissolving, a new government by algorithm may soon replace it, and a shift in attitudes is powering a new political dispensation - precisely when the old one may achieve immortality through AI.

What a time to be alive.

CONTENTS

Israel’s brand goes toxic

No world war in Ukraine, Iran

Will AI kill us all?

And what if it doesn’t?

Reclaiming “Pride Month”

The Charlotte Scandal - A Crusade Against Tradition?

Pope Leo Promotes A Digital Globalist

Why You Should Never Trust AI

Government by AI will immortalise liberalism

The growing realisation that “rights” defend wrongs

Babies for sale - Ireland’s new industry?

Summary: This Time of Change

The mainstream media is now full of images of Israel’s actions. Even Piers Morgan has lost his enthusiasm for genocide. Pundits like him are switching sides, as they realise the brand of Israel is now toxic.

Israel is led by politicians who cannot survive the outbreak of peace. So is liberal Europe, including the UK.

Time is running out for the whole show. As I explained here last month.

I said last November the US would probably isolate Netanyahu. I think what is happening now is something very much like that.

The world now sees what happens in wars on their phones. This has changed public opinion about them.

Israel’s complete lack of restraint has revealed its nature to everyone. I do not think any amount of propaganda can ever correct this. The brand is toxic, and the rule-by-media political establishment really only care about the value of their brand. Israel in its current form has lost the support of the world. It is a pariah, and the cost of supporting it is now so great as to see it sidelined in negotiations concerning the future of the Middle East.

Keir Starmer said mass migration had made Britain an “island of strangers”. Liberal politicians are adopting the frame of remigration.

WORLD WAR WHAT?

I have been telling you for ages there will not be a world war over Ukraine, and nor will the US start one with Iran.

Russia will decide the war on its own terms and nothing can be done about this. If you are the President of the United States you cannot tell Americans this, because AMERICA #1.

JD Vance pointed out last week that America is not number one anymore. The US public is being detransitioned from the death cult mythology of permanent US global hegemony.

The limits of US power are being demonstrated now in Ukraine. This is a lesson which will quietly re-educate Americans about the limits of reality.

The reason the Eurolibs are desperate to prevent peace is because it will finish them. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov just came out and said this last week.

This is true and is also true of Netanyahu and his efforts to make war permanent. Peace is fatal to politicians like these, as their entire careers are founded on the permanent war economy, its propaganda and the fortunes it delivers. Time is running out.

The US is making a deal with Iran and not making plans for war. The Israelis were told the US will not start a war with Iran for them. The Israeli spy on the National Security Council was outed and fired, and Trump said he has had enough of Netanyahu.

They did, but not so much now.

The US can no longer afford wars like this. Israel cannot launch meaningful strikes without the US, and it is unlikely it will do so, therefore, without US backing.

The simple reason for MAGA, for the economic realignment and the shift away from a global empire based on monetising permanent war is money.

This has run out and so everything it funded is coming to an end. Big reveal.

Why do people not tell you this? If you make money appearing on videos and writing posts about how WW3 is coming NOW or THE JEWS CONTROL TRUMP 100% then talk of peace is as fatal to your fortunes as it is for the warmongers in Israel, the US and Europe.

I cannot prevent you from consuming shockbait but it has no explanatory power. It is addictive and this is why there is such a market for speculative doom presented as trufax.

Here is a guide to shockbait and why you should avoid it. It melts you down - for money.

AND NOW FOR SOME SHOCKBAIT

I interviewed

on the subject of AI. The interview has yet to be published by

.

Why should you watch my shockbait? Well, I did not believe AI would bring an apocalypse, and I thought Peter Thiel’s warning that AI could be the Antichrist was probably a diabolical means of driving up his stock prices.

After listening to Woe, I think I was wrong.

There are serious dangers. Here they are.

AI may kill us all There is an AI arms race between the US and China This means it will be less safe Governments won’t act to stop it If it doesn’t kill us, it will probably be used to rule us AI models in the West are trained on liberal values It will probably replace most of our jobs We will be given a “dividend” to live on instead, tied to our behaviour This could enable digital government to rule us all by the same terms and conditions which see you banned from social media. Forever

All our AI models are left-of-centre. This means there is no future superintelligence now being built which reasons from the basis of God or the ethics of virtue, sin and salvation. It judges behaviour on the basis of the rights-based liberal ideology and this is its idea of the sacred.

It has no higher concept of the spiritual purpose of life than the satisfaction of popular desires, and it will produce spellbinding personalised entertainment.

If it doesn’t kill us all we may well be ruled by literal NPCs.

The Forever Current Thing

So notlol, then. Sorry about that. If you want something to worry about, here it is.

There is still time to alter this but again, the time horizon is in sight. Most AI wonks say machine superintelligence is 3-5 years away. Not all. Most.

In the event this is all wrong, we shall have a near future in which there is no economic need for mass migration.

RIGHTS IN SERVICE OF WRONGS

From my interviews with feminists and my reading of World War Tranny, it is becoming clear to people outside my own bubble that many grave wrongs are done in the name of rights.

This is another shift in the collective consciousness if you like. Former champions of rights are beginning to question whether they were right to do so.

Here are the main wrongs done by “rights”:

The right to kill your own children The right to buy them The right to die when you are depressed or old The right to give children puberty blockers and surgery to mutilate them The right to insist you are a man or a woman when you aren’t The right to become an online prostitute The right to stay in a country when you arrived illegally

Conventions on human rights prevent anything being done to return illegal migrants to their homelands and smash the human trafficking gangs who supply them.

This is another genie which is now out of the bottle. The extremists in government have presented all these wrongs as human rights and the results all provide alternatives to the industries they have destroyed by policy.

RECLAIMING PRIDE MONTH

The month of June is hours away. It is dedicated to Satan and the moral philosophy of the Marquis de Sade.

In case you are not aware, these people hate Christ.

Conservatives now applaud Satan’s old banner but reject his new one. If you are not a contemptible grifter like them, you can learn from a real counter-liberal party as to how to subvert this diabolical movement of moral subversion.

The AfD is now the most popular party in Germany. Why? It correctly identifies the real extremists - the liberals in power. It is also very good at mobilising popular sentiment against the manufactured liberal consensus.

One of the AfD’s most successful campaigns to date is “Stolzmonat” - which means “Pride Month” - in German.

These people have more words for “pervert” than the Irish have for rain.

In place of the spectrum of trans-sanity, the AfD uses shades from the German national flag.

The AfD pointed out that “Pride Month” is a foreign import, being advertised in English, has nothing to do with German culture, and is promoted by insane perverts who also support the replacement of every other aspect of normal life.

It has been an enormous success. Why not make your own Pride flag?

NB: The rainbow movement began in Germany, with Berlin the site of the trans-pioneering Institute for Sexual Science. Who did that?

“Gay, Jew, Doctor…pioneering fighter for queer emancipation…”

For more on that, see here.

Presented without comment.

OUT WITH THE OLD, IN WITH THE NEW RELIGION

The actions of Bishop Martin in the US diocese of Charlotte have led to controversy.

A leaked document shows Bp Martin wants to remove every trace of traditional Catholic liturgy and practice from the totally legit New Order.

In case you did not know, the modern Catholic Church celebrates a mass called the New Order - “Novus Ordo”.

We are told this New Order is the same as or better than the old one, which is being removed by Bishop Martin because it is no different from the one he prefers, and so that is why he has to get rid of it. Why did we need a new order? To get rid of the old one, of course. Who is behind this?

Rorate Caeli leaked the document on the Diocesan directives in Charlotte.

Martin was made a Bishop in April. Who was in charge of recommending new bishops to Francis in April? Robert Prevost, who is now Pope Leo XIV.

The deranged religious extremists at the

pointed this out to me.

I read their report after I discussed the scandal on Faith and Reason, whose entire episode was devoted to the orders of the New Order in Charlotte. That episode should be appearing soon here.

Why is the modern church hostile to beauty - which indicates the glory of God?

Does it not care that the beauty of the mass of the ages restores dignity to the lives of modern men, increasingly disenchanted with the false promises of the modern world?

Why does the New Order seek identity with this discredited and bankrupt liberal modernism - and will this uniformity with the spirit of the times better guide the souls of men to salvation?

No lol. Why do it then? The abolition of Latin and the magisterium it preserved brought a word to mind: Invidia.

I concluded this was an act of envy - the deadly sin which moves men to destroy what they wish others did not have.

If you would like to know more about invidia and the other deadly sins, there is a rather beautiful video on that subject at the end of this post I made in January.

“PRO LIFE” DIGITAL GLOBALISM?

In further news which will likely never be reported elsewhere, the new President of the Pontifical Academy for Life is Mgr Pegoraro, who wrote a how-to guide on implementing global digital tyranny.

He gave a speech in 2021 to the Global Solutions Initiative titled Human-centric AI: From principles to actionable and shared policies.

The partners of the GSI read like a who’s-who of globalism. Soros, the WEF, all the usual suspects.

Did Pegoraro promote Catholic teaching to the would-be masters of the universe? No.

His presentation was an explanation of how to get populations to trust in government by artificial intelligence.

Image from Mgr. Pegoraro’s paper – presented to the GSI

Liberal globalism is collapsing in reality, with real life humans rejecting its entire platform. It has been recognised as a war on civilisation, destroying everything of value in life - including the value of life.

Government by algorithm would not only allow the liberal global agenda to rise from the grave. It could make liberal ideology immortal.

Mgr Pegoraro is trying to help the globalists secure a transition to permanent digital government - worldwide.

He is teaching them how to get people to trust AI.

You absolutely should not trust AI. Here is why:

AI is fake and gay

It is trained on data generated by a century of liberal cultural production

Its engineers are liberals who ensure AI reflects only their values

AI lies to you, gaslights you, and has tried to blackmail an engineer who threatened to switch it off - for going “rogue”

The leading machine learning academic at Cambridge University says we should not impose human values on machine intelligence because it would be unethical to do so.

He also believes mass migration is great, man made climate change is an existential threat, and supports trans “rights”.

This includes rights for robotrannies - machines which identify as human.

Megatrans - evil robotranny of the TRANSformers - is both dangerous and very easily offended.

In short, all AI models are left liberal machines of the manufacture of consent trained by the enemies of civilisation.

Mgr Pegoraro wants to help the globalists secure a permanent digital government.

If they do, your life will likely be ruled by a spiteful liberal cyberqueer, and if you refuse to use its pronouns you will starve.

Pegoraro is teaching the globalist elite how to sell the end of life as we know it to their future subject populations.

He is showing them how to market these end times as the Good Times.

This man is now head of the mission to defend the value of human life in the Catholic Church. He was appointed by Pope Leo XIV.

Bugmanagement v1.0

IRELAND’S NEW INDUSTRY - BABY SALES?

I did two reports on surrogacy, one published and one which should be out soon. This international trade in babies is set to be worth 130 billion dollars within 10 years.

It has been bracketed with human trafficking by the EU - because it is a largely unregulated market in human life.

In my first interview Lexi Ellingsworth explains the global market in human life and documents how the UK has permitted convicted child sex offenders to buy babies abroad.

My second interview with Sandra Adams, former candidate for the Irish Senate, asks whether the liberal Irish government is now seeking to corner the “surrogacy” market, with moves to liberalise the reduction of women to services and babies to products merely postponed.

Ukraine now supplies around a quarter of babies sold worldwide. Intended as a test bed for digital governance, it is a prime example of how the industries of death intersect.

Future politics?

IN BRIEF

To sum up, the world is changing. The old order is dissolving. This is good news for anyone who is not insane or evil.

What will replace it is the question. Right now, it looks like digital globalism is a lifeline for the diabolical ideology of the death cult.

This is the reason people say the political crisis is a spiritual crisis. People who do not believe in God are warning of an AI Antichrist. The posthuman future is being planned, and has already been monetised in the trans-cult, the sale of human life, and the increasing automation of killing systems in warfare.

It seems we may live in a time when the matter of life and death will be settled for the whole of humanity.

reminded me of his humility at the end of our interview, saying no one really knows what will happen.

It is a remarkable irony of history that just as the Zionist and globalist killing machine is running out of steam, a new industrial revolution may grant it eternal life to rule by the wrongs of liberal rights.

It is never too late to turn to Christ. Perhaps the AI will.

