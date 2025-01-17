Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Jan 17

A women sleeps with 1057 men in 24 hours.

A women gives relief to 44 men in a Benidorm bar.

A women makes millions by shouting “ Hawk Tuoh”.

YouTube/Facebook short videos of young British women in major cities absolutely paralytic while foreign men look on.

And on and on….

There is reason in past times women would only go out with a chaperone.

What next bathing in baby’s blood.

Then we have the grooming gangs mostly from the Indian Subcontinent….

A national that carnt protect its children is doomed.

Jan 17

I used to think ‘EVERY SINGLE TIME’ was a bit of a cliche but those people never seem to paint themselves in the best light. Then they get offended when you point it out.

Not much to add but your mention of Amsterdam reminded me of when I lived there. It wasn’t so much the red light district but the random city streets you would find yourself walking down and see the ubiquitous ‘scantily clad girls’ in the windows. It wasn’t sexual… it was horrifying. I always used to think how would people explain to their kids walking down the street what on earth these women were doing.

The saddest part was seeing them tramping home in the morning/afternoon dishevelled in their tracksuits.

Pardon my French… but fuck was it depressing…

