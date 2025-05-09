A time horizon is a fixed point in the future at which certain processes will be evaluated or assumed to end.

The one in sight is that of liberal globalism.

Here’s what that means for you, why the management know their time is up. Millions of people now assume the pronouns of the Fake and Gay Empire are was/were. It’s over - and we all know it now.

This meme is from two years ago. Things have moved on.

BANG GOES GLOBALISM

Trump is crashing the global economic system, whose postwar consensus is finished. Mark Carney said this in his victory speech.

Whether you believe this or not, or whether you like it or not, this is happening.

It is not only because of Trump, but because the US needs to resize its economy, ambitions and military commitments to a realistic set of goals - instead of the demand for the impossible which was total global domination.

This means the idea of a life without limits has gone bankrupt. There is no more capacity to entertain fantasy projects. The US sponsorship of global social revolution is over.

We are seeing Peak Tranny, Peak Climate, Peak Migration - and these messages are no longer sponsored by the leading power in the West.

PEAK LIBERALISM

The governments of liberal Europe are in crisis, their democracies paralysed, their politics facing electoral extinction. The measures by Germany and France to criminalise counter-liberal democracy are an act of self harm which haemorrhages legitimacy out of the system.

In Britain, Krazy Keith Starmer is facing a Labour “civil war” over mass migration, Net Zero and the general uselessness of an activist lawyer who not only resembles a panicked sausage - but demanded their return from Hamas.

Even Tony Blair is sick of him, and it was the Dark Lord who rug-pulled the “irrational…hysteria” of the “doomed” Net Zero agenda before Starmer was mullered in the local elections.

Blair urges a swift transition to digital tyranny because he knows the game’s up.

Another rug will be pulled with the outbreak of peace in Ukraine. The revelations which follow will discredit anyone who invested their political capital in Project Russian Collapse.

Europe is experiencing the “sharp right turn” its management feared would follow in the wake of the Return of Orange Hitler.

People have not been radicalised online.

They have been radicalised by the reality produced by the politics of mass destruction.

Yes, Carney swung the election with dodgy billions and Cringe Boomer Nationalism. Yes, Australia and NZ are still governed by the fake and gay.

Yet these partners in crimes against their own peoples no longer have a US-led order of patronage and power with which to align.

The same can be said of the Vatican.

MYSTERIOUS GLOBALIST APPEARS ON VATICAN BALCONY - SHOCKER!

The new pope is nothing new - because he represents the new order and not the Catholic Church of the past 1400 years.

With a traddy name he is presented as a bridge between the magisterium and the modernist project. Yet these two factors are distinct because one is doctrine and the other is heresy.

The church he represents is 63 years old. It is an ideological bureaucracy - a vehicle of global social revolution. It has replaced the unity of faith with confusion, the unity of the Church with the structure and politics of liberal democracy - at the moment the liberal system is dissolving.

Based Vigano, totes vindicated

Jean Genet wrote a play called The Balcony. In it, a bunch of libertines dress up as bishops, policemen and political leaders. A revolution outside destroys the real ones, and the costumed imposters then assume these offices in reality.

The deception is obvious to the audience, but not to the people onstage.

Something like this dramatic irony is all that is left of the performance these days. The brand of open borders, rainbow flags and climate panic has lost its appeal.

It is precisely this modernism which has supplied the spiritual hunger of our times.

The cult of the self is a cult of self destruction, its virtues vice, and its politics suicide. The Catholic Church is not dead. It cannot die. Though we have another Pope who is not (yet) a Catholic, it is his “church” and not Christ’s whose end is in sight - because this modern counterfeit cannot fix the problem.

It is the problem.

The Catholic Church has the answers to this crisis, if only the Vatican would teach them again. In time - and I believe in my lifetime - it will.

I said Trump would isolate Netanyahu last November.

PEAK ZIONISM

The Israel lobby has built an enormous and powerful worldwide influence network over the last century. It now sponsors most members of Congress, and has donated millions to every US President since Kennedy.

You can have all the influence you like, but it cannot buy you power when the system’s going bankrupt.

The US is faced with an existential moment. It simply cannot afford any more big wars.

Israel’s near-permanent leader Netanyahu has based his entire career on killing peace - and on dragging the US into permanent war.

He is finished now, because the message from Israel’s sponsor is the season of regime change has been cancelled.

Trump can do this and say he has saved Israel from the abyss of civil war - which Israelis say Netanyahu is leading them into.

The signs are now visible that Trump is isolating Netanyahu in the crisis he has created.

The Israel lobby remains enormously powerful, but the machine it operates has run out of fuel. Israel has lost the world because of its actions, and its actions have fuelled the loss of American prestige along with trillions of dollars.

The idea of a state without restraint has met with hard limits - in the US and in Israel.

SOUL TRADERS

The political inflection point is also powered by the enormous hunger for meaning. Global consumerism supplied transactional values to replace those of human life.

Its special offers have failed to provide a purpose or even a point to being alive - recasting the human condition as a lifelong bargain hunt without borders.

The liberal system denies the soul of man exists, and so it has no answer to the deep cry which now resounds from its disenchanted populations.

The end of history supplied a spiritual starvation diet as the final prescription for the human condition. It turns out that people prefer not to die of this sort of hunger.

I believe that dignity can be returned to working life - following the example of the social teaching of Pope Leo XIII.

Modern man is not in search of his soul. It is calling to him now, for its needs to be returned to the centre of life. The liberal system cannot provide for this. It is a machine which has given up the ghost - and everyone knows it.

Goodbye Boomertruth. Hello Zoomertruth.

BANG GOES BOOMERTRUTH

The BoomerTruth era is over. White people are no longer willing to meekly accept they deserve whatever is done to them. And much in the way of harm has been done.

Do not go insane with rage or vengeance. This is not just. Things are now being called what they are. They have different names due to their difference.

This means a return to the essential basis of reality, that man’s gaze is moving from his navel to seek something outside his appetites and desires by which to live.

The generation of television believers is dying out. Though many minds were broken in the Covid Regime, screen time for many others has broken the mass manufactured spell - giving millions the time to think about the Big Picture.

Why is that picture never on our screens - despite being all around us? The pieces have been put together. The liberal system is a weapon of mass destruction.

This realisation is the genie of the times - the Geniezeit - and it is not going back in the bottle. It is the genius of Man awakening from a hypnotic trance. I think this reflexive rejection of the pseudo-reality by whose creation we were governed for a century makes digital domination a very hard sell.

And without a digital government, the liberal elite is finished.

The time horizon is in sight for the liberal global remnant. Their political extinction is visible now, and is simply a matter of time.

What global liberalism promised has been evaluated, and it is now generally assumed to be at its end. No system can long survive the absence of belief in itself, and this one lived by its manufacture.

This is the time horizon. We are not chasing it. It is coming for them.

All of them.

