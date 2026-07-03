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Peter Matz's avatar
Peter Matz
5m

I am confused by the 'state of necessity'. Is the idea that one cannot be saved outside SSPX, or to put it another way, SSPX is the one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church? That seems to underlie the arguments for their episcopal consecrations, but the fact that they acknowledge Pope Leo as head of the Church points the opposite direction. The beauty and emotional appeal of the traditional liturgy is clear; I have attended and served Latin Mass since I was a young lad. But the logic regarding the state of necessity seems fuzzy.

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Jocelyn's avatar
Jocelyn
13m

The laity are not excommunicated unless you personally write to Rome and request it. It has to be per individial. And unfortunately, there may be a bit of a back-log as many sedes who passed through the SSPX also would like a certificate of excommunication. (Hopefully we receive something printed on decent card-stock and suitable for framing, but with many large families in the SSPX, I have a suspicion it will be a downloadable email attachment that we will have to print ourselves.)

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