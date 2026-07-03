Fr Pagliarani, SSPX Superior General, gives his homily during the consecrations.

I went to Econe in Switzerland this week with my son to witness the consecration of four bishops by the SSPX, a traditional Catholic fraternity which exists to ensure that traditional Catholicism is preserved.

The Vatican has now excommunicated all the priests, religious, bishops and everyone who adheres to the SSPX - that means, people like me who go to mass and receive the sacraments in SSPX parishes.

Reports are already emerging raising issues with the excommunications, as they are said to theologically questionable and inconsistent with canon law.

The Society of St Pius X and its faithful have been excommunicated by the Vatican for being too Catholic.

Some of the 16000 faithful arriving for the consecrations at the SSPX Seminary in Econe, Switzerland.

Why has this happened?

This has happened because the Vatican is now preaching “Synodality”, which is not the Catholic religion.

The Society needs bishops to continue to ordain priests, in order to preserve the teaching and practice of the Catholic religion.

This is called the “State of necessity” or even “State of emergency” - being a phrase used to explain why the Society is consecrating bishops without the permission of the Vatican.

If you think this harsh or partisan, consider the work of Professor William A Thomas, Papal Theologian at the Holy See.

I wrote a treatment of his book “Catholic Revivalism or a Synodal Church” here.

His book was published this year and it explains that the Vatican is now preaching a New Religion which is not the Catholic religion.

It compares his book to a treatment of Synodality by the SSPX, called “Synodality: An Attack on Papal Authority” published in 2024.

If you read Prof. Thomas’ book you will hear from a man who served Pope John Paul II and who went to school with Pope Leo XIV tell you that the Vatican is teaching a modernist religion of Man which is not Catholic.

He calls for a Catholic Revivalism, based on catechesis - education in the Catholic Faith.

Cardinal “Tucho” Fernandez, who issued the excommunications. He is the author of controversial sexualised books such as “Heal me with your mouth”, and it is widely known he is one of many homosexuals in the senior ranks of the Vatican.

WHY IS THIS CRISIS SO CONFUSING?

The reason why this crisis is so hard to understand is because we are the most poorly catechised generation in the history of the Church, following on the second most poorly catechised generation.

The way we have been ruled has subtracted the knowledge we require to discern right from wrong, error from doctrine and so on, as this is the technique of all revolutions: to supply only the meanings and beliefs which make belief in the ideals and idols of the revolutionaries. You are here.

To correct this deliberate subtraction I strongly suggest you read the Catholic Social Teaching of Leo XIII written between the 1860s and 1890s .

This will equip you to understand:

How this crisis came about

How it was created

Why it was created

How all this was predicted by Church teaching well over a century ago in every detail

You can read my series on the nine encyclicals of the Catholic Social Teaching here.

Correctly understood, they are a blueprint for life after the Liberal Death Machine whose revolution created the crisis in Church and State.

Read part one here for an introduction to the recivilising spiritual and practical wisdom of the Catholic Social Teaching.

THE SYNTHESIS OF ALL HERESIES

It appears we can now witness the fruits of a modernist revolution in the Church, as it now teaches a revolutionary humanist religion of man in place of that of Christ.

A Gay “Pride Mass ” was held by Catholic priests in good standing with the Vatican on 26th June at the Stonewall National Monument. This mass is held in honour of the Stonewall Riots, which were a battle by homosexual and transsexual men to defend their “right” to solicit minors for sex at the Stonewall Tavern.

As you can see from just one of many examples given above, the open celebration of beliefs and practices in direct contradiction of the Catholic religion attracts no censure or excommunication.

The sacraments are profaned or even phased out, sin is presented as virtue, and Catholics are persecuted for refusing to defect from the religion of Christ to that of Man.

Pascendi: Counter-liberalism UNAPOLOGETIC HERESY Frank Wright · Jan 26 In this series I explain the traditional doctrine of the Catholic Church as defended in the masterpiece of Pope St Pius X, Pascendi Dominici Gregis. Read full story

How could this be happening?

A second book predicted this, showing the philosophical grounds and theological and political distortions which the modernisers of the Catholic religion would use to replace the faith with this new cult of Man.

You can read my series on Pope St Pius X’s Pascendi - also known as a Catechism of Modernism - here.

These two books will demonstrate to you the fact that in its traditional teachings the Catholic Church has all the answers to life.

If the Vatican would but teach these to the faithful and preach them to the world, the crisis in the Church and State we currently inhabit would be solved.

There are answers to the troubling questions of our time. These answers will resolve your every question - about how to live, how to rule the State, how to recognise what is Good, and of course how to understand what is Catholic teaching and what is not.

With my son in the Press Tent during the consecrations

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

In summary, if you would like to understand this crisis and why faithful Catholics are excommunicated whilst bishops, priests, cardinals and laity who support heresy are not, read the following:

The Church Speaks to the Modern World (Catholic Social Teaching of Leo XIII, 1863-1890s) Pascendi Dominici Gregis (“A Catechism of Modernism”), Pope St Pius X, 1907 “Catholic Revivalism or a Synodal Church” - Prof. Wm. A Thomas, 2026 “Synodality: An Attack on Papal Authority” - Angelus Press, 2024

The cure for confusion is catechesis, and I offer you these books here to help you to apply the remedy of sound Catholic doctrine to your own understanding of the crisis in the Church - and in the State - and how to survive it.

The litany of the Saints was sung whilst the four bishops-elect prostrated themselves before Christ.

A brief clip of the beauty and sanctity of the Catholic religion as it was before the revolution.

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I am away from home and hope to return next week with more news on how we can survive and counter the revolution in Church and State to restore our civilisation. God bless you all!

A guide to the masses and consecrations of priests and bishops, issued to all who attended.