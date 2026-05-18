Yes, this image really came from the Vatican’s Synod websites.

The revolution in the Catholic Church is more widely recognised than ever, and as two books written about it reveal, the only real questions are: when it began, and whether you are for or against it.

My face when I see “Synodality”

I have been reading two books about Synodality, one from the SSPX - and one from within the Holy See. If you are interested in the crisis in the Church today, I would strongly recommend you read them both.

Every week on Faith and Reason I have to talk about some fresh enormity or other coming out of the modern Church.

We have all seen the many effects of this crisis, from declining mass attendance, the decline in the belief of the Real Presence, and the defection of the modern Church from Catholic doctrine in its rush to welcome the spirit of the modern liberal age.

Reading these two books has helped me to understand what is going on. They have given me a remarkable information picture about what is happening, why it is happening, who is doing it, and what we should do about it. They have also shown me that the counter-revolution is not restricted to religious extremists like me.

In fact, it seems everyone who really believes in Christ and in His Church is beginning to realise the revolution is here, and it is here to replace both Him and the religion He gave us.

Our lives are full of trash today and I think we should take care to only spend our time on things which truly deserve it, as our time is not limitless, and how we spend it shapes who we are.

If we are to be equal to the task of the defence of Christ, His message and His Church, here are two takes on Synodality which will not waste your time on earth but enrich it.

Each will help to arm the Christian soldier in this most heroic of battles.

Synodality - An Attack on Papal Authority

The first book I have been reading is this one:

Published in January 2024 by Angelus Press, it is a collection of six essays on “The Crisis of Doctrine and Papal Supremacy in the Modern Church.”

The essays are all written by priests of the Fraternal Society of Saint Pius X (FSSPX).

It is a precise, theological and chronological treatment of how Synodality undermines the power of the Pope, the doctrine of the Catholic religion and the hierarchical constitution of the Church.

It is also an excellent guide to the political technique of revolution, showing how the Modernist revolt has seized the Church more or less precisely as their patron, Pope St Pius X, said it would seek to do so in his 1907 masterwork Pascendi Dominici Gregis.

I cannot do justice to the luminous (and illuminating) detail of this short but excellent book on the current phase of the crisis in the Church. It provides the sort of reading which educates as well as informs you, and I am delighted that I came across it. I come from the most poorly catechised generation in the history of the Church, and I feel a lot less ignorant of what I should believe and why having absorbed this brilliant primer.

Before we read it, and certainly afterwards, we can confidently say this book comes from outside the Vatican - though it makes a solid case for the restoration of Papal authority and the doctrines on which that relies.

It examines causes of the Synodal Revolution, tracing them through the processes resulting from the Second Vatican Council. This makes this book an engaging treatment of the political technique of the revolution in the Church, which is obviously interesting to me, as I think this technique is of course an instance of the liberal political technique of the 20th century applied to the replacement of the Catholic religion.

Professor Thomas is having none of that Vatican 2 talk, as his book says Synodality started with the disastrous pontificate of Pope Francis. As we shall see, however, he does have a lot to say about the revolutionary ideas which inspired the diabolical project of Synodality we see today.

Synodality or Catholic Revivalism

The second book is this one. Published in February 2026, it is written by Professor Wm. A Thomas.

Prof. Thomas is a Catholic theologian, a Member of the Pontifical Marian Academy International at the Vatican and the Director of the John Paul II Institute of Marian Studies in Fatima.

Professor Thomas has spent much of his working life in the Vatican. He studied as a youth with Robert Prevost (now Pope Leo XIV) at the Angelicum (the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas in Rome), beginning his long career in the Holy See as the English Secretary under Pope John Paul II.

Thomas with Pope John Paul II, 1985

Thomas has known every Pope from then until know, and is acquainted personally with many of the leading cardinals and bishops of our time. We can confidently say his book comes from inside the Vatican.

It is astonishing therefore to find his work is far more damning about Synodality than that of the Society. What Prof. Thomas calls for is a Catholic revival, saying what Synodality really is - a new religion to replace the Catholic faith. He shows the theological reasons why this is the case, and he pulls no punches.

He denounces the Vatican under Pope Leo XIV for continuing a

‘Woke Synodal Process’ which has absolutely nothing to do with the Church’s divine mission which is the salvation of souls.

Transcardinal “Touchy” Fernandez, pictured with a man. (Fr. Davide Pagliarini, FSSPX).

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