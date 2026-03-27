Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Frank Wright
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Israeli strikes on Iranian infrastructure have commenced. Steel plants, yellowcake nuclear facility. So much for the “pause” till Monday promised by Trump.

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Stan Sylvester
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I'm fairly new to this wonderful site. Bravo Frank, so well researched and written.

"An evil man will burn an entire nation to the ground to rule over the ashes." Sun Tzu

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