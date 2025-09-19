Flag displayed at Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” March

You may have heard that Tommy Robinson recently led a big march in London called Unite the Kingdom.

In this post I investigate the mysterious mystery of what he wants to unite our kingdom with. Today, we do a bit of history on UK (and US)-Israel relations.

As a result, I will ask that someone, anyone, tell Tommy Robinson what Zionist terrorists have done to British people.

I think he will be very cross when he finds out. #FreeTommy

CONTENTS:

A Leader is born

The English and Jewish Defence League

Tommy versus nationalism

Anti-Israel: Left/Right or Right and Wrong?

The Flag of Palestine was the Union Jack

PART TWO - ZIONIST TERROR AGAINST BRITAIN

Zionists try to assassinate US President

Zionists kill 96 Britons in Palestine

The three Zionist terror groups that became the IDF

British Zionists are traitors to our people

Nationalists do not support genocide

MY NAME IS STEPHEN

I AM A ZIONIST

THE ENGLISH AND JEWISH DEFENCE LEAGUE

In 2009 The English and Jewish Defence League was founded by Stephen - later Tommy Robinson.

Entry for the EJDL - registered as a business at Companies House

Tommy left the EDL in 2013, saying it had been taken over by the far right and that “street demonstrations were no longer effective”. It is still going, and appointed a new Jewish Division Leader last year.

Later, the name was changed to the EDL. In the video above Tommy calls for funding, explaining why he is wearing a large white badge saying I AM A ZIONIST.

TOMMY VERSUS NATIONALISM

Tommy said the BNP were Nazis and condemned them.

The BNP had warned British people about the Pakistani rape gangs for years before Tommy. Its leader, Nick Griffin, was prosecuted for doing so in 2006.

The BNP also warned the British that liberal politicians were partnered with the immigrants they were bringing into Britain.

The Conservative Party is a right-liberal party. The Labour Party is a left-liberal party. Both contain liberal extremists.

Both are often led by Zionists - like Keir Starmer.

Both parties have permitted almost 19 million immigrants to enter Britain between 1997 and 2024.

People like the BNP’s Jonathan Bowden said we have to clear them out.

He meant we had to clear out the ruling liberal elite who had done this to our country.

Tommy Robinson condemned the BNP for talking like this.

90S NATIONALISM GOES MAINSTREAM

Today the BNP’s recommendation to clear out the immigrants and the liberals who brought them here are mainstream political ideas, being implemented in the United States and adopted by parties in Britain and in Europe.

Tommy disagrees. To him, only one foreign influence must be removed. That is islam. All the others are fine - especially the one whose flag appears at his rallies. That is the flag of Israel.

This is not progressive of Tommy. He is not an anti-racist as he claims to be. He is simply transmitting the message of his sponsors - muslims are the problem.

This is not patriotism - it is counter-jihad - the strategy of a foreign state to direct your feelings into their cause.

The idea is quite simple. Make everyone think that Israel’s policy is in your interests, too.

This is why people who accuse Israel of the crimes it has committed are lumped in with the left, and with muslims.

It is an attempt to toxify objections to genocide, foreign influence and forever war - and to identify any horror at Israel’s crimes as an exclusively leftwing phenomenon.

Is everyone on the left a lunatic who cheers for Palestine and George Floyd and “the woke”?

Glasman’s book. Worth a look.

THE FUTURE OF THE LEFT IS NOT “WOKE”

No. The future of the left is not progressive.

Maurice Glasman, founder of Blue Labour, said recently

'The brutal truth is that the vast majority of people I met… consider our Labour Government to be a front organisation for paedophiles and Pakistani rape gangs.” “They think our Army has gone to hell and our country is overwhelmed by legal and illegal migrants.”

Glasman - who is Jewish - is not a liberal. He welcomed the victory of Donald Trump.

He told the 2024 Postliberalism Conference of the threat of

“progressive authoritarians” and “oppressive authoritarian liberalism”.

As LabourList reported in February 2025

[Glasman] then celebrated Donald Trump’s “world historical” November win as the victory of a “multi-ethnic, interfaith, working-class coalition against progressives – that’s the enormity of what we’re talking about. Kamala Harris was for they/them, President Trump is for you. That’s all you really need to know about the American election”.

Glasman - whose father is described as a Labour Zionist, has been accused of antisemitism - for attacking a famous philanthropist.

““I attacked George Soros and suddenly I was even accused of being antisemitic."

Glasman is not a nationalist, though he does promote faith, family and flag.

Nigel Farage has been on the telly asking why we aren’t allowed to be English Nationalists. It’s all right for the Scotch, as he almost said.

Amongst the flags flown at Tommy’s march you might have seen another one.

WHAT WAS ZIONISM IN BRITISH PALESTINE?

The Zionism that led to the proclamation of the State of Israel was not religious. The founder of political Zionism, Theodor Herzl, was a secular Jewish nationalist.

Labour Zionism was the leftwing variant, which preferred mass Jewish immigration into Palestine and the building of settlements, kibbutzes and moshavs.

This wave of Jewish migration would seriously escalate the political violence which led to the British withdrawal.

To speak of history and of ideas is to think about politics out loud.

WHAT IS TOMMY ROBINSON?

Tommy Robinson - or Stephen - is not a political thinker. He sought Zionist backing and he got it.

His movement began as an anti-muslim movement.

He condemned the nationalism which has become mainstream today, and is now seen as a sort of nationalist leader.

He does not condemn the Zionist demands for a nation based on racial supremacy in Israel.

Tommy is not a nationalist. He is a Zionist. Zionists point to muslims and their rape gangs, whilst waving Israel flags.

The answer to the rape gangs is justice. Arrest, prosecution, remigration for example.

The answer is not mass murder. You can recognise two evils at the same time. The rape gangs are evil. Israel is evil.

People don’t despise Israel because they are leftwing. They despise Israel because of what it has done and what it is doing.

To the Palestinians, to our politics and politicians, and to our popular movements.

Zionism is a difficult position to maintain if you claim, as Tommy does, to be a leader seeking to unite the kingdom through peaceful means.

The Zionists are cheerleading an ongoing genocide - committed by Zionists. If you don’t care about Israel’s depraved crimes, consider they aren’t just committed against people you might not like.

For the hard of remembering, here are a few things the Zionists did to the British people.

PART TWO

FROM BRITISH PALESTINE TO “ISRAEL”

From 1923-1948 Palestine's official flag was the Union Jack. -Introduction to Policing British Palestine, British Palestine Police Assn.

This is a headline from the Daily Express,

This picture will shock the world today, as the decades of “Jewish terrorism” which drove the British out of Palestine have been officially forgotten.

In July 1947 the Jewish terrorist group Irgun kidnapped and lynched two British soldiers (“The Sergeants’ Affair”)

The bodies of Sgts. Clifford Martin and Mervyn Paice were booby-trapped with bombs set to explode when their bodies were cut down.

According to a report on the History of the Palestine Police, this outrage prompted an outbreak of antisemitism in Britain.

Zionist terror produced a backlash against Jews living in Britain.

The Zionist terror continued throughout the Second World War, as this report covering 1940 shows.

While the British, the Jewish Agency, Haganah and even the Irgun were collaborating to fight the Germans, and most Palestinian Arabs were playing a wait and see game, one small group of Revisionist Zionists, left the Irgun and formed a new group. The LEHI, or Stern Gang as it was unofficially known after its leader Avraham Stern. LEHI continued to wage war against the British, and, in particular, the CID and its Jewish members whom they regarded as traitors.

The terrorist “Stern Gang” (Lehi) tried to assassinate the US President Harry Truman in 1947, sending him letter bombs. Margaret Truman Daniel, Truman’s daughter, recorded the plot in a biography of her father.

Oxford Reference says The Stern Gang is the:

“British name for a Zionist terrorist group calling itself “Lohamei Herut Israel Lehi” (Fighters for the Freedom of Israel).”

This gang, which would later be absorbed into the Israeli military, specialised in high level assassinations.

Founded by Abraham Stern (1907–42), the Stern Gang…operated in small groups and concentrated on the assassination of government officials.

Israel has assassinated more people than any other nation in the Western world.

It has a specialist unit dedicated to carrying them out, under its foreign intelligence service, known as Mossad.

Here is Tommy Robinson proudly wearing a Mossad t-shirt.

Bonus content - Tommy draped in the Israel flag.

The second picture shows Tommy at a pro-Israel march in 2021.

Here is another one of Tommy, wearing a hat and visiting a wall.

Here is Tommy wearing a small hat at the wall. You know the one. It’s not in China.

ZIONISTS TRY TO KILL THE US PRESIDENT

Is the Stern Gang’s attempt to kill the US President in 1947 a conspiracy theory?

A New York Times report of 1972 cites two books written on the foiled plot to kill the US President.

The Zionist terror group had previously tried to kill high ranking British officials with the same methods.

In 1972 a former leader of the Stern gang denied responsibility for the plot to kill Truman.

Nathan Yellin-More admitted his Stern gang had tried to kill British leaders.

“During that period we did, however, send letters bombs, but they were all directed against the British, who were directly responsible for the situation”.

The Stern Gang - Lehi - did in fact assassinate British leaders.

On Nov. 6, 1944, two Jewish terrorists assassinated Lord Moyne, the British minister of state resident in the Middle East, based in Cairo. The assassins were members of another terrorist organization called Fighters for the Freedom of Israel, better known as Lehi or the Stern Gang.

Zionist terrorists wanted by the British Palestine Police include future Israeli Prime Minister Menachim Begin

THREE ZIONIST TERROR GROUPS

There were three Zionist terror groups. The main one, Haganah, began a terrorist campaign after 1945 to oppose Arab immigration into Palestine.

“Haganah” means “Defence”. How did this defence take place?

The Encyclopedia Britannica says Haganah began

“…bombing bridges, rail lines, and ships used to deport “illegal” Jewish immigrants.”

Later it directly attacked the British Army. By 1948 it had taken the Arab cities of Jaffa and Acre by force.

In 1944 Haganah joined forces with Lehi (the Stern Gang) and Irgun to form Tenuat Hameri - the Jewish Resistance Movement. Its attacks against the British were permissioned by the Jewish Agency, led by the leftwing Zionist David Ben Gurion.

David Ben-Gurion would go on to be the first President of Israel.

These attacks included the bombing of the King David Hotel, which killed 96 British subjects. It as

When “Israel” was “proclaimed” in 1948, Haganah became the Israeli Defence Force - the army of the Zionist state.

Its name is perpetuated in the official name of the Israeli armed services, Tzva Haganah le-Yisraʾel (“Israel Defense Forces”).

Here is Tommy Robinson wearing an IDF t-shirt.

Last year the ingenuity of the IDF was lauded by sections of the media when it sent another explosive message with its “exploding pager” campaign.

ADL leader Jonathan Greenblatt called for the expansion of this form of terrorism to combat antisemites in the US, UK, Canada, and across Europe.

You can watch him call for your phone or pager to explode if he calls you an antisemite here.

He calls for the creation of a new Israeli intelligence unit - maybe “Unit 8300” - to

“We need the kind of genius that manufactured Apollo gold pagers and infiltrated Hezbollah for over a decade to prepare for this battle.”

Greenblatt is calling on the Israeli army and military intelligence to launch terrorist attacks throughout the West on anyone who accuses Israel of what it has done, is doing, and what it wants to do to you.

He calls this a mission against rising antisemitism. He says Israel has the power to carry it out. Speaking of the pager attacks, he said:

“This is the kind of ingenuity and inventiveness that have always been a Hallmark of the state of Israel that have always been a characteristic of the Jewish people. I know we can do it.”

COULD ISRAEL ATTACK BRITISH PEOPLE?

The British people should know Israel emerged from a campaign of terrorism which killed our people in Palestine and tried to kill our leaders in London.

This is an extract from a debate in the House of Commons on January 31st, 1947.

It was titled “Palestine (Jewish terrorism).”

The British Mandate was untenable, it was said, because the Jewish terrorists had not only committed repeated atrocities - but had succeeded in corrupting law and justice and replacing it with violence.

Sanity, order and justice

“…can have no chance in a country where violence is being allowed to prove itself the best policy”.

Mr Oliver Stanley, MP for Bristol West, said this was not a conversation between two equal parties. It was law and order versus violent crime.

His Majesty's Government in Palestine and the Irgun Zvai Leumi are not two high contracting parties to a treaty, making alliances with each other and saying, "If you do this we will refrain from doing something else. " The Government are the Government of the country dealing with criminals.

This is the reason the British Mandate came to an end in Palestine. Jewish terrorism made it impossible to govern. The role Jewish terrorism played in the proclamation of Israel is unknown today.

WHY IS THIS FORGOTTEN TODAY?

Bell explains how “revisionist Zionism” has deleted Zionist terrorism from your history.

J Bowyer Bell explained in his 1977 book Terror out of Zion that this is no accident. Speaking of the Stern Gang and Irgun’s role in the creation of Israel, he said:

“Their relative present obscurity—not to mention their deserved reputation as a terrorist group—has been a conscious rewrite of history.”

Bell says the view of “Revisionist Zionists” have rewritten history to downplay and now exclude the role of terrorism in the birth of the Zionist state of Israel.

Files on “Jewish terrorism” against the British were not opened for 70 years.

It’s no wonder Tommy has no idea about any of this. It has not been part of the national story.

And yet it is all true.

Maybe we should just not think about historical events anymore.

Ben Shapiro wants to replace Charlie Kirk.

SOMEONE TELL TOMMY

Is Tommy Robinson aware of all this? Is he simply unaware, or is he too a “revisionist Zionist”?

How can any patriotic British man stand proudly in the symbols of a nation which was established by assassinating and killing British people - and threatens to kill them today for online speech?

The King David Hotel bombing inspired future acts of international terrorism. British sources say no warning was given.

In 1946 a “Jewish terrorist organisation” bombed the British Army HQ and Palestine Government offices in Jerusalem.

The King David Hotel bombing killed 96 British subjects and was carried out by Irgun - led by the future Prime Minister of Israel, Menachim Begin.

First US edition of The Revolt - Story of the Irgun. Menachim Begin suggests in this memoir that he bombed the King David Hotel to destroy evidence that David Ben-Gurion - first President of Israel - was a terrorist.

A news report from the time showed the aftermath. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, 15 Jews were killed in the attack.

Sixty years later Benjamin Netanyahu led a celebration to commemorate the bombing of the King David Hotel - a move which was condemned in Parliament as an insult and an outrage by 64 MPs.

If you are a British Zionist you are a traitor to your nation. You support people who assassinate political leaders. Your leaders. Their targets include US Presidents, British officials, soldiers, subjects.

If you are a Zionist you support people who carried out terrorism against your people and killed them. As Israel did on October 7th with the Hannibal Directive.

You support people who told you to support the wars which drove millions of migrants into the West, and which radicalised Islamists to acts of barbarism in your homelands.

To Catholics, Zionism is heresy. To other Christians, consider what the Christian Church Leaders in the Holy Land tell you about how Christians are treated in the birthplace of Christ.

2021 report on how Christianity faces extinction in its birthplace - and that of Christ Himself.

Why does Tommy Robinson support Israel? What has Israel got to do with England? Why does it bomb the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza? Why did its snipers execute two Catholic women in its compound?

Why are Christians being driven out of the Holy Land? Why are there Israel flags on Tommy Robinson’s march?

Jewish News Service headline, Sept 15th

What has Israel done to the British and Americans which now forgets the long history of Zionist terror attacks against them, and instead sponsor Israel’s genocide?

How can you call this gang of criminals an ally?

How depraved does some group have to be before they are so toxic you cannot be seen beside them any more?

Is there a name for a person who supports a foreign nation which attacks your soldiers, your people and your state?

It’s not “patriot”, is it?

Yeah these are great. lol

I AM A NATIONALIST

What does a nationalist like me think about the world?

I believe in God, family, country in that order. As a result, I do not support genocide.

I do not support terrorism.

I do not support foreign forever wars to “defend democracy”.

I do not support a criminal gang whose foundational strategy is the replacement of sanity and justice with violence and lies.

Does Tommy? Shouldn’t someone tell him about all this?

Justice - not universal vengeance

The obvious crimes committed against our people have been permissioned.

Muslims have committed some of the worst of them, but their crimes have been permitted by a liberal system supervised by “conservative” and “progressive” governments who are all obviously blackmailed and/or paid by Israel.

TIME FOR A CHANGE

Its time for a change - for a change. It’s time to kick Zionism out of our politics.

Israel is not and never has been our ally. Their flag has no place on our streets and anyone who displays it supports a state established through violent terrorism against the British people.

If you stand with Tommy, do you stand for that? Does he? Someone, somewhere should reach out to Tommy and see if the truth can set him free.

Pic not entirely unrelated

To write like this is to invite the complete destruction of any chance of earning a living, ever. Why do I do it?

I am not only a factist but consider it a duty to tell the truth, whatever the cost to me personally.

If you would like to horrify your friends do consider sending them this.

Share

God bless you all and have a splendid weekend!