Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1d

The Economist has told Zelensky to reject the peace plan. The Economist is run by the Rothschilds. Now we know whose war it really is.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Frank Wright
J Scott's avatar
J Scott
1d

Worst is that all this data has been widely available to those with a functioning memory and reading comprehension.

Democracy was always a mistake, Plato and Aristotle were right. Socrates did nothing wrong.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture