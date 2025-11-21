Herd immunity to liberal memes is increasing.

With the US and Russia having agreed to a peace deal, the end of the Ukraine war is now in sight.

Here is why that is happening in brief. Afterwards, some comment about it all.

Russia has won on the ground

The alternative is a total Russian military victory

This would be humiliating for the USA

The Zelensky regime is disintegrating

Zelensky’s Ministers have fled the country

Anti-corruption investigations threaten to collapse Zelensky’s junta

Ukraine, the EU, UK, France and Germany played no part in the negotiations. The deal has been agreed directly between the US and Russia, led by Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio. You can read the 28-point plan here.

Nay-sayers said the deal would be rejected by Zelensky and that the European liberals would sabotage it.

Zelensky has agreed to start negotations based on the plan.

The UK has responded with a pledge to send troops as a “security guarantee” post-deal, which violates the deal’s pledge that no NATO troops will be stationed in what is left of Ukraine.

The US has issued an ultimatum. It looks like they mean it.

In this post I will review some of the messaging of the war, showing how Project Ukraine illustrates the techniques, limitations and ultimately the end of the liberal regime.

Things of the past.

WHY THIS MATTERS

This matters for several reasons:

The killing will stop

The truth will out

This will finish the liberal regime

When the truth of the Ukraine war comes out it will ruin the fortunes of all those who were invested in it. This means the governments and opposition parties of many European and Western nations. The fallout could wipe them all out.

They know this, and this is why they keep sabotaging peace and trying to provoke some massive escalation by the Russians. The idea is to drag in the US, and have a Great Big War which Russia will of course lose.

This is why Putin=Hitler, peace means surrender, and we are told the war must continue at any cost even if it destroys us all because if it doesn’t there will be another war which will destroy us all.

After all - every one of the wars we have fought to defend democracy turned out great, so why wouldn’t this one?

It really is that simple. It really is that sick. The good news is that the end of the war has begun - and with it, the end of the war sales system of the Liberal Regime.

Poster from the UK - August 2022

MAIN POINTS

I go into some detail later on, but here are the main points I will make.

Why are the liberals finished?

The truth about the Ukraine war is obscene, and the price paid to wage it is horrendous.

The liberals sabotaged peace and consistently described peace as surrender.

The world has changed. This means trade not war, as the legacy of the liberal global regime is bankruptcy and national suicide.

The end of this war will, in my view, be marked as the end of the Liberal Century, dating roughly from 1919 to now.

Many such cases.

FURTHER CONTENTS

This is a long post and that is not only due to the menes. Here is a bit of a rundown:

Propaganda - Narrative vs Reality The Myth of Tantalus and the Liberal Idea Why I think the Liberals are finished Never Serious about Peace - why Zelensky is not laughing now Liberty is an advert Political outcomes in the West

- also - menes xDDDDD

Another baseless conspiracy theory

NARRATIVE VERSUS REALITY

If you believe in fairy tales the Ukraine war was about the Defence of Democracy.

Since World War One, every war in which the ruling elite wished to entangle the United States and its liberal empire has been described as the Defence of Democracy.

If you consider Ukraine a project which has failed it makes more sense. This view suggests the idea that Kennan’s “fateful error” of expanding NATO eastwards in the 1990s was not a mistake - but was intended to lead to the war with Russia which Kennan said would result.

I executed a recalcitrant hoover once. My toaster has behaved itself ever since.

Why? The idea, as laid out in this 2019 RAND paper, was to collapse the Russian state and take over its near limitless mineral resources.

This would have made Britain and the Western European states regionally dominant, reviving their geopolitical power. A great prize, so great they would bet everything on realising it, despite the fact the goal was impossible without a US-backed full scale war with Russia.

The Torment of Tantalus - Bernard Picart, 1731

That is not going to happen. It probably never was going to happen. If we have a look at Mr Tantalus here, we are reminded how his example says so much about the Liberal idea in general and Project Ukraine in particular.

He can see the fruit and he can feel the water.

Yet they remain agonisingly - tantalisingly - out of reach. The water recedes when he stoops to drink. The fruit for which he hungers can only be seen but never seized.

Mr T is trapped in the position of reaching out for something he cannot have.

The Liberal idea is this in essence. It promises an impossible dream - the liberation of Mankind from his essential condition. It promises the dream of a paradise on earth.

It says if only we reach beyond the restraints of reality we can demand the impossible. Well, you can demand that. You cannot have it, of course.

This explains the reason why this war was contrived and fought to its sorry conclusion, which is evident in the horrendous casualties suffered by Ukraine.

There was never any realistic chance of beating Russia in this war. There was never any realistic chance of toppling Putin. The Russians have suffered, but they are good at that. What is left is an awful reality, which has to this point been advertised as the defence of democracy. And it is. And what this reality will now reveal is what that really means.

Yes, these blasphemous objects were part of the product line.

I think this is a death blow to the liberal regime and it will hasten the end of the already paralysed governments in Britain, France and Germany.

Why do I think this?

Liberal democracy is elite rule by media. When the media is discredited as having peddled lies, for years, to secure the rule of this elite, people tend not to believe in it as they used to.

The deeper significance is that you cannot continue a system based on sales - propaganda and advertising - when no one believes your adverts any more.

The broader context is a collapse in the belief of all liberal messaging. In brief, they tell you that everything that is good is bad and vice versa - and people are beginning to notice. Once this happens no amount of slick messaging will bring people back on message. Rights have been promoted for wrongs, progress is leading us into destruction and so on.

The messenger has not been shot, he has beclowned himself.

Surrounded by the disastrous product of his policies, he insists that nothing is real but the promises he made. Yet these too are being revealed as lies.

Here is one example which shows the distance between what we are sold and told and what actually happened.

Of course, YOU were part of the product line too. YOUkraine. See what they did there?

NEVER SERIOUS ABOUT PEACE

These liberals were never serious about peace, were of course determined to wage war at any cost - to everyone but themselves.

One month after the Russian invasion, Zelensky said in March 2022:

“There are those in the West who don’t mind a long war because it would mean exhausting Russia, even if this means the demise of Ukraine and comes at the cost of Ukrainian lives.”

Zelensky then inked a peace deal with the Russians in Istanbul.

In April 2022 Boris Johnson told Zelensky to tear it up, offering to back him in the war until the end. Since then the UK has been the most aggressive promoter of escalation to all-out war with Russia. Johnson has condemned every peace deal for the last five years as “surrender to Putin”.

In 2019 Zelensky laughed at Putin on camera as the Russian President spoke of the need to respect the Minsk Agreements.

Later, Angela Merkel - also present in that video - admitted these agreements were got up simply to buy time to arm Ukraine for war. Russia was negotiating in good faith, but for the West and Zelensky they were a practical joke on Putin.

The deal that was laughed off by Zelensky would have produced a ceasefire six years ago - and given only Crimea to Russia. Now Ukraine stands to lose about a fifth of its former territory. Ukraine appears to have lost a million dead,

The map will be redrawn, the joke is not funny any more. Zelensky is not laughing now. He has discovered the truth behind the marketing of the liberal West. It is a war system with slick public relations.

This is why we have been presented with cartoonish caricatures in place of reality. Zelensky and Johnson were Churchillised. The war was an unprovoked act of Russian aggression, showing Putin was indeed Le Moustache Man.

You can just swap out Starmer, Macron or the German one for Biden.

Of course, Zelensky is a comic actor who was literally advertised into power. He played a nobody who became President, and became President when his onscreen character was elected on a TV show called “Servant of the People” - the name of his political party.

We have been watching a show that is now over. When the scenery collapses, the brutal facts are all that is left.

Behind the television personalities and their soundbites is a broken nation, untold dead and disabled. A human trafficking crisis. Riotous corruption, and of course economic damage to the West so profound it is now too expensive to have a family and a laughable fantasy to afford a home in which to raise them.

This is part and parcel of the packaging of liberal democracy. In one sense or another, we are all casualties in its war.

LIBERTY IS A MARKETING SLOGAN

Man is simply not good enough to be free - a point demonstrated by the liberties he takes whenever he is “liberated” from restraint. Nor is he free at all, being the servant of his desires and the slave of his fantasies.

Fedora status: tipped.

There are also hard limits to what men can do and have. Their desires will always exceed these limits in a system which preaches that the only sin is self restraint. Ukraine and the liberal system are object lessons in how man takes liberties when he recognises no restraints.

The habit of looking beyond the actual to the virtual is a Liberal reflex. It tries to replace is with ought. This is called the fact/value gap, and of course it will never be closed. This means that no matter how hard you try, changing the words you use to describe reality does not change things for the better.

It creates confusion. This is how we end up with a left/right/green liberal consensus that the war Ukraine must never stop until Russia is defeated, which is “never” on the current timeline.

Spicy advice in reality.

Of course this is insane. Why do they do this? The more helpless you are, the more it helps them to help themselves. The destruction of say, German industry makes for a dependency culture on liberal welfarism. This can in theory be paid for by Project Ukraine - if it succeeds. If it fails, of course, all is lost for the liberals.

This is why they have all told us that it is their and our duty to prolong and escalate the war. It has destroyed our economies, and much of the nation of Ukraine too. In reality billions have been stolen by a regime so corrupt it may well be toppled by revelations such as the golden toilet.

The liberals permissioned these unrestrained actions. Actions without restraint routinely end in self destruction.

To avoid this Zelensky will probably flee to Israel. The Russians will get their Novorossiya and most of the coast, and we in the West will get affordable energy again.

I am something of an edgelord myself.

Of course, the US and the post-liberal future governments of Europe will immediately promise to pursue energy deals with Russia - as it is simply crazy to cut off your power supply and then be surprised why it is too expensive to live.

I expect the populist parties of Britain and Europe will see the enormous electoral appeal of being able to afford things again - like food and fuel, and I therefore think it will increase their popularity to seek trade with Russia.

The insanity of destroying our only cheap reliable source of gas and oil is magnified by the fact that the Green lunatics in Germany and Britain actually welcome the deindustrialisation that the sanctions on Russian energy caused.

Stories like this began to mysteriously appear recently.

BUNKUM MENTALITY

This is another reason for the bunkum narrative. If they simply stated these facts the result would be outrage. Yet here they are:

The war was never about Ukraine

It was about weakening then dominating Russia

Your money has been funding a mafia state to do this

The Liberals actually want to destroy your industry

And your economy

This will help their digital tyranny plan

Which is being piloted in Ukraine with DIIA

This was about securing their power - over you

The Ukraine war was a power play by a liberal regime which could see its time was running out. If it managed to win, it would not only survive, but emerge even stronger. With domestic digital governance and the new provinces of Ukraine and Russia, it would be more powerful than ever. And perhaps, in the dreams of these dreamers, would last forever.

I think these descriptions are a better match for what has happened (and why) than the messages from the war’s sponsors we have received as news.

Most of our news has simply been Ukrainian propaganda, with the truth about the war smeared as enemy propaganda. This coin is now being flipped, and the tales told by the talking heads will be exposed. This is obviously fatal for the tale-tellers.

Let’s sanction ourselves, they said. What could go wrong, they said.

Of course, everyone who questions the hysterical nonsense we have been supplied as news is described as a foreign agent. This is a damn cheek, and is a case of confession by accusation.

It is of course the Liberals who hate you, me, our history, traditions, Christianity, morality and the natural order. This is treason against God and Man of course, and the fact this is not better known shows that the danger of living in unserious times is that their grand folly has grave consequences.

To speak for your own nation is to be a traitor, in the eyes of people who wish to destroy your nation and tell you it is your patriotic duty to do so.

Dutiful patriots - circa 2023. This is probably fake as the sailor is not carrying the analist banner.

This war is not and never was in our national interest, and it is madness to provoke it unless you sign up to the pipedream of expanding the Fake and Gay Empire by means of it.

I am not a homosexualist and therefore see no reason to support the spread, by force and sanction, of a liberal death cult apparently directed by Satanic nonces to destroy everything I value in life.

This does not make me - nor you - a Russian agent or a Putin Talking Pointer. These too are views which bear a closer resemblance to the facts of our lives than the Lysenkoist creed of manufactured public opinion we are fed by the news.

Mene from November 2022. Obviously Russian propaganda. Obvs.

The Ukraine War was intended to revive the ailing fortunes of the Liberal regime, whose long century is now drawing to an end. It did not manage to reach beyond its own horizons, an o’erleaping ambition typical of all those from Mrs Macbeth to McCain and Nuland and Kagan. What this was about was the power of a faction who could see their number was up. And now it is.

I think this desperate last gamble for hegemony and survival will make the liberal remnant fall faster.

On a grander scale than most other blunders, the Ukraine War is an example of how everything the Liberal regime does to help itself is an act of catastrophic self harm.

This meme represents the news. I think it obscene how the Ukrainians have suffered this war sold by lies and run by crooks. That is no joke.

Keir Starmer’s Digital ID spree made everyone hate him even more than they already did, which was a lot. Trying to ban the AfD has made them more popular in the Germany. Support for Le Pen’s party went up after her show trial.

When the Ukraine war ends it will show what our liberal democracies are: a conspiracy against the people, run by a bunch of deranged crooks, and financed by the highest tax burden on record.

Kenneth is reminded that his refusal to acknowledge limits does not abolish them.

Le Figaro was one of several outlets which reported that the EU leadership had not been involved in the peace deal at all.

Pantsuit lunatic Kaja Kallas said “there has been a lot of talk about talk” - which is a rather truculent response to the fact that no one talked to her about this.

Apparently the liberal war faction sees this as a “capitulation”.

The meme going round the donor class sponsored by Forever War Inc. is that this is Munich 1938 all over again.

These people are being revealed as know-nothing windbags.

These people are either paid to say these ridiculous things or are simply stupid. What is the alternative to peace? The destruction of Europe - again - so you don’t have to lose face? Yes. This is what the Munich Meme means.

It is described as “ordering Ukraine to surrender”.

Spited by reality, others respond by insisting that Putin is Hitler.

Hitler: forever living rent-free in the bonces of buffons.

The Daily Telegraph - a warmongering women’s magazine got up as a newspaper - reliably informed us for three years that Putin is losing.

How does it respond to the news that Putin has won? By saying he was “losing badly”.

Russian control in 2019

Russia now occupies almost 20% of Ukraine, and took 300 square miles since late September.

The front line has practically collapsed, the Zelensky regime is dissolving, and the desertion rate from the UAF is through the roof. Casualty rates of 80-90% were reported from “cannon fodder” units from September 2023.

The denialism is part of the programme. I think it actually helped hasten the end. Mysteriously, an anti-corruption initiative has proven so successful that several of Zelensky’s ministers have fled the country in the past weeks.

I think the US is very likely behind this initiative. The DOGE has barked at Ukraine, if you like, and the revelation of the truth about its astronomical levels of theft and corruption is going to devastate every single Ukrainus on the planet.

Rude, but remember these women (and the effete David Cameron) were willing to ruin your life and have you incinerated to defend their “democracy”.

The collapse of Project Ukraine will reveal on a grand scale precisely how and why we have all been cheated by the liberals and their fever dream of world domination - which was to come at the cost of everything you value in life.

The liberal system is an anti-reality cult which persecutes the sane and hates everything good. This is why reality-based opinions are denounced as treason, and even criminalised by liberals.

The liberal regime branded every formerly normal opinion as an “ism”, and wished to replace Christ Himself with its own totems. These facts are all related.

With the outbreak of peace, the depth of the rot will be obvious. The war in Ukraine was one dimension of the war on our entire civilisation.

This was waged under the brand name of liberal democracy -the remaking of the world as an inescapable and nihilistic global bazaar. Its aim was to replace all that was with an international nowhereland. It failed, and now we can busy ourselves with the happy if hard work of restoring our civilisation.

Shh no tears now. It will all soon be over. Seek unrustlement.

If you think your friends would benefit from these classic menes of recent years, consider the following:

Share

If you would like to sponsor my off-message messaging, and perhaps join me on all the liberal naughty lists, you could consider this: