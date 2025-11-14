Donald Trump, as imagined by his unimaginative enemies.

The BBC was threatened with a billion dollar lawsuit by President Trump this week, for airing doctored footage which showed him inciting a riot at the Capitol.

Trump responded with a threat of his own to the British State Broadcaster - apologise or face a billion dollar lawsuit.

Last night the BBC did issue an apology - of sorts - in which it claimed to have done nothing wrong.

What does this all mean?

This was published to make Trump look bad.

PROPAGANDA WAR

As I have argued on this SubStack, liberal democracy is the rule by an international elite whose power is secured by coordinated cultural production.

This means our news, entertainment, and popular mass culture functions as a form of liberal propaganda - to manufacture belief in the liberal agenda.

The BBC report was not the only example. Outlets in Sweden and in Norway, for example, also aired the doctored footage of Trump to cast him as the leader of a violent insurrection, and therefore a danger to liberal democracy.

Trump responded to the footage with a demand for an apology from the BBC, and a threat to sue them for a billion dollars in its absence. The deadline was today.

BBC HEADS ROLL

The Director-General of the BBC, Tim Davie, resigned over the furor on November 9th. His resignation letter contained no apology and in fact stated his belief the BBC was doing a good job overall.

Deborah Turness, the BBC’s Head of News also resigned.

This news was toasted by the White House Press Secretary in the above tweet.

SORRY - NOT SORRY

Last night the BBC produced an apology - of sorts. A “sorry - not sorry” spectacle published on its corrections page.

A line about an “error of judgement” was wheeled out, to wave away the “unintentionally” created impression which was coincidentally broadcasted on Swedish and Norwegian television as well.

BBC IS FAKE NEWS - TRUMP

On November 12th, White House Press Secretary Katherine Leavitt described the BBC’s “purposeful and dishonest editing” of Trump’s speech as a “classic example” of “fake news”.

The lawsuit filed by Trump’s lawyer - detailed here by former UK MP Andrew Bridgen - was expected to continue, Leavitt added.

Referring to the BBC, Leavitt told GB News that

“The President has made it very clear that this is a leftist propaganda machine that is unfortunately subsidised by British taxpayers”.

PATTERN STATUS: NOTICED

On November 13th, the Daily Telegraph reported the BBC had also “doctored” the Trump speech on an edition of its NewsNight programme in 2022.

The US President’s legal team accused the BBC of a “pattern of defamation” - signalling their intention to sue the broadcaster whether they apologised or not.

In January 2025 The Spectator reported how the BBC was “under fire” for its description of Donald Trump as having come to power by stoking fear.

John Sudworth, BBC senior North America correspondent, told viewers

“‘It was fear that gave Mr Trump his mandate”

Sudworth combined this demonisation of the man with more popular policies than the liberals with a defence of the liberal cult of mass migration:

Of course there is a pattern. This pattern is woven into our minds intentionally by the media, in order that we mistake its tapestries for reality.

On November 3rd, The Daily Telegraph had summarised “nine ways the BBC misled viewers over Trump” - intentionally transmitting Trump Derangement Syndrome to the British public.

This is an example of the creation of the “pseudo reality” of Walter Lippmann, co-founder of the Council on Foreign Relations.

A master of modern propaganda, he said liberal democracies must be ruled by the making up of the public mind by the messages of the management - through mass media.

If you can create the public imagination of reality, you can control what people believe, said Lippmann, who said this was the “manufacture of consent” for the rule by liberals in what is marketed as “liberal democracy”.

“The word ‘liberty’ is a weapon and an advertisement” - Walter Lippmann

If you would like to know more about how the liberal system was made, see here:

From Russiagate to the climate scam, from the “population problem” to the promotion of human trafficking and global thirdworldisation through open borders, the liberal internationalists have been in the business of making belief for over a century. The US government is no longer trying to sell you these gods, and this is all that it takes for the spell to be broken.

Utopian lies can never survive disagreement, which is why they are invariably accompanied by censorship.

This too has failed to stop the return of reality as the basis of public opinion. It is reality, and not messages of “fear” and hate which is radicalising the public against the make-belief world of the liberal elite.

THE EMPIRE OF LIES STRIKES BACK

Emails were leaked this week in the regime press attempting to show a connection between the blackmail agent Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.

A brief summary of this coordinated smear campaign was given in this tweet:

No new evidence was revealed. The emails were redacted, too, to obscure the name of Virginia Guiffre - who had testified that Trump was innocent of any involvement in Epstein’s sexual crimes.

SYSTEM BREAKDOWN

In a liberal democracy it usually does not matter what people think because the way liberal democracy works is to make people think the way it wants them to, by using media just as the BBC did.

This spat with Trump matters because it shows two things. One, this is how the system works, and two, it is not working any more.

Why? The US is no longer on the same side as the sponsors of liberal messaging. This simple disagreement is enough to expose the BBC and allied liberal state messengers for what they are - the makers of belief in the liberal ideology.

The second reason is that the awful reality created by Project Liberal Democracy cannot be denied by propaganda - no matter how well produced or coordinated.

The reason no one but the differently saned believe in these adverts for paradise any more is because the sponsors of this messaging have created a hell on earth.

BBC BIAS?

This is not a case of “bias”. It does not merely the BBC having been “taken over” by lefties, trans cultists, or other fanatics. It is a demonstration of the fact the BBC is a liberal state propaganda machine.

Consider the adjacent media too. Its production lines and personalities produce a curated line of product to be safely consumed.

From one extreme to another we have green liberalism, left liberalism, right neoliberalism and Zionist free market liberalism.

There is something for everyone. The liberal system offers you the freedom to agree with its product line and nothing more.

LEAKED MEMO EXPOSED BBC PROPAGANDA

The Daily Telegraph published a dossier revealing what it calls “BBC Bias”, detailing how its coverage promotes mass migration, the LGBT and trans movements, and the Net Zero cult.

These are not merely “leftwing” causes. They are the main doctrines of the liberal state religion.

If you would like to know what the liberal state religion is, see here:

What the BBC controversy reveals is not a few bad leftist apples in the eye of the storm.

It demonstrates how the power of the international liberal agenda is secured - by the coordinated use of mass media to manufacture belief in itself.

You can call it leftism, you can call it globalism - but whatever name you give it, one thing is clear.

It’s not working any more.

Remember the holy souls in your prayers.

If you think your friends would still talk to you after doing so, why not consider doing this?

I hope you have a pleasant weekend, and may God bless you all.