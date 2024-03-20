Graphic from Molfar’s list of “Foreign Propagandists”.

Today’s post is a real life spy story. It is a wild ride into the world of covert intelligence and the growing efforts by Western governments to suppress liberal-critical voices by intimidation and smears.

How did I find this out? A shady Ukrainian “OSINT” group approached me directly to help them take down one of their targets.

Rafal Mekler sounds like a top bloke.

On the 6th of March I was contacted by a Ukrainian intelligence group. Called Molfar, they are based in London. They wanted me to publish a story smearing a Polish activist and politician.

When I looked into their operation, I discovered a campaign to intimidate American, European and British critics of the Current Thing, and of the regime that makes them.

Why are the US and UK backing a Ukrainian group which doxxes journalists, collects details of people like Tucker Carlson’s children - and is alleged to have offered bounties to murder European politicians on the dark web?

Come with me down the rabbit hole of Molfar, the US- and UK-backed Ukrainian intelligence outfit that is bringing the information war home.

An email appeared last week in my inbox at LifeSiteNews, offering information concerning the leader of the Polish farmer’s movement.

These farmers had been successful in blocking exports of Ukrainian grain. I have written about the farmers’ movements, documenting their protests across Europe. Polish farmers had dumped Ukrainian grain from transport trains, claiming it would undercut their prices.

Of course I would like to know more, I said.

Another email arrived. This one had a dossier attached. It was written in Ukrainian, and you can see its contents page here.

It contained the details of Rafal Mekler, a “far-right” Polish regional politician and leader of the recent blockades of the Polish border.

It lists his movements, his home, the addresses of his children’s schools along with their names, his associates, businesses and history of his travels and transactions, along with his political activity. He is an elected regional representative of a traditionalist right-wing party in Poland.

Mekler’s farmer’s protest had been so successful in their actions, and enjoy so much public support, that recent regime-change placeman Donald Tusk - the EU and pro-Ukraine Polish premier, has been unable to face them down.

NEGATIVE INFORMATION

Looking at the dossier, the section on “negative information” caught my eye.

Mekler is a pro-life campaigner who has appeared in court in support of a Catholic priest. He has also been recorded as saying Russia will retain Crimea and the Donbass.

What kind of intelligence group approaches the world’s biggest pro-life Catholic news organisation to smear an anti-abortionist Catholic?

Amusing as this is, I soon stopped smiling. Reading on, I began to realise that this was an attempt from an outfit quartered in a swanky London office to destroy the reputation of a liberal-critical European politician. He was popular, he was winning, and he had to be stopped.

When I looked him up on Twitter, I found his angry response to the fact that Molfar had published his movements, his children, their names and their movements too.

It was then that I checked their website.

Molfar describes itself as an OSINT service - meaning “Open Source Intelligence”. They have a permanent staff of dozens, and hundreds of “volunteers”. As you can see, their website displays credits from major mainstream news outlets.

Molfar is one group, along with the Kagan-Nuland owned Institute for the Study of War, which supplies Ukrainian propaganda to the Western media.

This is faithfully reported as if it were real, and many people now believe that whatever Ukrainian sources tell them.

They are not told what these sources are, and what they also do.

Myrotvorets (“Peacemaker”) logo - “For the Public Good”

A SECOND “KILL LIST”?

You may have heard of Myrotvorets (“Peacemaker”) - which publishes its notorious Ukrainian “kill list”. By 2019, it contained over 180 000 entries, including, without irony, the name of the late Henry Kissinger.

Its address is given as that of the CIA - “Langley, Virginia”, and it has been described as a “kill list” operated by Ukrainian intelligence, in partnership with the CIA, MI6 and the US National Security Agency.

On its “criminals” page, it shows the source of its information on human targets, with “CIA”, “MI5”, the US NSA (National Security Agency) appearing along with the Ukrainian SBU.

Molfar has one, too. It is headed “Enemies and Traitors of Ukraine”.

Elon Musk is on there, as is Tucker Carlson - whose entry was published by Molfar as retaliation for his interview with Vladimir Putin.

US Vice President JD Vance was added to the list in July 2024.

DISSIDENTS “DOXXED”

Max Blumenthal is one more on the list. I contacted him next, to see what he knew. He told me Molfar had “doxxed” him - publishing details of his private life, his movements and his known haunts.

Yet this activity is not restricted to intimidating people who ask the wrong questions about the war in Ukraine.

It is also aimed at anyone who questions the narratives of the liberal regime generally. Molfar lists critics of NATO and those who note the corruption of Zelensky’s Ukraine, along with covid dissidents, eurosceptics, populist politicians, conservative writers, leftwing and rightwing dissident journalists and even the communist Boris Kagarlitsky.

Notable persons on the list include:

Glenn Diesen, George Galloway, Aaron Mate, Jimmy Dore, Ray McGovern, Candace Owens, Jeffrey Sachs, Kanye West, Edward Luttwak, filmmaker Lars von Trier, Marine le Pen, Matteo Salvini, the late Robert Parry, Viktor Orban and US Congressman Thomas Massie.

BRITISH INTELLIGENCE

What is a Ukrainian intelligence operation doing in London? It is backed by Samantha Powers’ regime change outfit, USAID, and its funding is reported to have emerged from US and UK patronage - with taxpayer’s money - of the digitisation of the Ukrainian government via DIIA.

Guardian story on DIIA, Samantha Powers’ app for digital tyranny - coming to a country near you?

A report on Molfar from the socialist Morning Star in July 2022 said this

Molfar, which is partnered with Ukraine’s Ministry for Digital Transformation and US soft power organisation USAid, has published the personal details of 1,391 “Russian war criminals” at the time of writing.

Molfar’s operation is an example of the kind of digital governance intended to be exported to all the nations under the US Empire.

It is also said - by the Russians - to be linked to the British Secret Intelligence Service, MI6.

MAKING A SPLASH

On Tuesday, March 22nd 2022 The Times published a hit piece on a UK academic, whose crime was to retweet a Max Blumenthal story investigating the suspicious destruction of the Mariupol theatre.

Who “accused” Tim Hayward? Molfar did. Why did they do this? They claim on their own site that they were commissioned by The Times to do so. Note how he is framed as saying “he was not pro-Putin”, which is a means of presenting the idea that he is, whilst appearing not to say so.

Boasting of their “fact-making” operation, they concluded with a link to the news article placed in The Times. A warning is attached, promising ruin to those who “lie”, saying “the whole civilised world will turn against you”.

So what of the bombing, for which Russia was blamed, and which led to President Biden calling Putin a “war criminal”, a “murderous dictator” and “a thug”?

Ukrainian sources said there were no casualties at the time.

Later, Western newswires insisted that up to 600 people including women and children had been killed.

You can read Max Blumenthal’s report here and decide for yourself.

ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE (LIKE YOU)

I have been in contact with others with an interest in this story. Some are in the intelligence game, others are on the list of “enemies of Ukraine”, and some are concerned with making public the US and UK’s dirty secret in the use of Molfar to attack public figures critical of the empire of lies.

Molfar’s existence suggests that the war in Ukraine has a wider significance for the current political dispensation in the US and the UK. Ukrainian “intelligence” - being war propaganda to keep the money rolling in - also provides cover for covert operations against popular dissidents in the UK, Europe and the USA. It is a front for American and British intelligence, and its transformation into a vehicle for Western agencies to attack their own people appears to have been directed by MI6.

Ukraine provides a proving ground for a dystopian form of governance enabled by technology, to permanently suppress dissent from a system which no sane person would want, and for which no one has voted.

Google is now partnered with it, and its subsidiary “Jigsaw” is running regime-change censorship and propaganda in Germany and the United States, in cooperation with their governments.

Blackrock and JP Morgan are now circling Ukraine with a vulture-capitalist “investment fund” of $15 billion.

WEAPONISED INSANITY

You probably watch, read or admire some of the people on their list of enemies. This makes you a target, too. Our governments are using our money to conspire against us, making dossiers to expose our lives to the public insanity they have hothoused by their machinery of mass formation psychosis.

This infernal mechanism of madness is a means of weaponising a public radicalised by insane propaganda to attack anyone who disagrees with it.

Remember this when you hear them talk about democracy. Remember this when you ask why they never tell you what the rules are of the rules-based order.

Molfar exists to punish those who break these unspoken rules. Their actions speak louder than words to explain what is meant.

They claim to speak for the civilised world, and threaten retribution on those who disagree. This is the shadow cast over western society by the regime change business, which is now going after Catholics, Communists, politicians and commentators critical of the death cult politics of plunder and collapse.

Maybe I am missing something here. Maybe my own intelligence is simply not sufficiently “open source” to see the benefits of this form of governance, which has produced so much flourishing of the human spirit that it must be defended by subversion, censorship and US and UK-taxpayer funded character assassination.