Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Wōden’s Kin's avatar
Wōden’s Kin
14h

Debate pretends that compromise is possible between groups with inherently conflicting interests.

I will not debate whether England belongs to my children or to random foreigners; it’s non-negotiable.

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1 reply by Frank Wright
Phisto Sobanii's avatar
Phisto Sobanii
13h

I have, over the course of running "debate" club these past few years, come to your same ultimate conclusions. Debate is fake, gay, and retarded.

It helps to know I'm right. I don't know what my debate club will look like when we're done, but it will be the death of itself.

Thanks, Frank.

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