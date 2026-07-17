Frank Wright

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Roy Gardiner's avatar
Roy Gardiner
1d

Thanks for speaking on these matters. Your comments all resonate well with me.✅

Unfortunately, I find that as an octogenarian the dangers of the modern world seem to be everywhere. I am perpetually fearful, to a greater or lesser degree depending on my mood and other factors. I am sorry if that makes me a wimp. It's my inability to meaningfully control these matters that frustrates me.

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William Markley's avatar
William Markley
1dEdited

I'm glad that you mentioned the murder of Quentin Deranque in France. This "Virtue Killing Machine," as you rightly call it, is very active throughout the West now. In case anyone is interested, I tried to describe how the nature of the Left and its ideas led to the murder of Quentin, in my essay here....

https://williammarkley.substack.com/p/excuses-for-murder-the-left-and-political?r=dsfpv

In the USA, the Southern Poverty Law Center has played the same role as Hope Not Hate, for many years. They were given advisory roles within government agencies, up through the Biden administration, and their pronouncements were frequently trumpeted by the mainstream media. They designated non-violent right-wing organizations as "Hate Groups," and this directly led to violence. The Trump administration has initiated legal action against the SPLC, thankfully. You outlined how groups like HNH have promoted false information. I wonder if HNH is also guilty of some of the same shady activities as the SPLC, such as money laundering. Now that the SPLC's guardians in government are out of power in the US, more of their illegal activities are being revealed. Let's hope the sunlight continues to shine on these evils.

I've noticed that the push for euthanasia is another tactic the Left is using, to kill off as many of us as possible. It has been at work in Canada, and it was recently legalized in France.

As you suggest, those of us who believe what all sane people believed for thousands of years are being regularly targeted. It's good news that the Trump administration is taking steps against this targeting. I hope that you can see such action in Britain sometime.

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