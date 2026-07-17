Charlie Kirk was not wrong. Many thought his murder was right. (Image: Gateway Pundit)

Why has the murder of counter-liberal politicians and public figures been normalised in the West?

In this post I explore the killing of right wing figures such as Ann Widdicombe, Charlie Kirk, David Amess MP as a product of a process of character assassination. This process is part of our political system, and is a function of the social algorithm by which we are ruled.

CONTENTS

The penalty for blasphemy is death by Social Contract Killing

Killing in the name of Utopia

Hope Not Hate - State Partners in Crime

Radical Propaganda as UK Government Policy

Inventing the threat of the “far right”

The British State - Enemy of Civilisation

THE PENALTY FOR BLASPHEMY IS DEATH

If you prominently speak out against the Liberal State Religion of open borders, net zero and the rainbow flag you can expect to be demonised, deplatformed and killed.

Last week a British counter-Liberal politician was murdered in her home.

Ann Widdecombe, a Catholic and former Conservative Minister of State and MP, was found dead in her Devon bungalow on the 9th of July. She was 79 years old, and the police said she had suffered “serious injuries”.

She was a lifelong opponent of abortion, refused the rainbow agenda, and ridiculed the climate change cult.

These are acts of blasphemy against the beliefs of the Liberal State.

As the murder of Charlie Kirk, of Quentin Deranque, and the brutal assaults on AfD politicians shows, the True Believers in these totems of mass destruction will celebrate when you are hospitalised or killed.

US State Dept. of Counterterrorism statement on the murder of Quentin Deranque

The State will massage each instance of this procedural process it has produced, saying the regrettable deaths are exceptional - when in fact the State we are in has made these events a matter of rule.

People like you and me are routinely demonised for violating what the liberals believe to be the terms and conditions of the utopia they are creating - by destroying our lives.

These are Social Contract Killings - and they are seen as acts of virtue by the extremists who have been radicalised by a century of liberal make belief.

“Widdicombe’s Rest” - Ann Widdicombe’s small home in Devon. Her murderer drove hundreds of miles to kill her there.

KILLING IN THE NAME OF UTOPIA

After the discovery of Widdecombe’s corpse was made public Devon and Cornwall Police launched a murder investigation, saying there was "nothing to suggest" the murder was politically motivated.

A BBC report at 15:44 on the 10th of July said:

- Police issue a statement saying they have launched a murder investigation. The force says there is "no information that this is a politically motivated crime" and also confirms the incident is not being treated as terror-related

A suspect was arrested on the same day, then released the next morning on Saturday 11th of July.

That night, a second suspect was then arrested in South Yorkshire by officers from Counter Terrorism Police North East. The man, from an address 270 miles from Widdicombe’s home in Rotherham - was charged with murder.

On Sunday 12th of July police again tell the nation “ there is nothing to suggest the alleged murder was politically motivated”.

The next day, Monday 13th, “Counter Terrorism Policing South East states it now leads the investigation into Widdecombe’s murder as “new information and evidence has come to light”.

The Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the liberal State’s counter-extremism initiative - called “Prevent” - had no knowledge of the suspect.

On Tuesday 14th the Head of Counter Terrorism tells reporters Widdecombe had been killed in a "targeted attack"

A day after that reports emerge of a “leftwing motive” in the murder of Ann Widdecombe.

British police instantly downplayed the event, cementing in the public mind a “nothing to see here” narrative about what the BBC referred to as the “death” of Widdicombe.

Why would the messaging we receive seek to massage away the facts of this horrific case?

Archive of the now-deleted dossier on Ann Widdicombe published by character assassins Hope Not Hate

HOPE NOT HATE - STATE PARTNERS IN CRIME

Ann Widdicombe was featured in a now deleted page on a State-aligned “counter-extremist” NGO.

Hope Not Hate is a Liberal State propaganda and smear group which markets itself as a neutral arbiter of social reality, presenting a right thinking remedy to wrongthink.

“Hope not Hate exists to challenge all kinds of extremism and build local communities. Our work focuses on the organised far-right, the communities who are susceptible to them and the issues and policies which give rise to them”

Founded by the Communist-aligned Nick Lowles, it frames anyone who disagrees with the diabolical revolutionary Liberalism destroying normal life as a racist, a fascist, or a “far right” extremist.

Hope Not Hate produces character assassinations which function as a preamble to actual assassinations.

Hope Not Hate devoted a long entry to Ann Widdicombe detailing her crimes against the revolutionary cult which is ruining our lives.

It was deleted after her murder, because it obviously indicates how people like her murderer would develop the idea to kill her.

Hope Not Hate’s entry on Widdicombe shows that the kind of people who write and read their reports think her very existence is a threat to their utopian fantasies.

It detailed how Widdicombe was a homophobe and a sexist for having Catholic opinions, considered sane and normal by anyone outside the spells cast by the grievance industry.

HNH intimated she was an anti-semite and added to her charge sheet her rejection of the climate change grand narrative, her support for the return of the death penalty, and her opposition to abortion.

This form of mass killing is not even recognised as controversial by the liberals, because it is presented - as all forms of mass killing - as the defence of liberal rights.

The permanent wars which wallpaper our lives are marketed in the same way. We are ruled by a Virtue Killing Machine, which signals its destructive evil as the noble defence of the highest good.

Hope Not Hate is a poison machine which presents its toxic smear tactics as a panacea.

Now its senior leadership will be shaping the politics of the British government.

The Hope (not Hate) message of Andy Burnham’s Makerfield campaign.

RADICAL PROPAGANDA AS POLICY

Andy Burnham is the new UK Labour Prime Minister, replacing the disastrous dalek-voiced Keir Starmer.

Burnham will be installed into office today. He has appointed the former director of Hope Not Hate as his head of political strategy.

As Guido Fawkes reported,

“Matthew McGregor was Director of Campaigns & Communications for Hope Not Hate from January 2018 to October 2021”

Yet the former HNH propaganda chief is not the only one.

The investigative journalist Jody Macintyre asked why Hope Not Hate was backing Burnham in the Makerfield byelection.

On 29th May, Macintrye reminded readers of a few facts to complete the information picture.

If you think this irrelevant, consider we are in a permanent war on our civilisation, and that the US Vice President JD Vance told Joe Rogan the Israel lobby was underming US efforts to make peace in Iran, and had paid influencers to attack him and the Trump administration.

Report from the UK Independent

The war on our civilisation has many sponsors, and they are active across the political spectrum. That consensus is forced in part by the exclusion of anyone who dares to present a solution to its politics of permanent crisis.

INVENTING THE THREAT OF THE FAR RIGHT

Hope Not Hate invents fake terrorist threats to justify its existence, its funding and influence.

Hope Not Hate repeatedly branded Charlie Kirk as “far right” and smeared him - along with many others - for “denialism” of the Covid-19 regime. If you are not a believer in lockdowns and vaccines, you are an enemy of the State which mandated them as the new terms of the new condition of “freedom”.

These terms and conditions are set by Hope Not Hate’s ideological framing.

Hope Not Hate’s Liron Velleman, a convicted child sex offender, helped to write the UK’s online safety bill.

The Bill was sold to the British public as a means of protecting our children from the kind of people who wrote it.

In fact, this Bill was such an outrageous escalation of State censorship it fuelled a diplomatic incident with the US government. Who was responsible for that?

UnHerd report - September 2025

As my fellow far-right extremist Tom Rowsell correctly observed, Hope Not Hate is not simply aligned with the Labour government - it is identical with it.

Hope Not Hate’s integration into the State is nothing new, as UnHerd’s report explained:

The founder of Hope Not Hate, Nick Lowles, formerly worked for Searchlight Magazine, a “pro-democracy” and “antifascist” operation linked to British State intelligence.

You can read the 2026 obituary of Searchlight co-founder “Gerry Gable” here:

Gable’s activism was presented as the defence of democracy.

Searchlight’s “pro-democracy” actions included inventing threats to lie to the British public about the far-right menace, which Searchlight existed to warn them about. It created the conditions for its own existence, whilst removing any reasonable defence of those of our own. This is where Hope Not Hate came from:

Unherd’s 2025 report is a mine of information on HNH and Searchlight

In the minds of these people the defence of democracy is their mission, and anyone who disagrees with their definition of it is branded a dangerous threat.

This creates a political and social monopoly for a group of people whose interests are not yours, and whose motive is to brainwash and replace you.

This is in fact the democracy that is being defended today - a war on sanity, on the meaning of words and of our lives, on the existence of our people, our freedoms, and on our entire civilisation. If they notice this they will toxify your reputation to the point it becomes a public duty to stop you.

This is how killing people like you and me is condoned by the drip feed of extremist propaganda, sponsored by the State, to defend its right to take your life if you disagree with the political economy of national suicide.

If you threaten the imagined social contract of these lunatics, its terms dictate that you don’t deserve to live.

Social Contract Killings have been normalised by the same State which has made a business of mass migration, permitted the rape of our children for decades, and which refuses to recognise real terror threats as it prefers to designate the threatened - us - as the problem to be solved.

BRITISH STATE - ENEMY OF CIVILISATION

Yesterday the US StateDept published a speech by Marco Rubio, in which he questioned the dangerous framing of domestic threats to civilisation.

In it, he showed the insidious manner in which progressive revolutionary terror was described with routine sympathy in our mass media - promoting the belief that only the Right presented a threat.

In reality, terrorism has been the stock in trade of radical progressives in the West for decades. And it continues to this day.

Rubio said this was the product of a counter-civilisational evil.

This is a distinctive and unique evil. It has always been driven by a hatred, above all else, for civilization itself.

Under Rubio, the State Department noted “The Need for civilisational allies in Europe” in May, 2025.

Did the US see such an ally in Britain then?

UnHerd’s report showed serious concerns over the use of “extremism” to silence critics of a liberal system which is endangering its own people with mass migration.

It is unlikely the US sees a civilisational ally with a government now staffed by people whose expertise lies in denying real threats and designating their remedies as dangerous extremism.

Britain has a State which refuses to see the obvious evil of the terror in its midst, as every Islamist terror attack from the Manchester Arena bombing to the beheading of Fusilier Rigby was carried out by persons known to and ignored by the authorities.

It would be racist to notice this threat.

It is a State which frees convicted paedophiles and imprisons native British people who speak against the crimes we suffer as a result of State policy.

It would be paedophobic to jail child predators.

If you speak against any or all of the destructive totems of the differently saned they will curse you into unpersonhood, and celebrate when you’re murdered.

This is the State we are in today. It is not an ally of the US, as it is the enemy of its own people. The Social Contract it defends with propaganda, lies and death sentences democratised through sanctioned hate speech is a contract to kill our nation and our entire way of life.

The supreme virtue of this social contract is to end anyone who will not sign their lives away to it.

If we submit to this, we are finished anyway. If we get old, as Ann Widdicombe grew old, we may simply be ended in our dotage in the same way, in a sacrificial homage to the Enemy of all mankind.

This is not a matter of political debate. It is a matter of life and death. Ours.

Those who would take everything from us to secure their own are bewitched by the diabolical belief that the defence and commission of evil is a duty to the public good.

These people are dangerous.

Proceed with caution, and wherever you can, try to help them detransition from this morally inverted cult which equates sanity with a death threat.

If you would like to deradicalise your soon-to-be friends, consider this:

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