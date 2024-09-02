“They don’t think it be like it is. But it do.”

This is a post about the use of techniques pioneered by Edward Bernays to neutralise public anger at the chaos caused by liberal-globalist politicians.

A new generation of angry young men have begun to participate in the theatre of the absurd which has replaced normal life.

The British State, which rules over the most propagandised people of the world formerly known as free, has made a duty and a virtue of the voluntary extinction of public memory.

The hymn to mindlessness that is “Don’t Look Back in Anger” has been manufactured as a response to the terror attacks we now accept as a part of the New Normal.

Taken from a song written in the Britpop era of the 1990s, this line has been pushed to promote forgiving forgetfulness before the corpses of stabbed and detonated children are cold.

This is the story of “Controlled spontaneity” - how the Liberal-Global state is mandating mass mindlessness to pacify a public terrorised by its own politics o…