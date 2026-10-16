Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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John Henry Holliday, DDS's avatar
John Henry Holliday, DDS
2d

Well said. It's pointless to debate those unmoored from reality. And the Left has burned their boats when they landed on Fantasy Island, where men can be women, and the right to murder your child in the womb is of supreme importance to most. They need to be harshly dismissed, not debated.

I also appreciate you calling out professional conservatives whose role, apparently, is to make sure that real change never occurs.

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Massafornian's avatar
Massafornian
2d

Before my reversion to Benedictine Catholicism, I used to be annoyed by Christians whipping out their "but you must have faith" card in a debate or argument. It seemed to be a trump card that defied logic and debate.

The Holy Trinity is the central mystery of faith—that God invites us into Himself—the accepted Truth of Christian life.

There is nothing rational with respect to faith.

And yet I have come to realize that it is faith that provides the solid bedrock for rationality, especially for positions that have moral implications.

Listening to a bunch of faithless people 'debate' in pixels is noise. Nothing is accomplished; no minds are changed. And of course, all of this erudite banter is monetized online. McLuhan wins again.

I wish you luck and success in your current worthy endeavors in Old England, from here in New England.

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