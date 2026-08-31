A vision of Lanyard Utopia

Today we shall see how the “lanyard class” is paid to enforce the State Religion of liberal-globalism, inspired by bizarre and destructive political superstitions.

This is a post about The Lanyard Class War and the role of this political-administrative class in the policing of mass belief.

This post should take you nine minutes to read.

In it, I show how the blind came to lead the sighted into national suicide.

I also explore the development of political technique from the “Managerial Revolution” of James Burnham, comparing the Lanyard Class to the apparatchiks in the Soviet Union whose livelihoods depended on the defence of the ruling ideology.

This is my second post about how our debt system funds a vast and ever expanding dependency culture of administrative bureaucrats.

You can find part one here.

Here are the contents of part two.

CONTENTS

The Permanent Agenda and the Lanyard Class

From Burnham to Lanyardism

The Superstitious Beliefs of the Lanyard Class

Lanyard Leadership in Western Politics

Ideological blindness - why the Lanyard Class is invisible to itself

THE LANYARD CLASS AND THE PERMANENT AGENDA

This agenda of open borders, rainbow flags, war and mass migration continues regardless of elections, eduring by means of the dissolving of ideological continuity into NGOs and a class of apparatchiks - people whose careers and purpose in life depend entirely on the survival of this ideology.

You find these apparatchiks in the media, appearing as “thought leaders” and “influencers”, they pop up in entertainment, and administer public health, education, directing the decisions of professional accreditation bodies, staffing the upper tiers of the military, teaching in the universities,governing the workplace through HR departments.

The Lanyard Class exercise the power of totem and taboo in every public and private body of consequential decision-making capacity. They profess and police the beliefs by which we are ruled, which can be described as the State Religion of Liberal-Globalism.

If you do not believe in this make belief, you will be voodoo cursed into unpersonhood and possibly ruined or even imprisoned.

The unelected Lanyard Class mandate your submission to madness on pain of social death.

You can read about how the Liberal State Religion functions here:

The lanyard class is not a joke, nor a vague slur. It is one means by which the State exercises the power of mandatory belief in itself as a condition for the terms it sets for your life.

I think the lanyard class cognate with the apparatchiki of the Soviet Union - people whose careers depend on their defence and transmission of the State religion, and whose livelihoods rely on the survival of the ideology they transmit in whichever administrative role they occupy.

An interesting use of the term warning of the likely effects of machine politics and EU integration, being the creation of New Labour clones by “apparatchiks” From a debate on immigration and asylum and the influence of the European Union, House of Commons, 1997.

The Lanyard Class cannot be removed by elections contested between liberal parties of the same consensus which the Lanyard Class exists to perpetuate.

One crisis additional to the ones I mention here is the crisis of competence in the Lanyard Class itself, as it selects its membership not on the basis of merit, integrity or ability but on ideological loyalty which reduces to the sanctification of irrational beliefs.

To be a Good Person today is to defend fraud and incompetence and deprive the talented of their just reward. Try to keep up.

THE UNNATURAL NATURE OF PROGRESSIVE BELIEF

These beliefs become progressively more insane because they are progressive.

This means the beliefs by which we are ruled become more bonkers as a function of time, because to remain the same is to refuse “progress”.

Progressives believe all history has led us to the point in time represented by Progressives and Progress, with human civilisation having therefore no meaning other than the production of the crisis we inhabit today, into which we have been delivered by this revolution of destruction powered by the massification and normalistion of delusion.

The function of the Lanyard Class is to make these delusions durable.

Delusions which endure despite the evidence of reason and experience to the contrary are categorised as mental illness in modern psychiatry.

Of course, an exception is made on the basis of manners to beliefs arising from “cultural or religious background”. Psychiatry is silent on the subject of a mass culture creating mass belief in a range of counter-reality political idols.

This is the State we are in today, with the Lanyard Class acting as a sort of priestly caste to sanctify the captured and profane the sane.

The power of the Lanyard Class can be explained in part by an understanding of the engineering of social revolution.

The effective replacement of the beliefs of our Christian civilisation with rainbow lanyardism is caused in part by the magnification of the role of increasingly ideological bureaucratic administration in social and national life.

This in turn is one effect of another revolution: The Managerial Revolution.

MANAGED INTO MADNESS: FROM BURNHAM TO LANYARDISM

The Lanyard Class is the managerial class of James Burnham plus ideology as State Religion.

The Burnhamite “Managerial Revolution” (1941) was about recognising the rising power of the concept and practice of management in the maximisation of efficiency, which became known as “rationalisation” and later “reform”.

Burnham’s ideas produced an axiomatic belief in management which reduced to the idea of unquestioning deference to managerial decision making.

This in turn partnered with the machine politics of Blairism in pursuing permanent change by means of public policymaking and managerially administered decision making by delegating State sovereignty into unelected bodies to continue the fixed internationalist agenda.

This agenda is transmitted to the general population in the form of secular religious belief.

The lanyard class makes access to employment and to state services conditional on the acceptance, tacit or explicit, of the mandatory belief system of the liberal-global political economy.

These beliefs reduce to superstitions, far more absurd than any unsympathetic reading of the explanation of the nature of being and reality offfered in the traditional teachings of the Church.

THE SUPERSTITIOUS RELIGION OF THE LANYARD CLASS

To study John Lanyard Keynesianism is to study the practical application of the beliefs and ideas supplied by our political economy to make us believe in it - and only in it.

This means you find out there are religious beliefs transmitted and reinforced by people who are nominally paid to serve the public or the interests of the company which employs them.

In practice, the lanyard class apply the idea that ideologically inspired management can solve all social problems by the transmission and enforcement of its administrative and progressive worldview.

This “Please remember not to rape ” leaflet is a good example of the wacky superstitions that the Lanyard Class insist are the terms and conditions of the borderless utopia they believe they are managing into being.

Our access to services and the means of making a living are conditional on accepting fantasy beliefs which “make sense” of the transition to a borderless international bazaar populated by self interested bargain hunters.

The belief illustrated above is that all men are equally capable of liberal enlightenment if sufficient numbers of leaflets are printed.

The liberal idea itself rests on a series of superstitions.

One is the inflexible belief in the moral and intellectual uplift of all humanity as a function of time (progress).

Another is universal human equality, a mandatory delusion which contradicts the obvious and changeless difference in the human distribution of intellect, aptitude, strength, moral sense and the faculties required to realistically conceive of the consequence of actions, to recognise beauty and the divine, and to create the sort of culture which makes life worth living (for example).

Liberal democracy is a weapon of mass destruction delivering moral and spiritual nihilism through the promises of progress and the ever advancing causes of “rights”.

These are not the natural rights of a sane and orderly world view, but the permissioning of wrongs motivated by advertised and manufactured grievance.

Rights-worship simply permissions grave injuries to the common good, replacing the meaning of life with price and personal preference. Taken together, the “rights-based” movements amount to a declaration of war on our entire civilisation, and are an attack on the idea of reality itself, replacing the objective truth, morality and nature of being with a series of perspectives and preferences whose “ethical” status is dictated by a never-ending “progress”.

This means these beliefs must by necessity become ever more extreme, or “progress” stops and we all face the unseemly performance we inhabit.

“Rights” in action: there is a surprising connection between the death of your nation and demands for consequence-free permission to kill your offspring.

Without the delirious music of this preposterous view of the imaginary moral purpose of time the very idea of progress in the progressive sense is evidently ridiculous and its product offensive to reason and morality alike.

These ideas are so absurd they cannot survive an honest argument, and that is why you are threatened with the social death penalty if you try to have one.

The Lanyard Class demand you submit to these cult beliefs or face career-ending consequences.

It is widely known in the British Army, for example, that practically no one is promoted beyond the rank of major who refuses to salute the Banner of Satan.

You can read about this in a bit more detail here if you like:

THE TRANSITIONING OF THE BRITISH ARMY Frank Wright · February 7, 2024 Today I bring you part two on my brief series on the British Army. In this part I examine why the Army may have to resort to conscription - as trailered in the press last month - to offset a recruitment and retention crisis which is seeing experienced soldiers replaced with a diverse new intake. Read full story

LANYARD LEADERS

Justin Trudeau, Jacinda Ardern, David Cameron, Keir Starmer and Ursula von der Leyen are some obvious examples of John Lanyard Keynesianism in political leadership.

Mark Carney would qualify today, as would anyone such as Andy Burnham who promotes the “fixed” policies of the internationalist agenda, such as the war in Ukraine, financed of course by ever rising debt and obvious damage to our strategic and national interests.

WHY THE LANYARD CLASS SEES NO EVIL IN ITSELF

Slavoj Zizek proudly displaying his Bartlebyism.

The Lanyardists do not recognise their belief system as a cult as they are in effect made convicts by the progressive convictions which unite them.

As the fat Stalinist Mr Zizek says,

“When ideology ishz total it issh invishible (sniff)”

For example, this man cannot see the Lanyard Class because he is a member of it, being an academic fellow at a former polytechnic (Teeside “university”).

Mr Gray cannot recognise this fact as he does not believe in religious belief and so cannot see that it is religious belief which unites him with all the otherwise seemingly disparate members of his Lanyard Class.

THE LANYARD CLASS WAR: VENGEANCE ON CIVILISATION

Mr Gray cannot see any of this because like all liberals he likely believes his beliefs are simply “normal” and “natural” and “what all decent people believe”.

He must believe this belief because his livelihood is built on its defence. There is a second reason and that is the fact that Liberals believe themselves better and indeed best because of their liberal beliefs.

Liberals therefore cannot comprehend how anyone can reject their beliefs without being ignorant, nasty or brutish, and so they curse you in unpleasant terms designed to toxify your reputation if you do so.

This of course is chauvinism in the sense of an automatic prejudice rooted in the belief in the superiority of oneself according to group membership.

It is shocking to liberals to discover they are chauvinists and so they don’t.

They do not recognise themselves in the mirror and code negatively any such reflection as might produce an accurate image of their true face.

This is why they call you a bigot or a racist or a nazi if you point out, correctly, that their belief system is not only false but civilisationally suicidal.

When the liberal-global belief system is applied in practice, as through the work of the lanyard class, it is universally destructive to meaning and material wealth alike - being a sort of vengeance by policy on our people and our culture.

This is the meaning of the Lanyard Class War. It is waged by your taxes on everything of value in your life, including the meaning and value of your life.

A helpful image comparing fantasy to the reality created by a political economy secured by the religious beliefs of the lanyard class.

In the final part I will further explain how the Lanyard Class operates as a repressive and ideological State apparatus, being a caste of belief-discipline funded by soaring government borrowing.

Happily, I will show why the Lanyard Class is doomed by the developing omnicrisis we inhabit, which is an historic opportunity for real change.

The Lanyard Class as Ideological State Apparatus

The Lanyard as Instrument of Repression

Tax and Spend it on the Lanyard Class

The National Interest Rate

Why the Lanyard Class is doomed

The Terminal Crisis as opportunity for Change

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