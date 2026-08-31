Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Áine's avatar
Áine
2h

Oh my, I love this and indeed was once of the Lanyard class myself (before my conversion)!

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Jacques de Molay's avatar
Jacques de Molay
2hEdited

A great read. I'm very much looking forward to part 3, specifically your thoughts on how we get out of this mess. The system is first and foremost designed to not be changed by non-lanyard wearers.

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