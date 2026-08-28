Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Franz Kafka's avatar
Franz Kafka
12h

Absolutely brilliant. You could be writing about the, allegedly, quasi-homoseuxal Mark Carney with his twisted but bloodless past, his (Jimmy) Savile Row suits and his dowager's humped, Uriah Heep posturing. All the theories about a Lanyard Class are confirmed in that sorry, grey, joyless personage.

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Amy Sukwan's avatar
Amy Sukwan
8h

"The lanyard class is financed by government borrowing. This class manages and polices your access to government and state services and sets the terms and conditions of your working life."

I had never heard the term lanyard class before, but it is what I've always known as bureaucrats and some people call Karens. This class of people have institutional authority, from hospital and school administrators to corporate HR departments to compliance officers, code enforcers, LEOs, judges, administrators, adjusters, adjudicators, and processors. They have grown like mushrooms after a rainstorm and have put their tentacles into virtually every aspect of life. Now it seems the end run will be to replace them with AI systems which say no and make life miserable without even a chance at getting an adjustment to some arbitrary dictates. But what jobs would be left if we had to employ them all elsewhere?

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