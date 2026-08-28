In this third post on the economic omnicrisis we inhabit I am going to go on about how our debt system funds a vast and ever expanding dependency culture of administrative bureaucrats.

This “Lanyard Class” is bought and paid for by borrowing - a model of state management professed by Mr Keynes.

I have tried to write a decent treatment of what the Lanyard Class is, what it does and why their certain doom will be welcomed by the sane. Part one appears today, with two parts to follow.

In this first instalment on The Lanyard Class I say something of Mr Keynes, the power of ideas, and explain in brief the function of the Lanyard Class.

It should take you five minutes to read.

Part One:

John Lanyard Keynesianism: Economics, politics and the policing of mass belief

CONTENTS

The Rainbow Warrior Mr John Maynard Keynes

The Power of Ideas is the Power of the Lanyard Class

One Lanyard to Rule Them All

Origins of the term “lanyard class”

The Function of the Lanyard Class

For reasons I do not have to explain I no longer play Monopoly with my family

Notes on Mr Keynes

John Maynard Keynes is far more interesting than my reductionist reading of his economic theory as expounded in The General Theory of Employment, Interest and Money (1935–36).

He said in that book

“Ideas shape the course of history”

Keynes went on to say which ideas he thought significant.

“The ideas of economists and political philosophers, both when they are right and when they are wrong, are more powerful than is commonly understood.”

One reason for this is that in an age when culture is identified with the contents of mass communication it can be readily manipulated to coincide with the concepts convenient to this or that political or economic theory.

The ideas which rule us are bad ideas because they are bad for everyone, producing moral nihilism, dissolving meaning and nations, and delivering us all into living debt.

Making these ideas popular is the role of cultural production.

Making your life conditional upon them is the role of the lanyard class.

Official National Health Service lanyards at rock bottom prices

The Power of Ideas is the Power of the Lanyard Class

The lanyard class is financed by government borrowing. This class manages and polices your access to government and state services and sets the terms and conditions of your working life.

The lanyard class can and do enforce a social and career death penalty for public heresy against the international rainbow nihilism informally known as “the globalist agenda”.

This means our lives are made joyless and conditional upon adherence to the worship of the idols of our consumer-nihilist political economy, whose every wrong is presented as an unquestionable right.

The ideas shaping the course of our history, present, past and future, are those of the international state religion. The Lanyard Class is a sponsored tier of State and State-aligned ideological bureaucrats whose livelihoods depend on the defence of the political economy of civilisational suicide.

Ursula von der Lanyard, EU Chief Commissar of Lanyardism. The covid measures she supported are one structural cause of the economic omnicrisis.

One Lanyard to Rule Them All

Mr Keynes, who was a keen cyclist, went on:

“Indeed the world is ruled by little else. Practical men, who believe themselves to be quite exempt from any intellectual influence, are usually the slaves of some defunct economist."

I have argued in the previous post that the ideas supplied by our manufactured culture have been crafted to effectively enslave us, as if by enlightened consent, to an almost defunct economic system which sees mass immigration as a basic necessity.

Perhaps my point does not seem so extraordinary when put beside Mr Keynes’ remark, which is noteworthy for suggesting the power economics wields over the ideas we believe, and not for good reason, that we believe we believe in freely.

The not good reason we believe we have arrived at our beliefs freely is basically vanity. It is embarassing to accept we believe what we do in some cases because we believe in ideas supplied to support the demands of political economists.

I am saying that the religious belief in open borders, the raibow flag, the climate cult, in hysterical progressive cults of grievance advertised as the fight for rights are produced and transmitted as our working and social culture because they align with an economic objective: to standardise and manage the entire world in a single system.

“He would bring his boyfriends to dinner parties and boast that he was married to them” - Queercents report , 2009

JM Keynes - “Rainbow warrior”?

Keynes probably deserves the rainbow lanyard he sports in this witty meme, as he was in his early adult life an enthusisastic homosexualist, before moving on to affairs with women. He died childless despite marrying the Russian ballerina Lydia Lopokova and spending twenty years with her before his death in 1946.

The currency of this term and the recognition it denotes a universally despised class has seen the Lanyard Class critiqued by both “left” and “right”

Origins of the term

The Lanyard Class is a term popularised by Maurice Glasman in 2025, but usage goes back at least ten years.

It commonly denotes the managerial rank of the liberal regime which serves as the interface between the ruling elite and the ruled.

“Lanyardism” is a more recent term, denoting the sort of rule setting and policing which typifies the behaviour of administrators in public health, education, HR departments and the civil service (for example).

The observation that the lanyard class and its ideology (“Lanyardism”) typifies a detachment from those ruled or managed is significant.

Since the Second World War the Liberal State has been against its people and increasingly disconnected from their interests and their thinking.

It has imported by policy the “chaos of global modernity” to replace our way of life.

The Function of The Lanyard Class

The lanyard class occupies every office of every institution to direct the population into submission to an agenda which is at best parallel to their every basic interest, and is presented in total as the only respectable position to hold.

The recognition that state power is inimical to the fundamental demands for a decent life shows that this is a question beyond the forced consensus of party politics which is presented as the pinnacle of democracy.

This is increasingly understood because the actions of this power are so obviously and universally destructive that the effect is to unite anyone not dependent on the State against its permanent agenda.

Maurice Glasman has spoken (at around 3:50 here) about why the Lanyard Class is despised - because they humourlessly police the mismatch between the rhetoric of government and the miserable reality its policies have produced.

Glasman also stresses the disconnection of government from the governed, and in more detail the departure of the Labour Party from the interests and demands of the working class they were founded to represent.

The spiritual forefathers of the Lanyard Class: Permanently discheesed by the thought that someone, somewhere, might be having a laugh.

The recognition of the Lanyard Class, its function and its perception by the public is essential to understanding the nihilism of a political economy that relies on mass immigration to survive, against the wishes of the governed, and at the expense of the security, dignity and meaning of their lives.

The crisis we inhabit increasingly resembles the terminal crisis of the international economic model which produced the political consensus normalised throughout our lifetimes.

This economic-politics is policed by a class of nylon-noosed commissars whose existence can only be justified if we accept that our own is secondary to the success of the political economy of national suicide.

This is the reason I think it is important to recognise the existence of the Lanyard Class and the function it performs in securing the power of a system which is clearly not for but against us.

Note the Count himself appears to be sporting a rainbow lanyard.

In the second part I will explore how the Lanyard Class came to preserve the permanent agenda of the political economy of liberal internationalism.

I will argue that it mandates belief in irrational superstitions to set the terms and conditions of our increasingly joyless working and social lives, and will explain why the Lanyard Class is blind to its own existence.

The Permanent Agenda and the Lanyard Class

Lanyardists as Apparatchiks

From Burnham to Lanyardism

The Superstitous Beliefs of the Lanyard Class

Lanyard Leadership in Western Politics

Ideological blindness - why the Lanyard Class is invisible to itself

In the third part I will explain how the Lanyard Class operates as a repressive and ideological State apparatus, being a caste of belief-discipline funded by soaring government borrowing. I will show why the Lanyard Class is doomed by the developing omnicrisis that is an historic opportunity for real change.

The Lanyard Class as Ideological State Apparatus

The Lanyard as Instrument of Repression

Tax and Spend it on the Lanyard Class

The National Interest Rate

Why the Lanyard Class is doomed

The Terminal Crisis as opportunity for Change

This meme is a few years old and so “a decade” is probably wide of the mark

If you think my work is worth paying for you can do that here.

I could not continue to do it without the financial support of my paying subscribers.

If you think you know someone who might like this sort of thing, you can share it with them here:

Share

I hope you all have a splendid weekend and remember that the best way to win is to refuse to go insane.