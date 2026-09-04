In this third post on the economic omnicrisis we inhabit I am going to go on about how our debt system funds a vast and ever expanding dependency culture of administrative bureaucrats who have the power to decree a social death sentence on the sane.

Part one is here, part two is here.

Here are the contents of Part Three. It should take you 7 minutes to read.

CONTENTS

Our economic belief system

The Lanyard Class as Ideological State Apparatus

The Lanyard as Instrument of Repression

Tax and Spend it on the Lanyard Class

The National Interest Rate

Why the Lanyard Class is doomed

The Terminal Crisis as opportunity for Change

IT’S THE ECONOMY, STUPID

The lanyard class polices belief in the moral theology of Liberalism.

It gatekeeps access to government services and to professional and working life.

If you disagree with the nonsense of equality or (say) with the moral nihilism produced by ever-progressing rights packaged as progress, you face potentially career-ending penalties and social ostracism.

Why does the Lanyard Class enforce the social death penalty for blasphemy against the false idols of the Liberal State Religion?

The manufacture and management of mass belief is produced by the ambition of standardising the world under a standard economics secured by a monopoly on explanatory power. This means the economic system supplies your political, moral and indeed religious beliefs.

We are ruled by rules set and sponsored in messaging from their sponsors, the elite which seeks to profit at our collective loss, and whose international debt model is the reason these mad beliefs are confected and sold as the only respectable opinions.

All of them help to dissolve nations, our history, culture, memory and the meaning of our lives, which can then be replaced with the product lines of international consumer-nihilism on credit.

One example described by Big Time Charlie is “human quantitative easing”, which of course is the economic function of mass migration.

Mass migration is marketed as a human rights issue.

In reality it is simply the supply of ever more hungry consumers to maintain a consumer economy secured on the access to credit.

The economy as is dies without unlimited immigration. With it, our nations die.

This is called progress and if you object to it you are called names and sentenced to social death.

There are reasons for the sponsorship and transmission of these cult beliefs. The sponsors do not believe in them, but it serves their economic vision of a globally standardised world that you believe in them - or else.

In this way many millions of people form a dependency on the supply of beliefs secured by the demands of a lanyard class whose power makes your access to services, employment and promotion contingent on your compliance.

This is a form of command economy wherewith economic opportunity is conditional on the terms set by those issuing the commands.

The liberal-internationalist political economy fosters a mass culture of dependence, far broader than the obvious one of the Lanyard Class itself - whose white collar makework would vanish if there were no international system to sponsor its existence.

To produce dependence by economic and political policy is morally wrong as it is universally degrading to human dignity.

Well there is that, too.

The way our economy is structured requires mass belief in nation-dissolving dogma because it serves the ambition to standardise the world. This is “globalism”, and its religion requires a caste of theocratic adminstrators, which is another way of understanding the Lanyard Class.

Where its power is secured in the hearts and minds of people, it supplies the beliefs which constitute the meaning of their lives and their moral reasoning.

Its magic relies on the belief that what is new is the same as what was normal, and is also better, whilst producing in reality an international nowhereland animated by delusions.

The Lanyard Class as Ideological State Apparatus

The Lanyard Class represent what Althusser would have called in theory an ISA - Ideological State Apparatus - which in practice is an RSA or Repressive State Apparatus.

According to the Marxist Althusser an Ideological State Apparatus maintains social order and reproduces its power through ideology rather than physical force - shaping beliefs, values, and habits to make the existing power structure feel natural and inevitable.

The additional acronym TINA - There Is No Alternative - is a latent belief in the general population which is produced as a large scale effect of this method of dominance managed by the Lanyard Class.

The repressive aspect of the Lanyard Class resides in their power to pronounce a social and career death sentence on any dissidents.

Though the meme which headlines this rather long post is amusing, the effects we suffer in being ruled by John Lanyard Keynesianism are not.

I am describing a system which is financed by massive borrowing to make an increasingly miserable and demoralising life inescapable.

The Donposting will continue until moral improves.

Tax and Spend it on the Lanyard Class

The economics of John Lanyard Keynesianism are destructive.

It takes as axiomatic - a belief requiring no proof beyond its declaration - that taxing the population to fund an ever expanding State is Good.

This belief is invisible because it is mistaken for a basic duty of the State. It is normalised by the Lanyard Class in partnership with the manufactured mass culture which has replaced normal life with the norms of the political economy which sponsors its messaging.

Over the last century the Liberal State has expanded well beyond the capacity of the tax base to fund it, and so government and its progressive, internationalist administration demands vast borrowing to make up the difference between what can be afforded and achieved in reality and fantasy and desire demand instead.

One thing you must have in the latter case is a corps which administers the State religion in their bureaucratic capacity, managing into being a ballooning class of people whose living is made by making yours worth less.

They demand higher borrowing because without it the structure of their lives collapses. They are a white collar dependency culture in the business of justifying their own existence at your expense.

The Lanyard Class enforces the demands of an impossible utopia - a dream which we can neither realise nor afford, as it is based on clear and distinct impressions of things which are simply not real.

What is real, of course, is the scale of the economic crisis this Grand Illusion has produced.

Paying for the lanyard class in public administration requires more borrowing, which rots the value of the money you earn under their humourless supervision and destroys the meaning of your life by making your livelihood dependent on submission to the suicidal new norms it is their duty to install.

I once imprisoned my dog for borking and my acquaintance, who is a lawyer, litigated his release. Lanyard liberals may appear in your kitchen at any time.

Why Work is a Four Letter Word

Work is now largely a joyless activity due to pervasive lanyardism, policed by people whose survival as credible members of society depends directly on the political economy which requires them.

What could these people do if this class were to be defunded? It is unthinkable to the Lanyard Class, as they cannot conceive of a world which sees them as cursemongers on the dole. That is the world we are living in now.

The lanyard class is a debt-financed life support machine for a belief system practically no one but them believes in anymore.

Their lives depend on it, and the life of the rights-based State which discharges none of its duties depends on them in turn.

The Lanyard Class is, like much of our political economy, a Ponzi scheme - running on mandated bullshit and the destruction of the public finances to maintain a death grip on the destiny of our civilisation.

They don’t, and they did.

The National Interest Rate

The rate of engagement with what might be in the National Interest is rising.

The way we have been ruled has left us in Britain with a net national debt of around 3 trillion pounds, with annual interest payments on this debt at over £109 billion. In the USA the debt is around $40 trillion.

This is due to the hyperfinancialisation of our lives made necessary by the transition towards a global economic model of universal liberal consumer nihilism.

This financial crisis is going to get worse as global supply chain shocks combine with this international debt crisis to produce the omnicrisis I am on about in this series.

I think the financial crisis that is coming has no defined limits and will change the political calculus in the West completely.

In short, we have been bankrupted morally and financially by the costs of an impossible utopian project to lanyardise the world.

I go on about this here, in a recent speech for Restore Britain in Gateshead. I mention the Lanyard Class at 4:00, and the social death penalty for demanding a sane economics and politics at around 5:20.

A Terminal Crisis

The entire system is terminally unstable. The Lanyard Class is doomed, as they represent an increasingly unpopular subscription model whose terms are responsible for the awful condition of our lives.

If you are sane, it is unsurprising to discover that people who sport nylon nooses as a symbol of authority are perceived as public executioners of the dignity of our lives.

Besides the spiritual and existential dimension to the Lanyard Plague, in an economic meltdown we simply cannot afford to finance an army of fanatics waving a flag for a vanishing empire.

Crisis on this scale concentrates the public mind, and basic necessity will naturally override bizarre conditions for access to dwindling resources.

The populations hectored by this adjacent but distant caste of self-anointed Brahmins are revolting not because they are deplorable, but due to the deplorable condition into which John Lanyard Keynesianism has managed their lives.

The coming crisis will be severe. It will present our people with a life or death decision. This is an historic opportunity to change the system, as only a crisis of this magnitude would make it not only thinkable, but necssary. The question facing us all can be reduced to this:

Do you prefer to suffer more for more of the same, or do you prefer not to?

We will suffer in either case, but in the case I am making we shall suffer to provide an economics that is for and not against us, and to secure a future worth the name for our children.

I hope to continue my series on the omnicrisis next week. I hope you have a jolly pleasant and blessed weekend, and remember that to stay sane is to win by default.

If you would like to sponsor my counter-revolutionary messaging, you can do that here:

If you would like to detransition your friends from dependence on the supply of mad beliefs, you can also do this:

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