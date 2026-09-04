Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Sara's avatar
Sara
1d

Just like the school ground bully - there is little between their ears and their weakness makes them dictating bullies/gangsters!

Seems we have a trashy brainwashed "upper class" - once upon a time who thought they knew it all, figured how to use humans as a resource, and continue to do so on steroids.

A weak fearful "middle class", who once had a back bone and used it to protect their families, friends and country. Now they only know how to acquiese and obey - only doing my job, tools for the above. .

A nasty jealous woke student class who it seems have become so nasty and twisted there is no reasoning with them.

A long forgotten working class who, as happens throughout history to date, they work hard and pay their taxes to help upkeep those who see themselves as entitled much like "paracites" do.

At 68 I have never seen the UK in such a hell hole of its own making by the top tier for the benefit of their globalist masters. Being those who have infiltrated all that was for the people who pay their salaries, to steal/confiscate for their own well being - nobody else's unless they are doing their dirty work flooding the UK with savage foreign invaders.

Congratulations - the race to the bottom has been won by those who THINK they are "elite" when in fact they are the useful idiot Lanyon controllers of THE HERD/HIVE MIND.

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Roy Gardiner's avatar
Roy Gardiner
1d

Dear Mr. Wright,

Thank you very much for articulating this dire state of affairs. For me what is most valuable is your credible explanation of the fundamental causes: I am not sufficiently well informed to have hitherto independently made the logical connections that you have so eloquently described. I just feel intuitively that ALL of us, including English octogenarians like me, for a fairer, more moral life, will need to make some very significant changes to our material expectations. If my UK pension needs to be reduced then so be it.

Apart from economic considerations, on the topic of England's social culture, I feel that immigration, legal and illegal, is vastly higher than is good for the cultural future of my beautiful England. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 That is self-evident and has been for more than two decades. If that makes me a racist, a fascist, then so be it. I also feel that hate as a human emotion is natural and instinctive: and to ban by law so-called "hate speech" is a gross assault on my fundamental right to express my feelings.

I sincerely value your opinions and explanations. I was unaware that you are a prominent Restore Britain spokesman: that makes you, in my book, a good egg.

Keep up your excellent work, please. 🙂

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