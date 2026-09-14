Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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consuelo's avatar
consuelo
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"Every one of its wars reduced personal freedom, with belief, behaviour and being snared in an ever decreasing circle. Before the First World War, an Englishman had practically nothing to do with the State outside the Post Office.

Now, throughout the West, there is practically nothing you can do without it."

This that you wrote hit home to me the most. This is the way it is in America now. We live as prisoners now in America. We are controlled at all times and in all ways. It is making me insane but it does not seem to bother most people. We must give up our freedom in all ways, big and small in nearly every aspect of our lives. We must accept SMART everything which results in putting us in a cage. If we try to refuse the SMART evils we are not able to. When we become older and have health problems and require interactions with the medical world it really becomes intolerable because it feels like "life or death" depending on whether the person/patient is willing to surrender to Big Brother in order to receive medical care. There was a time when doctor-patient confidentiality was acknowledged as a thing. I remember it. Now doctors wear recording devices that tape everything that is said by the patient in the examination room and then that recording is kept electronically and made available to government, insurance companies, the cloud, other medical offices and hospitals and any hackers or basically anybody who can get access to it. This is now considered acceptable. It is BETRAYAL. When a child is born the collection of that child's personal information begins at the hospital. The blood is drawn and the results are put in the files. The damaging shots are begun. The government is informed of the arrival of a new slave for them to rule and a number is assigned to the slave. Nobody bats an eye.

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felix's avatar
felix
3d

Imagine you're at a meeting to discuss flying "pride" flags over your corporate HQ or painting your railway carriages in rainbow colours and you disagree....

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