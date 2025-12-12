This is a long post which tells you why there will be no war with Russia, explains why it is being talked up, and shows the liberal globalist order is doomed.

We shall also see why the threat of peace over Christmas brings howls from the EU, the UK, the Vatican and the regime rump in the USA.

CONTENTS

USA - Back to Reality

The New US National Security Strategy (Nationalism - not globalism)

UK, NATO warns of imminent war with Russia

Why this is not going to happen

Why the UK and the EU cannot fight a war

Why the USA will not fight a war

Why the seizure of Russian assets by the EU is an act of self harm

Why the Vatican is leaping onto the Titanic

And menes :DDDD

Bear this image of the future of Europe in mind (as imagined by the EU) as we consider the following post.

US SEEKS TRADE NOT WAR WITH RUSSIA

I have told you for a long time that the US will end this war with trade deals and diplomatic normalisation with Russia.

This is now happening, as per reports from the Wall Street Journal in recent days.

I told readers the Trump admin have been in talks with the Russians since before he took office in January this year, and the talks were about normalisation and trade, following the new national security strategy of the USA.

This is a realist position. It recognises nations, their national interests, and seeks their reconciliation through mutual recognition of these interests.

This was explained to me by Dr Sumantra Maitra in January 2024.

Maitra is a leading light at the American Conservative, a founding member of the Center for Renewing America, and his December 2023 paper on a “Dormant NATO” is the framework for the US revision of its international security commitments and geostrategy.

News report , Dec 5th.

In short, this means nations not globalism, nationalism not liberalism, and explains why the liberal globalists in Church and State are having a tantrum about the new US National Security Strategy, published last week.

Maitra did indeed tell you this was coming.

The new National Security Strategy of the US has been met with howls from the EU, UK and the Vatican because it is sane.

It warns Europe and the UK face “civilisational erasure” due to mass migration, and pledges to work with anyone who wishes to save their nations from death by liberal assisted suicide.

“Two rogues - one goal. How Trump and Putin attack Europe”.

In this deranged hallucination from Germany’s Der Spiegel Donald Trump is the enemy of Europe because he wants peace, and remigration to save the continent.

A brief reminder of the power of mass manufactured insanity.

The EU is only exceeded by its determination to destroy Europe by the successive governments of Britain, who have turned our islands into a sort of taxpayer funded rape safari for migrants. Here’s Grant Shapps telling you that war and civilisational erasure = good, and trying to stop it = bad.

Grant Shapps is the former UK Defence Secretary. He was trained in his youth by B’nai B’rith, an influence network for a state which was established by terrorism against the British in Palestine. He talks a good fight, as do many of his pantsuited co-conspirators such as Kaja Kallas - but the simple fact is no one can make up for the withdrawal of the US from the game.

Obviously the gap left by a US drawdown from NATO could never be filled by the EU, Britain, Canada and so on.

To make matters worse, Rep. Thomas Massie has tabled a motion to label NATO “Not A Trusted Organisation”, recommending that the US withdraw completely from this “Cold War relic” and spend the dividend on national defence and renewal instead.

Spend your money at home you say? Treason.

REALITY HAS WON THE ARGUMENT

Realists such as Dr. Maitra have LONG pointed out that there can be no peace in Europe without good relations with Russia.

This is not a partisan view but a fact, demonstrated by history. It is called “realism” for a reason.

Reality is dictating these terms, which reduce to a choice of profit models.

A profitable peace A profitable war

Who pays and who profits are the interesting terms and conditions of this fork in the road.

Reality also plays a role, despite the utopian liberal determination to redefine it beyond relevance by the use of manufactured narratives.

Reality is a taboo subject for liberal globalists. This is the reason they demonise and criminalise anyone who bases their worldview on the recognition of reality in race, in sexual matters, on issues such as demographic replacement and of course on military, industrial and financial facts.

Realists are Reality Based, Liberals are basically anti-reality. This is why their policies promise paradise and produce a living hell, because they are nefarious schemes marketed through impossible dreams.

Presented without comment.

Since I said the liberal global regime was finished three years ago I have told you that everything it does to try to survive will amount to an act of further self harm.

The move by the EU to seize Russian assets is a clear example.

Further down this post, Viktor Orban explains why this theft is an act of self harm on the part of the EU.

The game of chicken being played by the UK regime - and NATO - is another example of desperation. “We must be ready for the scale of war our parents and grandparents endured” Rutte told the cameras.

Reuters, Dec. 12th. This is nonsense but it gets headlines, as we can see here.

The Russians have won their war. As Trump explained, hundreds of billions were sent to Zelensky “and now 25% of his country is missing”.

The only way the UK regime can avoid a catastrophic loss is to say there is going to be another war now. This ridiculous position is logically necessary because the British public have been told that Putin is Hitler for three years and is hell bent on conquering all of Europe.

Europe is of course already being invaded and destroyed, but as we can see not even Sherlock can work out why.

To admit this is nonsense is to admit the reality that the Ukraine war was sold to us for reasons other than the truth.

This is also the reason why the UK has been the most aggressive nation by far in attempting to provoke a massive Russian retaliation. It has sent cruise missiles and organised the Kursk invasion of Russia.

The British State has sponsored and partnered with Ukrainian intelligence to harass and demonise British, American and European public figures as “enemies of Ukraine” for the crime of being sane about this war, and according to Kit Klarenberg the UK has been training and running terrorists to attack Russia.

No state has done more than Britain to push the Russians to escalate to full scale war.

This has failed, as the Russians clearly do not want one - though the Russian President has warned that if Europe wants a war Russia is ready.

Friendly reminder that thanaterotic homosexual death cult leader Lindsey Graham is still getting paid.

EUROPE’S ARMIES WOULD BE WASHED AWAY IN WAR WITH RUSSIA

The EU and the UK are not. The British Army has “transitioned” to a post-sane military posture as I explained here - again in February 2024:

There is a recruitment crisis, fighting men are leaving in droves, the SAS being the latest to see men leave over liberal prosecution of former servicemen.

The aim is to have 30% women by 2030. It is not clear how many of these will be men in skirts, such as WO1 Gorlock here:

One of these women is a man. Can you tell which one? If “YES” there is no place in the British Army for YOU, bigot.

Much of our inventory has vanished into the Black Hole of Kiev, and estimates (no longer published) said it would take a decade to replace our javelins and so on.

The only realistic army in NATO is that of Turkey, and they do not seem interested in fighting a land war with Russia.

POLITICO report, March 2025

France has no heavy lift helicopters and therefore no expeditionary capability. The German Army (lol) was once reduced to using brooms on exercise as there were insufficient rifles to go around.

A Berlin conference in 2023 was told that Europe’s armed forces would be “washed away in weeks” in any war with Russia. German generals agreed.

Times (UK) article , 30th November 2023

There is neither the money nor the industrial capacity to refit the ragtag armies of Western Europe. In order to have a war you must be able to fight one.

This is the reality based reason I say there will be no war with Russia. It would be an act of self destruction to top the one the EU is undertaking right now, which is a move towards stealing hundreds of billions of Russian assets.

Exclusive image of US diplomatic cable to the EU

RUSSIAN ASSET SEIZURE

The EU under Von der Leyen is bankrupt, as is the UK. This is the result of several major factors, both caused by liberal global policy.

Lockdowns Sanctions Dependency on the State

The debt mountain from lockdowns under the Covid-19 regimen was compounded by the predictable effects of cutting off Europe’s only cheap reliable energy source.

The resulting rocketing inflation was predicted by the reality-based community.

Of course, Project Ukraine was not about Ukraine, but was a liberal-globalist scheme to collapse the Russian state and seize its near limitless mineral wealth, securing a renascent geopolitical power for the EU and Britain.

It is this glittering prize which has lured the liberals into this strategic defeat.

Accordingly, the deindustrialisation of Germany was promoted as a means of weaning Europe off Russian gas and oil dependence and onwards to Net Zero.

Tilting at windmills has destroyed the cash cow of the European Union, whose subsidies and currency were constructed around the German industrial export model which formerly paid for the EU (for the most part).

Hungary’s Orban explains why the EU asset seizure is a colossal act of self-harm.

There is neither the money nor the industry to pay for the survival of the EU, whose financial woes are further compounded by committing billions to the black hole of corruption that is and always was the Zelensky regime.

Funding this has simply made the hole blacker and deeper, and it is into this void that European electorates will soon be staring, as the outbreak of peace reveals where all the money has gone. Protip: Not to a good cause.

David Frum is paid to be reliably wrong about everything. Here he has the chutzpah to say the replacement of war with peace is damnably corrupt.

Why are they so mad? The peace deal is not only the closing down of the business model of liberal globalism. It is accompanied by a new national security strategy which pledges the US to “Promoting European Greatness” instead of extinction.

US National Security Strategy - a plain speaking declaration of war on the politics of insanity.

Is that all? Well, no.

In addition to this triggering ambition, there is the “ending of NATO as a perpetually expanding alliance”, seeking “stability” with Russia, and “resisting Europe’s current trajectory within European nations”:

The “current trajectory” of European nations is of course national suicide funded by soaring taxes. This too was pointed out in the paper:

Seeking stability, peace, and national survival are acts of betrayal which destroy the alliance between the US and Europe, or so Pope Leo XIV would have us believe.

You can hear Leo explain his devotion to the liberal state religion here, as he also speaks out against the Trump-led peace deal in Ukraine.

An earlier draft, published by Defense One, was even spicier. It says the US will actively seek to separate sane states such as Hungary, Austria, Poland and Italy from the EU.

It further says it will partner with pro-sane, reality based dissidents from the UK and Europe to oppose the politics of national suicide:

The United States will therefore work with people within liberal globalist states to promote national survival, resilience and renewal.

This is a declaration of intent, showing the US will no longer sponsor social revolution along liberal lines as it did with USAID, but will in fact work with “civilisational allies” in the postliberal future.

WAR AND PLUNDER

This new stance is another reason the UK is talking about a “war footing” towards Russia - a position echoed by the head of NATO - and also why the EU is seeking to freeze and then steal Russian assets.

Daily Mail report , 12th December 2025, citing the homosexualist UK Defence Minister “Al” Carns, a noted LGBTQ activist.

If the Ukraine show stops, the audience reviews the act in total and the performance is followed by applause, boos, or even rotten fruit. What kind of audience feedback can this cast expect from their paying public?

The Wall Street Journal reported this in late November 2025.

It is clear the show must go on, however costly and whatever the danger to the rest of us, because the show was a pack of lies which has not only ruined our lives - but whose escalation could even end them. Is this likely to happen?

No.

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN IF BRITAIN WENT TO WAR NOW?

In reality the British Army would be gone in weeks in a war with Russia, according to a BBC report.

War is not a realistic prospect for obvious reasons. It is a desperate advertising campaign for a product line no one wants to buy anymore, and whose major sponsor has walked away forever.

THE STATE OF CHURCH AND STATE

I think there is an obvious parallel between Church and State. Both the Vatican and the liberal regimes have followed a strategy which seems obviously to promise doom. Why?

Both were sold on a dream of global power.

The governments of the liberal regime, which until recently included the US under Autopen Biden, could see its status as the Only Global Power magnified with the defeat of Russia.

The Vatican could secure for itself the status of World Leader of Religions if it did away with “historical controversies” - otherwise known as the dogma of the Catholic Church.

The price of this impossible dream is everything of value in both cases.

Putler is to blame for the end of the variants too. Nevar 4get.

WHY IS THE VATICAN PROMOTING THE LIBERAL STATE RELIGION?

Why is the Vatican leaping on to the sinking Titanic of the liberal global ideology? The explanation which makes most sense to me is that those behind the new One World Church of Synodality see this novel cult as one which could unify the denationalised global marketplace imagined as utopia by liberal globalists. It could therefore secure the Vatican a place of primus inter pares, equal but more equal than the others.

I think this is why it is determined to pursue the strategic blunder of promoting the liberal state religion in place of the Catholic one.

Why is this a blunder? The liberal state religion of Net Zero, Open Borders, Rainbow Flags is dying because people no longer believe in it.

Is the Vatican actually promoting a New Religion in place of the True Religion?

You can see that the facts speak for themselves here, where a comparison between the teachings of the Church and the beliefs of the Synodalists show that Synodality is a litany of modern errors, formerly condemned by Catholic Popes.

This is a combination of theological and political errors that produces a product with a very limited shelf life. I do not think we shall have to suffer this much longer. The world cries out for truth and reality, a path which inevitably leads back to Christ.

The liberal global system is financially and ideologically bankrupt. It has gambled everything on global supremacy and it has lost.

It is my belief we are living through the end times of liberal globalism, not ours.

I hope you all have a blessed advent!

If you think your friends would like to join me on the liberal naughty list, do consider doing this:

Share

If you would like to sponsor my continuing bid to be paraded through a humiliating Bolshevik show trial before being locked up for typing words, you could consider doing this:

Don’t fret. All’s well that ends, and the liberal global empire is ending. Not with a bang, but a chorus of petulant whimpers.