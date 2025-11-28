Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JD's avatar
JD
19h

Telegraph got headline a bit wrong when they didn’t say Guyanan terrorist seeks to trash eight centuries of English legal custom but we also need to remember that jury selection is based on the electoral register so we haven’t had access to a jury of our peers for some time, so this is just more of the same. The wedge thickens.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies by Frank Wright and others
Christopher Horton's avatar
Christopher Horton
7h

Patience has possibly the most bitter taste of all the sub-virtues. Its necessity is something I understand in my intellect, but in the passions of my soul I am damn near driven to despair as I wait for the anvil of justice to thwart the madness, allowing some semblance of relief and peace to be felt. The life of man upon earth is a warfare, and I’m in need of respite. I am weary and tired.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
30 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture