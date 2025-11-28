Events have revealed the limitations of the liberal system and of its components - the result is the revelation that we have been liberated into a dead end.

This realisation means the liberal governments are doomed - along with their entire product line. Fewer and fewer people are buying what they are selling any more. Here is Not the News about that.

Soon going out of production. Liberalism is a mene goldmine.

As we shall see, desperate times for the liberals mean desperate measures are underway. I explain the following - and more - in this bumper post:

The liberal system is finished. It is not being destroyed by online extremism or any other nonsense excuse.

People in increasing numbers are sick of the destructive politics of fantasy and are demanding a return to reality.

This is fatal to the anti-reality ideology of liberalism, of course, and that simple fact explains much of the madness we witnessed in the world this month.

“Ayes” to the right, trans-sane to the left.

UKRAINE: THE DESPERATE STRUGGLE TO PREVENT PEACE

The US seems determined to see peace break out in Ukraine. This is a problem for the British, French, German, Canadian and other fake and gay juntas - such as the EU - as they have staked their fortunes on winning the war. Now it has been lost, they must prevent peace at any cost. Why?

I have long said that when the truth comes out it will ruin them.

The technique of the manufacture of belief is demonstrated in this old mene.

This is because these governments have sent billions to a corrupt black hole and told their populations they are funding the defence of democracy.

These two statements are both true. What the end of the war will reveal is the nature of the democracy being defended. It will be revealed as a hellish model of death, debt, deception and crime into which we have been dragged by the prophets of moral and financial bankruptcy.

SABOTAGING PEACE

I think this is why Steve Witkoff’s talk with the Russians was leaked last week. It was an attempt to discredit and destroy peace negotiations. He is now called a traitor.

As you may be aware an anti-corruption drive in Ukraine has seen some of Zelensky’s mysteriously wealthy ministers flee the country, with revelations of a golden toilet and coincidentally missing millions.

Who could be behind this corruption crusade? Zelensky is being undermined by it, and it is taking place whilst he has banned most of the media and suspended elections, criminalising some political opposition.

My guess is the US is backing this, and my next guess is that they will threaten to reveal the full extent of the corruption and crime the West has been funding in Ukraine, if these shenanigans from the pro-war faction continue.

This would discredit, permanently, people like thanaterotic homosexual death cult leader Lindsey Graham, as long as his bedfellows in the neocon faction of the US.

Also, the British establishment, the French and German governments, and people like Carney who simply have to bark along because accepting reality destroys their already diminished credibility.

Will the US drop the hammer? I think they might. This would make for very interesting times. The direction of travel is towards full revelation of the dirty business of this war and it will finish anyone who staked their future on selling it to their electorates.

A classic from November 2022

In February 2024 I published a report on here called “An Unthinkable Peace”.

In it, I said this:

With this in mind I explained to the Russian outlet TASS the other day how describing the Ukraine war and its complexities accurately can ruin your career.

(This does not apply to me. Can’t ruin my career if I ruin it myself. Lol.)

I resent being called a j*urnalist (AJAB) but am willing to suffer this insult to speak for sanity, whilst our political leaders gamble with getting us all killed instead.

No, I did not get paid to say this. I have been saying much the same thing about the Ukraine war since it began, and am broadly a neorealist who thinks we should recognise we are different from each other but have a duty to resolve our differences in rebalancing our respective interests.

This is treason, of course, when you are mandated by people who have never even had a fight to beg for full scale war. Why?

Why are we told we must protect Ukraine’s borders? Why is the invasion of Ukraine condemned by people who are paying with our taxes to finance a mass scale invasion which will destroy our nations forever?

These and other questions have set my little noggin joggin for years now. I suppose they are mysterious mysteries that can never be solved.

PANTOMIME SEASON RETURNS

Res ipsa loquitur - “the thing speaks for itself”

In Britain David Lammy is now got up in a wig. He identifies as the British Minister for Something Or Other, and wants to abolish trial by jury to resolve the paralysis of the courts created by people like himself.

The merits of this second portrait are many. One being the suggestion that David Lammy shaves a vertical gap between his eyebrows.

Liberal historians will tell you that the English are not who they are because they are who they are, but because of their written customs. Their laws, their literature, and so on.

Liberals always reduce meaning and being to words - the words written or rewritten by liberals to serve themselves.

The alternative is illiberal - meaning “reality”.

“Illiberal” is another way of describing things which are true because they are real, and do not change according to liberal redefinition.

The Slippery Slope is described as a paranoid fallacy by the differently-saned.

A system which insists on the reality of make belief selects only its own to occupy positions of decisive leadership.

Over time, this tends to mediocrity. People like Lammy, or the white David Lammy Robert Prevost, come to prominence for their suitability to the liberal ideology. They are instruments, like everything in the modern mind, and only instruments which will play the right tune are considered for the orchestration of liberal power.

This results in a performance by incompetents, as the only real qualification for power is that you present no threat to the liberal consensus by being capable of that dangerous business of thinking.

This is the reason why liberal bureaucracies are now typically managed by people of limited intelligence. They are company men, placemen and women.

Yes, this is also real - from the University of Potsdam, 2022.

HOW TO GET ON IN THE LIBERAL PARADISE OF TALENTS

Identifying as a liberal is the only way you can get into these positions when the institutions are captured by our enlightened friends.

Of course, this selection bias results not in illumination but darkness. Not only do we get to be ruled by midwits who cannot think or speak clearly, but there is a more subtle point which also illustrates that the refinement of the technique of liberal power leads up a blind alley.

David Lammy’s Big Idea does away with 800 years of English history and tradition.

We are told by Liberals that our written laws are the core of English identity. Yet they are being rewritten. Of course they are, as rewriting history (and everything else) in your own image is the modus operandi of modernising Man. The whole Modern Idea is to reorient the world around the Self.

This means that there is essentially nothing to identity, to being, that cannot be redefined according to the moment of crisis. The crisis is created by liberalism, of course, and cannot be resolved by it. What can be done is redefinition, a change of description, an alteration in the terms and conditions of being and being ruled.

If you look at this closely you can see there is ultimately nothing there.

The liberals, the modernisers - the champions of progress if you like - they are openly deleting everything that really means anything.

This is obviously the case in the Church, too, as it proceeds to inaugurate a New Religion composed almost entirely of the errors condemned by the True Religion.

One of the best menes of all time. World War T produced some bangers.

A Funny Story About Trial by Jury

I was in the pub once with a rather prominent legal bigwig. I told him that we in Britain have trial by jury and so justice is safe.

He almost spat out his beer and laughingly told me that trial by jury was a performance to a captive audience by people like himself. If your client is guilty, conjure doubt. If he isn’t, do the same. This is the basis of legal defence. It is a spectacle, I was told.

Even when the jury does find people guilty the judge can discard their verdict, or - as is routinely the case with child sex offenders these days - accept their guilt but release them anyway.

The point here is that trial by jury is not perfect, but it is a custom of our tribe.

Proof of the predictive power of menes is demonstrated in this news story , where a Black African man claimed he was the rightful King of Scotland, and that the highland Scots were originally Black. Trufax.

Other customs are replacing our tribal customs, as our tribe is being replaced by others, who of course identify as us as they replace everything that made us who we are, including ourselves.

This is progress. This cannot be said due to progressive reasons, of course, which is also progress. You cannot say peoples are tribes because that is true, and it also means that the customs of tribes are not the same, and therefore unlikely to be equal, and so on.

If you make saying things illegal the problem goes away.

UK Daily Telegraph report , November 2025.

CRIMINALISING THE TRUTH

It may soon be a crime to point out that the “rape on an industrial scale” of our children is largely conducted by Muslamic Rape Gangs.

This fact must be forbidden because it is true, which is the hallmark of progressive legislation about speech. 87% of men convicted of gang raping children in Britain are Moslems.

Speaking accurately about crimes will become a crime, which means again the policing of language to alter reality. If you cannot speak of evil - poof! - there is no evil. Except, of course, for the Evil Speakers. Who will go to prison whilst the child rapists do not.

Ok this is the Anglicans but if you want a vision of the future of the New Religion…

THE NEW RELIGION: PAST ITS SELL-BY DATE

Whether you care about the Vatican or not, it is influential. It is also making the same mistake as the regime whose political beliefs it presents as the New Religion.

The Synodal Church is not the Catholic Church. The final phase of its transition from being Catholic to simply identifying as such is underway, with the third synodal phase. The Church is to become a liberal democracy.

That means it will be ruled by an elite, promoting LGBTQ, open borders, Net Zero and rights-based grievance cults like feminism and racism. There will be rigged elections run by apparatchiks, providing the “democracy” element.

As we now know, Liberal Democracy is a brand name for a product no one wants to buy any more. It means the ruled are told what to believe by their self appointed betters, who are better because of what they believe. Which is not in God, of course, but in the humanist paganism exampled in the call to “ecological conversion”.

It is lol that the Vatican has, in its secular fanaticism, decided on flogging a dead horse in place of the defence of its centuries of luminous wisdom.

Though we are all conditioned to be truth-averse, most people can still tell the difference between treasure and trash if the comparison is presented to them.

I think this New Religion is so repulsive that it will compel people to seek this comparison themselves, and will be radicalised by the reality of difference. That is, the New Thing is not the True Thing. The New thing is also not new. It is old hat. It is flared trousers, it is the over-friendly youth worker trying to be down with the kids, it is hip talk, it is cringe.

If you doubt the cringepoasting credentials of the modern Vatican, see here for a description of the duty of the future church - promoting a person-centred “integral humanism” - in the flamboyant choreographic darnce of life no less.

Liberalism is a Thing of the Past

The near future of the West is not liberal globalism. It is nationalism. Britain First, France First, Germany First. This will begin with a soft nationalism, and proceed to a hard one, in which “First” is replaced with “Only”. There is no other way for the nation to survive. This is now becoming obvious.

Paying taxes to destroy your civilisation is no longer a vote winner. No amount of media control will bring back the dominance the liberals have lost.

LESSONS FROM A DEATH CULT

The solution to the plummeting birth rate - often presented as some mysterious mystery - also lies in the total removal of the liberals and their suicidal ideology.

In the US, one third of Gen Z (and Gen X before them) was aborted.

Abortion has risen by 63% in the last seven years in Britain, with almost half of all babies in 2024 aborted.

The cult of LGBTQ and the climate cult are death cults. Together with the “right to die” and the “right to choose” to kill your children, these idolatries are promoted to cure the earth of the affliction of humanity. They are all liberal ideas.

You can have your personal liberation or a nation. You can have your me time at the expense of the future. There will be nothing left of us if this carries on.

And it won’t. Lessons are being learned.

It is probably a crime to notice this but in for a penny…

A US study this week showed that support for “Gay marriage” has plummeted by almost a quarter in recent years.

Acceptance of this new custom of disruption has dropped from over 70% in 2021 to 54% in October 2025, meaning many Americans have now changed their minds on the matter.

The viral transmission of homosexuality and transgenderism is an established reason for its increased adoption and public acceptance thereof.

The adverts are still there, many of the terms and conditions of modern life at work and online still compel us to worship the idols of the liberal state religion, but this cannot stop the loss of belief in them.

How does the liberal ideological bureaucracy of the European Union respond?

ILLEGAL TO SAY NO

It is now illegal to question “Gay marriage” in Europe.

Euronews report , 25th November.

How did we get here?

Yes, this is a real article .

Surely that can’t be true in Europe can it?

“Europe is the values of the Talmud”, said Von der Leyen at Ben-Gurion University in 2022.

Wait though. Isn’t it antis*mitic to say this?

Yes, this too is a real article .

Err. Well.

Let’s move on to the entirely unrelated practice of criminalising the truth.

LIBERAL VALUES BY ORDER

How will the EU know if you dare to disagree with the Liberal State Religion and its Rainbow Cult?

I reported on the risibly termed “European democracy Shield” in May last year.

As you can see, my posts on the Twitters are themselves shielded in the service of democracy. It is dangerous to liberal democracy to show people how it is manufactured.

This is basically a real-time censorship system to defend the Eurocrats from democracy - and comes as a direct response to the threatened outbreak of democratic dissent from its hated agenda.

As I pointed out in the above tweet (xeet?) - this came in response to reality. The reality to which it responded was forecast here, as a “sharp right turn” in European politics.

This “sharp right turn” can be explained simply.

People in Europe prefer more popular policies to the unpopular ones of Eurocrat liberals like Ursula. People in Europe are being told to believe in better policies by politicians promising to implement them.

This is bad, if you are a Pantsuit Supremacist like Ursula, whose liberal politics reduce to national suicide. This is not a “sharp right turn” in fact.

We all know that feel.

It is a demand to return to sanity and to reality-based reason. This of course is fatal to the liberals for reasons which will be obvious to anyone ruled by them.

Here is Ursula Von Der Leyen explaining in May 2024 why democracy must be defended from its enemies - namely - YOU - with surveillance and censorship.

In a post titled “Counter Populism” on May 30th 2024 I told readers this:

I explained this “shield” includes technology to remove content which it deems to be “misinformation”. This is called “pre-bunking” - or “pre-debunking”, which is a nice liberal way of saying “censorship”.

It will delete and report your comments as you make them, in other words.

If you would like to read what I said in 2024 about moves to counter populism, you can find the post here:

The obvious has now been noticed in mainstream news.

On November 16th 2025 Thomas Fazi wrote for UnHerd on the European Democracy Shield, describing it as a “continent-wide censorship machine”.

“These tools, says Fazi, “like the Digital Services Act (DSA), claim to protect citizens and democracy from “fake news”, “disinformation” and “foreign interference”.

He explains:

“In reality, their aim is to control the narrative and suppress dissent at a time when Europe’s political elites are facing unprecedented levels of public distrust, by centralising control over the flow of information and imposing a single “truth” defined by Brussels. This isn’t about protecting democracy, but rather about shielding the establishment from democracy itself.”

Who knew?

One of many reasons for the “right turn”. The alternative is madness and the suicide of our civilisation.

WHY THIS IS HAPPENING

People no longer believe in the cock-and-bullsh*t fairytales told to them by the ruling liberal elite. This is a Bad Thing - for the elite of course.

Anything good for you is bad for them.

If you do not revere their totems they will point the digital death bone at you.

The liberal system secures its power by the manufacture of mass belief in itself, through the dominance of cultural production.

Media - news, entertainment, commentary, humourless lectures delivered as comedy, art such as this fine example here from 2018 in Rotterdam:

…and this one from the Turner Prize in London, 2016.

Belief in the liberal agenda is evaporating as people recognise the liberal system hates anything good, as well as them, and is taxing them to pay for the destruction of everything of value in their lives, including the value of their lives.

The NPC meme is of course a “ far right ” symbol of extremist views. Get em while you can.

The liberal machine no longer conjures credible ghosts to animate some liberal spirit of the age.

Liberal machine politics simply ruins everything - within and without mankind- and people generally are sick of it.

I do not think censorship and surveillance will be enough to stop the popular distaste for the rotten politics of the liberal idea. It is not tweets and videos which is turning people off the liberal message, it is the awful reality of Godless moral nihilism, financial bankruptcy, cultural demolition and demographic destruction which we were told would lead to a utopia.

You cannot censor reality.

THE GOING GETS WEIRD IN SAUDI ARABIA

Another odd perspective is that offered by Saudi Arabia. You may have heard the Saudis were going to build a 100km glass line city in the desert and would spend trillions to do so. This crazy idea has been shelved - as it would be too embarrassing to admit it has been cancelled for being insane.

Why did this happen at all you might ask?

It seems this was the opening gambit to present a futuristic and perhaps post-Islamic Saudi Arabia. It is a folly on a grand scale which only makes sense if you consider it as a means of forcing cultural change through the promise of new vision of your society. The conjuring trick produced a mirage, but the reality emerging in the desert is one which may be even more startling than the Line that Never Was of Neom.

I am not saying they will all convert to Rastafarianism tomorrow, but the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman - who pushed the Neom Project - has also made yet another move to reposition the Kingdom away from its foundational ties to Islamism.

Its not all bad news.

The Saudis are not only customarily Wahhabists but also spread Wahabbism worldwide, in schools, madrassas and sponsorship. In fact, in 2018 “MBS” said Saudi Arabia spread Wahhabism at the request of a West whose liberal global consensus no longer exists. In 2022 MBS “further adjusted” Saudi history, diminishing the role of Wahhabist Islam in a move described as the replacement of nationalism for Islamism.

MBS said in that year that Ibn Wahhab was not Saudi Arabia, reducing his former status as a sort of Saudi Founding Father to that of “just another scholar”.

This move may mean an end to that, too. Why is the Crown Prince “MBS” doing this? He said that the Saudis need trade, and it can’t do so on an image of muslamic extremism.

There is a 2030 Vision for Saudi Arabia, which the Saudi Gazette said “…aims to bring a complete Saudi political, economic, educational and cultural transformation” to the Kingdom’s young population - 60% of whom were under 30 in 2023.

Nationalism is not only replacing the globalism of the liberal state religion in the West, but appears to be reorienting the Islamic identity of Saudi Arabia in anticipation of a new postliberal order.

Presented without comment.

THE END OF LIBERALISM WAS INEVITABLE

I interviewed Prof. James Matthew Wilson a few days ago, who is the greatest critic of Eliot I have ever read. I will publish this video when I come back from the Rome Life Forum, at which I am speaking on the grave moral evil of surrogacy next week.

Prof. Wilson’s 50 page book TS Eliot - Culture and Anarchy introduces the reader to the fact that Eliot understood and rejected the limits of the liberal and modern idea.

Eliot also knew that liberalism would be done in by its own fatal flaw, the refusal to recognise its own limitations - and he added we do not have to submit to being done in by or with it.

I will end now with a quote from TS Eliot, which comes from his 1930 Thoughts after Lambeth:

“The world is trying the experiment of attempting to form a civilised but non-Christian mentality”. The experiment will fail, but we must be very patient in awaiting its collapse, meanwhile redeeming the time, so that the Faith may be preserved alive through the dark ages before us, to renew and rebuild civilisation and save the world from suicide”

St Michael Archangel, defend us in battle

If you would like your friends to see what will be presented at my show trial, you could consider doing this:

