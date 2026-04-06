Here is my second update on the world crisis resulting from Israel’s war on Iran.

I predicted this crisis would unfold as it has, and showed how and when I did so in the previous update on 27th March.

This post is intended as a summary of the case for and the conduct of the war, explaining its consequences and how its escalation will affect you personally.

CONTENTS

Introduction: The war is an unlimited disaster

Fantasy vs. reality (The case for and conduct of the war)

Who did what?

What has happened - power without restraint

Why it started and why it will not stop

What will happen next

Why is Israel doing this?

Summary in bullet point form

In order to avoid repeated humiliation the Trump admin is now threatening total destruction. Tired of winning?

Introduction

Israel's war on Iran is a disaster without limits. The war cannot be “won”.

Trump can either admit this or commit to more destruction. Trump will not admit this, and so expect

More lies

More destruction

Eventually the costs will become obvious and demands to end the war will succeed. The Iranians will have won, of course, by default of not being totally destroyed.

To avoid this humiliating outcome, Donald Trump is now threatening to totally destroy everything he can destroy in Iran. This may include the use of nuclear weapons. He has repeatedly hinted at their use, and he now threatens that the Iranians will be “living in Hell” if they do not comply with his demands.

If Iran is bombed into “the stone age” would that be winning? This is a victory for barbarism.

The massive destruction caused by this war of choice, chosen by the Israelis, amounts to a war on civilisation itself. It was needless. It may cost us everything.

There is no winning here. All that remains to be seen is how much we shall lose.

NYT prints the truth (by mistake). NATO is finished of course, as is the EU and Israel. The old system is shackled to these corpses.

Fantasy versus reality - the case and the conduct of the war

The war demonstrates the capture of American religious and political culture by the military and media strategy, tactics and moral nihilism of the Zionists.

There was no case for war The Israelis have planned this war for decades The Israelis manufactured the case for war and sold it to Trump The strategy of this war is now entirely that of Israel This means “hasbara” (media lies) and the Dahiya Doctrine (war crimes)

(See my previous update for explanations of these terms).

Mad Mullah screams “Praise be to Allah!” on Easter Sunday

Fantasy versus reality - Who did what?

Some commentators such as Mario Nawfal are now suggesting that if Iran refuses Trump’s imaginary negotiations this means Iran is now the “aggressor”.

The US launched the war for Israel Lloyds of London refused to continue to insure shipping This is the reason the Strait of Hormuz is “closed” Donald Trump now threatens to destroy Iran if they do not “reopen” the Straits, which are in fact open to shipping friendly to Iran.

Yes, this is really what he said on Easter Sunday. Trump is threatening to commit nation-killing war crimes to have shipping insurance resumed. Or something.

What has happened - power without restraint

Israel told Trump the war would take days and a decapitation strike would see Israeli-backed “protesters” lead domestic regime change Israeli intelligence said before the war this would not work The head of Mossad said his “protesters” could not supply regime change in days or weeks - but Netanyahu told Trump they could US is now in an unwinnable war and the only question now is how high a price the world will pay for the unrestrained destruction unleashed by the Israelis The Israelis do not want the war to end, they repeatedly assassinate anyone capable of negotiating peace, and they constantly escalate attacks on civilians, infrastructure and the Bushehr nuclear power station to escalate regional destruction to the maximum. Nothing is ever said about this in Western media, no attempt is made to restrain the Israelis.

Why won’t it stop? - Loss of face versus loss of lifelines

There are no negotiations because US/Israel has repeatedly killed Iranian negotiators during negotiations The aim of Israel is clearly the destruction of Iran, whether “negotiations” take place or not The Iranians know that it is win or lose. There is no reason to “negotiate” with people who openly state they are going to destroy you The Israelis celebrated Trump’s election victory as they considered this a “green light” to establish greater Israel, annex the West Bank through terrorism etc. The US cannot and will not restrain Israel despite repeatedly saying it would do so over Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon and forbidding strikes on oil and gas installations in this war Trump is lying to Americans about the war and to tell the truth now would be devastating Stopping the war requires telling the truth to Americans Americans will discover the truth anyway The senseless war will continue as the destruction of the global economy is a strategic goal of the Israeli government.

FYI: Some people make money out of these wars. That’s why they sell them to you as the defence of some nonsense slogan or other.

What will happen next?

Reality will correct the Trump administration, its war lies (“hasbara”) and its war crimes. This means the destruction and its impact are so vast it is impossible to deny. Populations ruled by media will become unruly. They will rightfully see themselves as victims of war crimes committed by a corrupt international elite. The US will be isolated and condemned, a domestic political crisis will develop, and so on. These war crimes are not limited to the bombing of Iranian schools, hospitals, universities, civilian populations and water and power supplies These war crimes include the destruction of the global supply chain initiated by Israeli attacks on water desalination plants and oil and gas installations which will likely destroy the global financial system Public awareness is growing over the cost of this war and its impact Privately, diplomats and politicians recognise the severe crisis which has been created by this war This includes the likelihood of famine in the developing world, the end of the global economy as was, with fuel, food, fertiliser and medicine shortages becoming practically permanent for Western Europe in the near future Israel and the US will be hated by the world for having destroyed the global economy for a war that cannot be won, and whose continued prosecution can and will only make this crisis worse The global shortage of fertiliser will likely create famine conditions in nations which cannot sustain crop yields without the chemicals which caused the “Green Revolution”. These chemicals are now removed from the global supply chain Diesel, petrol and aviation fuel supply chains are severely affected and supplies will run short, if not completely dry, in Western European nations Transport will be curtailed, a lockdown will likely result with work from home, home deliveries of all goods will likely be limited or vanish, commuting and school runs will become impossible, food prices will continue to rise, it is reasonable to expect rationing of fuel, food and medicine If the war stopped immediately some of these supplies may resume in four months or so. Some will take years, some will never return The world as was before the war has gone and it is not coming back. As populations realise this fact, outrage will follow. By the time this outrage becomes significant it will be too late to have any effect. The Israelis do not listen to any diplomatic appeals including those from the United States. Nothing will be meaningfully done to restrain the Israelis There is hope that the domestic crisis in Israel, which is severe, may compel a change of direction from the certain destruction of Israel which will result from the continuation of this war and the likely consequence of the use of nuclear weapons by the Israelis The impact on Americans will be devastating as they realise that higher “gas” prices are not their only concern for a change. In reality, the US is finished in the Middle East, it is running short of missiles, it is suffering heavy losses, it cannot eliminate a nation of over 90 million people, it has alienated all its allies for the sake of Israel, whose influence network internationally will be vilified as Westerners realise their entire way of life has been destroyed by the Israelis The US government and some Americans online condemn Europeans and Britons for refusing to fight for the death of civilisation. There is no condemnation of the Israeli refusal to commit ground troops to Iran Western audiences are completely unaware of the severe domestic crisis in Israel which has been brewing for years. There is a state adjacent to civil war, the army is exhausted, operations in Lebanon have been a disaster, are being scaled back, Israel permits terrorists to kill, burn, loot and destroy water supplies in the West Bank, and Israel is bulldozing homes, killing Catholics and their priests, and conducting chemical warfare in Southern Lebanon. For example Israel has stated its policy in Iran and in Lebanon is to do another Gaza. It has openly stated it is following the Dahiyeh Doctrine, as I warned it would at the beginning of this war This means the deliberate killing of civilians and the aim of totally destroying civilian infrastructure to make life impossible. Agricultural land is poisoned, livestock water supplies destroyed, crops burned, houses levelled, and so on. This is taking place in the open with no mention in the Western war narrative of the scale of these crimes or the stated ambition to commit them everywhere Israel wages war

One of countless “ally moments”, if you care to see them. Many such cases.

Why is Israel doing this?

In 1982 the Oded Yinon Plan for Greater Israel was published. This envisioned the expansion of Israel’s borders into neighbouring lands, with the goal being permanent regional supremacy for Israel The wars launched by Israel influence in Iraq, Libya and Syria for example created the mass migration routes and flows which have seen Western Europe flooded with migrants. This migration has itself become a business, with billions being made facilitating human trafficking into the West. Liberal regimes have partnered with NGOs to facilitate the creation of a global bazaar in place of nations, destroying local culture, corrupting law, justice, morality and meaning through marketing national extinction as a virtue. Last year US ambassador Mike Huckabee said the US would be comfortable with Israel taking all the land demanded in the Greater Israel plan. Iran is the last remaining major obstacle to this project. This is the reason the Israelis have pushed the same war plan, with the same methods, making the same threats and promises, on US governments for over 30 years The plan failed immediately. This failure was predicted by US and Israeli intelligence Both the US and Israeli governments have ignored and then sacked the defence and intelligence chiefs which warned about this disaster in the making This war can no longer secure Israeli regional dominance by “regime change” nor by destroying Iran’s military capability The fallback is to attempt to destroy as much of the civilian infrastructure in Iran, in the wider Gulf. For public consumption Netanyahu has twice appeared on TV to say the goal of Israel is to reroute oil and gas pipelines through Israel, giving the Israelis regional postwar dominance by securing control of strategic resources and realising the Israeli ambition of becoming a world power. This is unrealistic. In reality, I believe the strategy of the Israelis is to destroy the global economy. This is because the Israelis realise they cannot win the war, their lobby and its influence will be destroyed when the world realises its enormous costs, and so the Israelis seek to take us down with them. This I call the Economic Samson Option. It is in my view the only reading which makes sense of the rounds of destruction initiated and escalated by Israel, and which include repeated attempts to blow up the Bushehr nuclear reactor. If successful, large areas of the gulf would become uninhabitable. A nuclear escalation becomes more likely once a nuclear disaster breaks the threshold of widespread radiation fallout. The world does not yet acknowledge that the Israeli strategy is to cause maximum damage to the world, as the war narrative is parcelled by fake negotiations, market manipulation, boasts of destructive power and the delusional belief that Donald Trump has the power to stop the war. Israeli influence in the British political class, for example, helps to shield wider populations from these facts, framing criticism of Israel’s crimes as a special case of racist hatred.

Donald Trump had the power to not start the war, if it is to be believed he is in charge of the US. He did not do so, and was warned that this disaster would follow. Nothing he has said about the war before or since it began has corresponded to reality. It is unlikely he will change.

I suspect the enormous weight of his actions will kill him. Donald Trump has destroyed America and the global economic system it created and led. This is an inescapable fact and the consequences extend far beyond the comprehension of most Americans. For now. This will change, and the result will be uproar.

Nothing anyone can do now is going to bring the old world back. This is the end.

The latest round of US failure has been presented as an heroic success to the American public, with the alleged rescue framed as something out of a Hollywood movie . Well. Quite.

SUMMARY

The case for war is all lies

The course of the war as presented to Americans is also all lies

The talk of talks is all lies

America has suffered the greatest defeat in its history and the America that was is now no more

Israel’s strategy of destruction has wrecked the global economy and prompts a worldwide disaster whose limits are not yet defined

Both the Israeli and US government contain actual armageddonists who believe that initiating a world crisis will usher in the “Messiah”

That “messiah” is not Jesus Christ

Israel and its international influence network face permanent global condemnation

Anyone waving that flag is finished in Western politics

Realisation of the grim reality of this crisis will continue to grow

The map of the Middle East will likely change, with Gulf microstates ruled by family dictatorships unlikely to survive as the American petrodollar system collapses

There is no negotiated settlement to end the war in sight and military exhaustion of the US/Israel and/or domestic political change seem the likelier outcomes short of total regional destruction

The money is good but you pay with your soul.

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT

This war is a universal crime. It is a war crime on a scale unseen so far in human history. It has ended the world as we knew it, and may yet result in an uncontainable nuclear catastrophe to compound the devastating economic fallout whose effects have not yet manifested in the lives of ordinary people in the US and the West.

This is the endgame of the permanent war economy sold to populations as liberal democracy. We are in a trap. For over a century the internationalist liberal system waged war at home in permanent social revolution powered by the dominance of media and culture.

It waged permanent war abroad to collapse nations into its global supermarketplace, its goal being to replace all things, everywhere, with itself.

The trap we are in is forged by the rule by media, which conceals the evil of this system from its domestic populations. It sells this system as the best of all possible systems, and trains its populations to applaud all the toxic effects the permanent war economy produces at home.

Wilson took the US into World War One in 1917.

Branded as liberal democracy, as the defence of Western civilisation, the rule by elites secured by media control is the greatest weapon of mass destruction ever contrived. It permissions evil and frames it as good. It has captured the hearts and minds of Westerners in a war of terror which has left them morally, intellectually and financially bankrupt. This is the realisation which awaits everyone who believed in the empire of lies. It is coming and it cannot be stopped

.

The State Religion has its rites and duties.

If the rulers tell the ruled the truth the rule by media collapses.

This is the reason why Trump tells obvious lies about this war. This is the reason why there are nonsense takes telling you this war is in fact a work of genius. The tension between the fake reality of the rule by media and the reality inhabited by the ruled is entering a terminal phase.

After this war, the political technique of the 20th century is finished. Its fake economy, its pantomime elections, its captive media peddling compliance with the monetised destruction of civilisation will no longer be effective as the war is dismantling its fabricated narrative in real time.

It is hard not to notice price, it is easy to ignore value. This is where many people begin their journey of discovery.

We are ruled by an international crime syndicate who tell you it is your duty to commit national suicide and to applaud those who loan you the noose around your neck.

This system is finished. The good news is the war is destroying the empire of lies. This is the abolition of the 20th century, its counterfeit culture and all the false idols it sold us to sell us down the river. This is the crime, this is the punishment.

You can see this as the wrath of God. You can see Trump as a man possessed. You can see the show is over. If you keep your head, you can see beyond this catastrophe and understand that nothing less than a crisis on this scale was required to remove the rotten system.

The road ahead will be hard, but there is a better world at the end of it.

Jesus Christ was not and is not a Zionist.

I will be going on about ideas next, such as the silence of our mass culture on the war on our civilisation, but thought it would be helpful to bring you another update first.

I am also thinking of doing a documentary series on how we came to be in the state we are in, and how we can get out of it.

I hope you all had a happy Easter!

If you do support my work, thank you. If you do not and would like to, you can do that here.

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