Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
11h

"If my sons did not want war, there would be none." Gutle Schaper, wife of Mayer Amschel Rothschild, mother of his 5 sons.

......the family business continues......

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Marcia's avatar
Marcia
11h

Beautifully presented TRUTH, THANK YOU.

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