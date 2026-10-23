Today I begin a series exploring the nature of the liberal internationalism which is destroying civilisation at home and abroad.

Commonly known as “globalism”, it is the realisation of the ambitions of revolutionaries inspired by the so-called Enlightenment.

“Globalism” - or how we got to this point.

I will argue that the reason we inhabit a counter-reality cult hostile to basic facts and which supplies ignorance as knowledge is better understood with an investigation of the causes of these effects.

This five minute post shows some of the themes I will explore in these coming weeks, which I hope will give you an understanding of how we were managed into the state we are in today - and what we can hope to do next.

Universal evil is a low bar to clear as a proposition for a future political economy.

To understand how this was sold to us as the highest good is the first step in the rescue of our civilisation from the barbarous revolution whose terms and conditions can no longer control the omnicrisis they have unleashed.

“LIBERAL DEMOCRACY”

I will examine the nature of the god that failed twice - sold as “liberal democracy”. I intend to show that liberal idea has always been an elite idea.

It was produced by intellectuals, adopted by statesmen, later promoted by advertisers and advanced alongside the aims of financiers and corporations.

The liberal system was intended to be exported and installed worldwide. This is the reason liberal internationalist policies survive elections across the West, producing the same effects. This aim explains why states do not act in the national interest, as the interests of nations and their peoples are contrary to those of the globalising elite.

The causes of the disastrous effects we inhabit today can be summarised as the result of the failure of the most ambitious revolution in human history: to replace the common sense of reality with one supplied by itself, through a corresponding belief system in order to secure an unassailable control of the world permissioned in the name of utopia.

THE HISTORY OF IDEAS

I will talk about where the ideas come from which supply the foundation of modern belief today.

I shall present some criticisms of the Enlightenment from several perspectives, from that of Joseph de Maistre to the Frankfurt School.

The technique of revolution, from Bolshevism to the domestic social revolutions which have delivered the West into depraved moral nihilism will be examined, alongside the origins of the “rationalisation” and hyperfinancialisation which sees the value of human life today replaced by price, and human beings as disposable.

The dilemmas of modern life are soluble, but perhaps not as framed by these memes.

COUNTER-REVOLUTION

To understand “globalism” is to interrogate the 20th century and its practical and mythological legacy in economics, politics and the production of mass belief through the mobilisation of all forms of culture, and which is accelerated by advances in mass communications.

Viral transmission is a feature of the operating system.

INTERNATIONALISM

At the beginning of the 20th century “globalism” was called “internationalism”. This was and is the belief that humanity should be managed by a single, standardising worldwide system of economics, political power and the production of belief.

I will show how this concept has developed from its roots in the Long Enlightenment through the later Age of Reason.

To standardise the world in this way makes necessary the removal of every insitution and belief which stands in its way.

I shall show how utopians such as the earliest Rationalists, the Illuminists, occultists supplied ideas developed by debt-issuance economists, oligarchs and pragmatists to produce policies and beliefs which promote the destruction of civilisation as progress.

A meme from the lockdowns.

This, I will argue, is the reason we have seen monarchs, the family, morality, facticity and the common sense of reality replaced with the false idols of the Revolution.

One example of an incoherent belief system.

COUNTER-CHRISTIANITY

There is no competitor explanation of the nature of being, time and reality to that supplied by the traditional teachings of the Church.

No system of belief or of ideas has the complete coherence of this supreme descriptive correspondence to reality. When testing this claim it becomes obvious why the Church, its teachings and institutions must be destroyed by the replacement of its practical, spiritual and intellectual wisdom with the ignorance presented as knowledge in modern times.

I will argue it is for this reason we have seen the revolution seize the institutions of the Church, explaining why this treasure house of wisdom has been discarded for the trash of the liberal-internationalist State religion.

MAKE BELIEF

Drawing upon my earlier work I will show how and why our liberal democracies rely on the mobilisation of mass modern culture to manufacture belief in only the beliefs it supplies, answering demands for any alternatives with risks and rewarding compliance.

I shall show how the Enlightenment replaced the so-called superstitions of Christianity with its own. I will explain why its believers cannot recognise the limits of their belief system and how this contributes to the terminal crisis of this system unfolding around us.

FUTURE POLITICS

I argue for a near future political economy which restores meaning, justice and balance to our lives, and which is based in the rightful recognition of reality.

To speak against the Enlightenment is to invite the accusation of a wish to return to the supposed “Dark Ages”.

There are upsides to collapse, should it come. Jus’ sayin.

I will argue that in fact it is the newest technologies which will demonstrate and debunk the delusions of the Enlightenment.

What is called artificial intelligence is beginning to expose the limits of the beliefs we inherited from the revolt against reality in Reason’s name.

I will include some discussion of the absence of balance in the concept of liberal “rights”, the origins and effects of the rights-based grievance industries, and how the recognition of the relation between rights and duties restores genuine concepts of natural justice to our rotten political dispensation.

THE END OF AN ERA

I hope to show you that you are living through the end of an era. I aim to supply you better ideas of how to reason, live, value and comprehend the world than those manufactured to secure your compliance with a machine which is now breaking down.

You are not obliged to break down with it.

Not tomorrow, either.

If you would like to recruit your friends to the ranks of the counter-revolution, you can do this:

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If you wish to sponsor my efforts to replace mandatory fictions with factism, you can do that here as well: