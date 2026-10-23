Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Unacceptable Fringe Minority
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My wife is a bicyclist. She did not enjoy the bicyclist’s dilemma. But I did.

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dicelexic
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Thanks, Frank, glad to have subscribed, you're the man, my first $ contribution to anyone.

It's up to you, more than any other, to set things straight. No one else has your intellectual firepower and articulation for which I'm grateful and for which imbues the most responsibility thereof. The fate of the West is at stake, you provide hope, and odds against us at present.

It's a big job but I have faith in you, keep it up!

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