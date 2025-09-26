In this post I talk about some concepts related to current events which I use to explain the crisis we inhabit.

I talk about:

The “State religion” of Liberalism

Why this is dying out

The belief in “progress”

Permanent social revolution

The answer - digital tyranny

How liberal states monetise crime

Why Zionism is losing its grip

What comes next after the latest “god that failed”?

WHAT IS “THE STATE RELIGION”?

Every state has a “state religion” - a set of official beliefs supplied to the ruled by the rulers, which supply public belief back to the State.

The state religion can be understood as the “social algorithm” by which people are ruled into believing state aligned beliefs.

The state religion of global liberalism is dissolving. Every day, fewer people believe in it because they can see its doctrine contradicts the reality that liberal elites have created.

This is true, and it is inevitable. By this I mean it is inevitable that the obvious contradiction of the promises of paradise on earth by the hell that liberal globalism has delivered is inevitable.

It is also inevitable that the beliefs supplied by the liberal system will expire. Belief in the god that failed is dying out.

What comes next? If the liberals manage to digitise democracy- their social algorithm will become permanent. Since people are inevitably rejecting the liberal mythos, this seems the only means of survival for the liberal global elite.

FACING FACTS

Why was this collapse inevitable? Progress must always progress.

This means it becomes ever more extreme in the beliefs and behaviours it promotes.

All progress of this sort destroys what was and this includes moral norms.

If you are a progressive, you believe in the delusion that human history is a sort of hypotenuse - a straight line leading up from the nothing which created everything for no reason. Into what? More progress.

Le magic triangle of progress - a vector between two voids

I have drawn this helpful diagram to illustrate one hidden foundation of the Liberal State Religion.

The idea of progress as the inexorable moral and intellectual uplift of all mankind is obviously nonsense. We all get better in some invisible way as a function of time?

This argument is advanced when people refer to the Current Year.

“It’s 2025! You don’t believe in good and evil do you?”

This is the wisdom of Progress. It ends in nihilism - the replacement of something with nothingness.

BOLSHEVISM AND LIBERALISM

The line in the diagram is red - for race bolshevism - or “gay race communism” as some like to call it. This is one meme-term for the state religion of the liberal global empire.

I prefer the term “Bolshevism” because it contains more explanatory power than mere “communism”.

It preserves the spirit of “permanent revolution” advanced by the architect of the Bolshevik coup d’etat in Russia, Lev Bronshtein (“Leon Trotksy”).

This is a feature which distinguished late-liberal machine politics - the electoral machine developed by Tony Blair.

Blair talked about “permanent reform”. He meant change. Constant change. He said the world is going to change because of his changes and so if you don’t like change you won’t like the new world. This means people who like this change will prosper and those who don’t, won’t.

Another name for “permanent revolution” or “perpetual change” is progress. So people who don’t like change are against progress. This means they are idiots who can and should be ignored. They deserve to lose.

Do you see how that works now?

We have lived through over a century of permanently accelerating social revolution.

This was not directed by the masses- rather, the masses were directed into it.

THE EXPERIMENT PERILOUS

There was an old running joke in the British satirical magazine Private Eye. A fake letters page giving readers’ views would always contain one from a stereotypical loony.

“Time to end the dangerous experiment of democracy”.

Well that joke is not funny any more, as liberal democracy is ending, whether you liked it or not.

NO ONE IS BUYING LIBERALISM ANYMORE

Liberals of “right” and “left” will probably never win an election again, anywhere.

This is because their internationally coordinated policies are intentionally destroying our civilisation, from the conceptual basis of reality, through the wrecking of the economy and the denationalisation of state partnered mass human trafficking.

Cheerleading this controlled demolition is called “virtue signalling”. You gain clout online and offline for supporting any or all of the methods of mass destruction promoted as progress.

If you do cheer along, you get to label people who don’t with names which give permission to destroy and even kill them.

Since this is becoming obvious more and more people are saying they have had enough of the permanent revolution towards destruction.

This means liberal parties will not win elections. They are seen not only as failures but criminals. Traitors, even. Progress has liberated man from reality and sanity alike.

Shadow of a mural on the Royal Courts of Justice, London.

KEITH GOES FOR DIGITAL ID

The British Prime Minister Keir “Keith” Starmer has announced he will make digital ID mandatory in the UK - to solve the mass migration crisis created by himself, and his fellow liberal leaders of “left” and “right”.

This follows the revelation of a major financial scandal involving him, his path to power, and one of the leading Israeli lobbyists in UK politics - Trevor Chinn.

DIGITAL TYRANNY - THEIR SOLUTION TO THE PROBLEMS THEY CREATED

The greatest liberal machine politician of our time is Tony Blair. He has been preparing for this moment for years. With his typical foresight he obviously predicted this moment, when people generally realise people like him are deliberately ruining their lives.

The remedy to the crisis created by liberals is digital governance.

This means the end, forever, of your former way of life. Everything you do will be linked, instantly, to the permission to spend your money, to travel, to refuse an injection. And so on.

Think of the terms and conditions which apply to your online life. Now apply them to your offline life. This was formerly called your “real life”.

Digital ID is the gateway to enforcing non-negotiable terms and conditions on your life forever.

These terms and conditions are not agreed with or by you. They are applied to you by the same people who supplied the liberal state religion of progress.

That progress means forever war, permanent social revolution, open borders, the permissioning of crime, depraved sexual liberation including the sexual exploitation of children, the “right to die”, abortion, censorship and the wholesale persecution of the sane as dangerous extremists.

THE LIBERAL STATE AND CRIMINAL ENTERPRISE

As Whitney Webb has explained, crime is not only permissioned but fomented and monetised. Some crime is a commodity and is marketed by cultural production. Here the subject is rap music and its relation to the prison business.

A similar case could be made for mass migration, which is sparked by wars (another criminal racket) and sees the State and allied NGOs partnered with human trafficking. It’s a business.

It is sold as a “human rights” issue by the same process of cultural production which markets “gender affirming care” (sterlisation and mutilation), and things like digital ID.

The mass media you consume is product which is also a sales pitch for the policies and practices which are ruining your life.

This is one function of the state religion as-was.

STIGMATISING THE TRUTH

Obviously a State like this is not legitimate and has no right to rule. It cannot and does not dispense justice, and is effectively a criminal conspiracy against you.

To realise this is called extremism, and is dangerous not because it is extremist but is an explanation which most closely corresponds to the facts.

The closest correspondence to the facts is what we used to call the truth.

Who said “I am the truth”? Anyone who really wants the truth ends up at Christ.

SELLING WAR WITH THE STATE RELIGION OF LIBERALISM

For various reasons the truth has come out about the machine which ruled us into this mess.

If you would like to read about what this means for “The West”, the US, Europe, war (or probably not in fact) with Russia, and the end of the Zionist domination of US and Western politics, have a look at what Alastair Crooke has to say here.

It is hard to know who to trust these days and this is also a product of the information economy - or the rule by media. Crooke’s name does not inspire confidence, lol, and nor does his intelligence background. His explanations do seem to match reality rather closely, however. I think his analysis worth seeing.

THE EIGHTH FRONT OF ISRAEL’S WAR - YOUR MIND

Why does this affect you? Global liberalism is a war system. It monetises and promotes permanent war on all that was to leave nothing left but what it is.

The Forever Wars of Zionism are not restricted to the Middle East. Israel’s “eighth front” - mentioned above - is the combination of bribery, propaganda, censorship and blackmail which secures its influence over the US and its other allies - none of whom have ever signed an alliance with Israel.

This is a war. It is described as a war by the people waging it. It is a war for the control of your mind through the domination of mass media.

You may be aware that Donald Trump announced he has “saved TikTok” - from Chinese control.

The man who now owns it is Larry Ellison, owner of the vast database on the US population known as Oracle, founded by Ellison with startup money from the CIA.

Ellison is the single largest donor of money to the IDF- the Israeli army.

LIBERAL BELIEF IS DYING OUT

Young people in America no longer believe in the liberal global state religion. They believe in the harsh reality this machinery of make belief has created for them to live in.

A reality in which their politicians are blackmailed by a genocidal state whilst they buy pizzas on credit from people who should not be in their country.

Neither liberals nor Zionists will ever accept that the reason public opinion has turned against them is because of what they have done.

Accusing these people of the crimes they have committed is framed as a crime.

The digital future promises a world in which you can be deprived of the means to live if you accuse the criminals who rule you of the crimes they have committed against you.

With the introduction of the digital governance gateway of digital ID, of Central Bank Digital Currencies, and then a digital government app on your phone on the model pioneered for this reason under DIIA in Ukraine, this digital dystopia could fast become a reality.

DO NOT COMPLY

As Whitney Webb reminds you, if you do not comply they can’t do this. So don’t.

Webb also explains that Digital ID is presented as the solution to all the problems caused by the liberal elite. “It’s a sales pitch” she says.

Buyer beware.

Tell your friends why this is the line in the sand. They are promising a utopia through total digital control.

They want to make a desert and call it peace.

In your mind, in your real life, you will live in permanent exile amidst a total state than cannot be removed or reformed if we permit the transition to government by algorithm.

The algorithm which will govern you is authored by the enemies of Christ.

THE END OF THE OLD STATE RELIGION

The upside to this downer is that the liberal global state religion is finished. What replaces it is the question. This has not yet been supplied, as the crises engulfing the previous dispensation include the fact that counter-liberal ideas have effectively been silenced for decades.

I think it is our duty to see to it that whatever we are supplied to believe next, it should at least contain the True God, which is Christ - instead of another series of false idols.

Man has had enough of the gods that failed. These were the totems of the 20th century. It has been taboo to question them, and now it is clear why that is the case.

This is a system which has victimised all of us, despite our differences. Those it has taught to hate on command are simply the worst living casualties of this system. In reality we are all faced with a common enemy.

History is not a straight line. It can be understood as taking place in seasons - of fructification and wintering, of the shifting of men’s beliefs. Today, the despair of a debt fuelled dependence on addictions - shopping, fornicating, drugs and so on - is compelling people to ask whether there is another world, a better world, and to say to themselves there must be.

This is the sort of question and answer which will shape the beliefs of the state religion to come.

I am surprisingly still at liberty to post these dangerous and reckless appeals to sanity.

Share

If you would like to see me confined to permanent digital exile and/or imprisonment, you can help by sharing this post.