Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Jacques de Molay's avatar
Jacques de Molay
1dEdited

The significance of herd mentality cannot be overstated, and is part and parcel of most government schemes. The Solomon Asch conformity experiment in the 1950s showed that in the overwhelming majority of cases people would rather be in agreement with the crowd rather than correct.

However, the experiment also showed that if even one of the "actors" broke ranks and said the correct answer the candidate was 80% more likely to pick the correct answer too. This goes a long way to explain why totalitarian states are so zealous in their censorship of dissenting voices.

I agree Frank it is an important mission to break people out of their delusions, and I can say from experience it is not an easy task. To quote the great Morpheus: "You have to understand, most of these people are not ready to be unplugged. And many of them are so inured, so hopelessly dependent on the system, that they will fight to protect it."

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Hollis Brown's avatar
Hollis Brown
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Amen Frank.

some of my best friends and family members, whom I care deeply about, have been poisoned by this sick technique of cultural production.

I’m not absolving them of their actions, only realizing that they are also victims of the greatest propaganda machine in world history.

the weak minded and emotionally wounded seem to be the most susceptible to the magic spell of words cast by our managerial betters.

the vain also seem to be just as helpless to the siren song of mass death.

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