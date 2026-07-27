This is a post about how we are psychologically coerced into compliance with our own destruction, which should take you about 10 minutes to read.

It will show you how some of the techniques used to force conformity with destructive polices function.

This system is more refined than ever - yet as I shall show, it is now breaking down.

Instead of breaking down with it, I offer some advice on how to recover yourself, and your friends and family, from the viral infection of the liberal poison machine.

This is the second part in my series on the defence of sanity in the phone age. If you missed it, here is part one:

It is, and according to the Liberal State, this is a crime.

WHY YOU SHOULD CARE

The transmission of anxiety and fear through mainstream memes is the basis of the soft authoritarian power which rules us today.

To recognise, counter and remove this from your thoughts and emotions is to liberate yourself from control, and to make possible the having of better thoughts and feelings.

If you cannot control your own thoughts and feelings someone or something else will.

In fact - they do so. Our thoughts and emotions are prompted and produced by the propaganda system of the liberal regime, which is practically everywhere in our lives.

To recognise and recover from this is to restore your own mental, emotional and spiritual health.

Detail: David , Michelangelo Buanarotti - 1504

FLOURISHING OR TREMBLING

At the time of Socrates there was a saying, χαλεπὰ τὰ καλά

This means “all that is beautiful is difficult”, and this proverbial wisdom has a profound meaning for how we should live. That is probably why no one says it any more, as practical and spiritual wisdom is replaced by the way we are ruled with slop which turns you into a trembling ruminant instead of teaching you how to flourish.

Cultivating excellence is beautiful. It is difficult to discipline the intellect, the body, and the emotions.

To do so is to develop beyond the passive state of consumption and stimulation which tethers us to the consumer-credit system. If you can command your own desires they cannot be mobilised, repackaged and sold back to you as “freedom”. To apply this to your life is to develop the sort of practical and spiritual wisdom which makes you a happy and formidable warrior.

Menes can help you disinfect your mind.

Eloquencemaxxing

Some people have said I speak well and that they would like to do so too.

The things I have done to do this myself have not been conducive to the consumer economy and its increasingly cheerless working environment.

I will explain some of those in more detail in later posts. For now, I will begin with a warning that as you refine yourself you will find the system we inhabit even more upsetting than you do now, as you draw its envenomed stings from the core of your being.

Simply, the more you clean up your mind the more the madness of how we are made to live carries a risk.

What is that risk?

YOU MAY BECOME SEVERELY DISCHEESED.

To avoid becoming Discheesement Mouse you must adopt a deeper discipline.

There is no point to clearing out your mind if the results make you cope and seethe into a paroxysm. This too is a matter of discipline, and I will present some practical means of developing that in later posts.

For now I will explain that the way we are ruled stupefies and neutralises us.

REPRESSIVE DESUBLIMATION - CONSUMERISM AS SPIRITUAL HIJACK

Mass belief is produced by the transmission of sponsored messages through every aspect of our culture.

If you want people to believe in something you attach some basic desire to your product, and present it as an aspirational life choice.

You can call it good, wise, new, advanced and present anyone who does not buy into it as bad, stupid, outdmoded and backward. All you have to do to get most people to believe something is to keep telling them the same thing.

This confers a second-order benefit to the consumption and rediffusion of the policy or product or personality on sale. By adopting its aura you can present yourself, with neither effort nor merit, as instantly superior by contrast to those fools who do not buy the same product lines as you do.

So, an appeal to desire which stirs our vanity the basis of modern propaganda, advertising or public relations. This is how they make belief, this is how new norms are normalised and how the marginal becomes the new normal, vice virtue, and so on.

Products are sold by attaching desires and aspirations to their name. This process sells shoes and surgeries and sugar substitutes as well as the cult beliefs of our current political system. It presents a psychological reward for buying in, and it promises severe psychological penalties if you don’t.

In brief, our people are emotionally blackmailed into complying with their own destruction. This is foremost a spiritual destruction.

This doctrine works for everything you’re given that you don’t have to take anymore.

The use of mass media and mass culture to produce, police and attach penalties to the rejection of mandatory beliefs became obvious under Covid-19 regimes.

This is done with all the other beliefs too. It is the same technique, expressed severally - which internalises anxiety over prudential disagreement with what we are presented as the official definition of Good, the Just and the True.

This applies to the wars, the justice system, mass migration, hypersexual normalisation, consumer nihilism, and moral inversion generally.

Christ Carrying the Cross - Titian - 1565. Who is He looking at? Why?

THE PENAL SYSTEM OF SOFT AUTHORITARIANISM

We are not typically handcuffed and roughed up into a van for daring to be sane in public like Callum Barker - who protested against the housing of migrants at the Bell Hotel in Epping. Local girls had been sexually assaulted and raped by migrants at the hotel.

Trying to stop your people being raped by foreigners who should not be here is “incitement to racial hatred” of course.

Getting arrested and jailed does happen sometimes, of course, if you dare to tell the truth in public about any or all of the regime’s universally destructive political economy.

Yet there is an internal firewall which is programmed into us to prevent us ever daring to tell the truth to ourselves in the first place.

This is far more common. It is much easier and cheaper for the State to do to people than to nick them and lock them up. It is how Liberal Democracies invisibly police their populations, and is part of the technique of making pantomime elections appear legitimate, for example.

This is the “Cop in the head” of William Burroughs (another degenerate author whose immoral tales prove remarkably apt to our demoralising times).

It means you are socialised to fear even thinking about the truth of the State we are in as to do so risks the condemnation of the mass culture which supplies you with its Big Lies.

To call them Big Lies, or to even question them out loud, is to risk being condemned by your spouse, family, friends and workmates. The risk of telling the truth is social death. You can also call this modern exile.

Exile has been long regarded by our ancestors as a fate worse than death. It used to mean being sent out of your homeland, away from your family and people forever, to live your days out among strangers.

The exile we face for telling the truth about the state we are in is an internal exile, which is even worse.

We can seize the memes of production, and we are.

THE PRICE OF PRINCIPLE

If you are a prudent, principled person who recognises and respects the truth, you will be placed in an awful dilemma under this form of psychological warfare.

If you name the awful truth, you risk losing your family and friends, your livelihood and even your liberty.

If you see the truth and do not name it, you feel like a traitor to the truth, and to all your ancestors and to your children, too.

This is the terrible state we are in. We have been conditioned into this state of internal division by the technique of the politics of national suicide.

If you ever wonder why so many seemingly capable and decent people go along with their replacement and the ruin of their civilisation consider the psychological and emotional burden they carry whether they speak out or do not.

Being sane and stating the obvious are dangerous to this insane and obviously evil system.

This is why stating the case is criminalised and why anyone who does so is demonised.

To police our people like this is to make them feel profoundly anxious and guilty because they see the truth. It is to brand our pepople as wicked and dangerous because they want their country to be safe for women and children.

It is to shame us into internal exile because we rightfully believe we have a right to our own home, our own homelands. It reserves its strongest curses for those who are brave enough to want to defend the Christian civilisation of their forefathers against its many enemies.

This is a sick system. Its technique of securing its own power over our people aims to break us psychologically, emotionally and spiritually - literally demoralising us all into helpless subjection to a projected of managerially assisted national suicide.

Conversely, the fact this system is recognised as evil gives us the chance to live an heroic life in doing whatever we can to abolish it.

Memes were and are an extremely powerful means of counter-revolutionary moralemaxxing.

FIREWALLS FAILING

The good news about this internalised policing is it is no longer working.

This technique is more advanced and pervasive than ever - yes - but it can no longer contain populations with its programmed compliance.

The firewalls placed around politics and within the minds of our people are no longer effective in containing the demand for sanity in our political economy.

Why is this social algorithm no longer in control? It is basically a refined form of advertising which radiates from every aspect of our mass culture.

These adverts tell you if you worship the false idols of the liberal-global system you can call yourself a Good Person. Violate these terms and conditions and you can be vilified, ruined and even killed.

Our people are beginning to realise this means you are free to agree with being destroyed now or later. The price of saying something is now less than saying nothing - because if we continue to suffer in silence we stand to lose everything, forever.

Be prepared.

MAKE A FRIEND OF YOUR MIND

To recapture your thoughts and emotions from the technique of the regime is to begin to practise the sort of discipline which frees you from external control.

This is ultimately a spiritual discipline, which, if you continue the hard work required to cultivate mental hygiene, will demonstrate why Christ said the truth will set you free.

It does.

You must clear out the memes of cultural production from your mind.

As you cultivate better habits of mind, you will find you disdain self destructive thoughts and emotions. Eventually you will become capable of helping others.

Those you may consider your most bitter enemies in ordinary life are often your friends, family and workmates who might despise you for speaking the truth. These are our people too. They have been captured by a technique designed to do just that - and I will explain more about this concept of “oversocialisation” in the next post.

Before I do so I will remind you to try to consider becoming a sort of social missionary.

If you realise how the sickness of moral inversion permissions the politics of national and spiritual destruction, you will understand your so-called enemies are more like casualties in a battle.

Your social mission is to help the wounded and heal the sick whenever and wherever you can. Many of our people stand with us in this fight and are silenced by the justifiable fear that their lives will be ruined if they openly join us.

Be an example to them that they can show to their families and friends. Show the world we are not the demons we are said to be by the poison machine which rules us into ruin. Cultivate the power to wield the sword of truth, which is the weapon that will rebalance our lives.

The system called liberal democracy has produced a crisis by policy it cannot contain. It is finished. Now is the time to make a better beginning of a future worth the name - for us and for our children.

What balances the affairs of Man is the sword of truth. Sancte Michael Archangele, defende nos in proelio.

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