Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Markley's avatar
William Markley
1dEdited

One thing that helps clean my mind is reading the Classics: Dickens, Twain, Shakespeare, etc. I sometimes need to consult a dictionary with them, but there's nothing wrong with learning new words. Also helpful is decent literature, such as James Herriot, and history from before the age of Political Correctness/Woke.

With the printing press, tremendous amounts of "slop" came gushing forth too, in the form of trashy books and magazines. The key is to develop critical thinking and discretion.

Other helpful things: exercise, nature, socializing, good music, and of course prayer and worship. We're in a major spiritual battle.

Reply
Share
Navyo Ericsen's avatar
Navyo Ericsen
1d

The introduction of the iPhone has created a generation of distracted people with limited spatial awareness. Just try walking down the street. The number of people who walk straight into me while sucked into the black mirror. Most will suddenly turn at the last moment to avoid collision, but not all. Attention spans have shrunk. Cognitive ability has declined. But hey, we're all connected now!!

Reply
Share
3 replies
39 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture