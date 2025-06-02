It’s not just AI which is trained on digital input.

This is the last post I will make on my book A Brief History of Liberal Democracy. I hope to turn my attention to getting it into print, and so today I present a sort of epilogue to the long liberal century.

How has the cult of man produced belief in a “god from the machine” - and will it immortalise the death cult of Progress in time to save the liberal agenda from itself?

I also examine where the liberal idea came from - as well as why it is going.

If you would like to see how the liberal project has come to this, here is a post on ten chapters of my book

THE DEUS EX MACHINA

The liberal ideology is in its end times. In true Progressive fashion, it now seeks to immortalise itself in a transition to government by algorithm.

Rule by AI is the latest stage of the refinement of government by media.

This has been the technique of liberal rule for over a century. Its algorithms are now rejected by the reality based community, and so it hopes to save itself by securing an AI immortality long promised by the prophets of technianity.

Will this plot twist keep the show onstage? Before I examine this, here is a brief history of the spirit of Progress.

Tree of Woe told me AI deepfakes may have undermined this blackmail network - dissolving bonds of control. Didn’t think of that.

THE CULT OF SELF

There are commonly understood to be two forms of progress - that of technology and that of humanity. The first is true, the second false.

Where does the cult of human progress come from - and what does it claim?

The belief that men can liberate themselves by themselves is centuries old and has inspired the notion that the human race improves morally and intellectually as a function of time.

Believers believe human progress is inexorable - it happens because the calendar flips over.

THE ROOTS OF LIBERALISM

The root of liberalism is the cult of man versus God. It begins with a cry for freedom and produces a pseudo religion - of Man, his Reason, and his emancipation from everything.

At present, liberals are promoting the liberation from reality and from humanity. Progress must always advance, of course, and so must always exceed current boundaries.

Where is progress going and where did it come from?

FREED FROM REALITY

The progressive cult of gender undermines the biological reality of man and woman. The sexual liberationists promote the termination of life as a matter of convenience and the destruction of all behavioural norms in the emancipation of carnal desire.

The foundational principles of God, family, country are replaced with a permanent me-time. The promise is of a life without limits, and it is realised in endless rebellion against God and His natural order.

Politics is becoming meaningful again because reality has entered the chat.

The liberal system has contrived to shape public opinion through the production of mass culture to exclude reality based arguments, known as common sense.

To the liberal regime, the opinions of normal people look dangerous. They are. Yet the tide of public opinion has not turned against them due to the success of online misinformation - but because of its failure.

The rebel populations have been radicalised by reality.

REALITY “BASED” RADICALS

This radicalisation has two dimensions.

We all inhabit the chaos and evil flowing from liberal control

We prefer reality and sanity to the contrary

Taking the long view, the long enlightenment and its revolutionary children are being discredited - entirely - as they are revealed as a mass deception.

If you would like a brief take on this, consider Bishop Williamson’s remarks to

about the spirit of illumination from Martin Luther to the contemporary liberal ideology.

The late Bishop, who described himself as “an outcast”, explained how revolutions in the Church and in the states of America, France and Russia align with the thesis of the cult of the self versus God.

The liberal idea is a utopian idea whose ideology has been refined over centuries. Initially rational, the spirit of the cult of Man remained materialist up to Bolshevism.

Enlightenment Reason gave birth to Rousseau and to Comte, to the Rights of Man and the mobilisation of “freedom from”. Freedom from what? Ultimately, from civilisation and its inspiration, which is God.

The Jacobins worshipped Reason, as does the cult of scientific illuminism - which replaces God with an architect of the Universe in Freemasonry.

Freemasonry has a visible and an occult expression. There is no difference today between the policies of liberal power and the practices of occultists.

The inversion of the sacred and the profane, the elevation of the posthuman as the pinnacle of humanity, the concept that reality is subordinate to the will and desire of the individual are variously expressed in the worship of technology, and the transgender cult - obviously idealised in the image of Baphomet below.

The history, values and culture delivered by this system are all corrupt fantasies.

They are intended to spellbind populations in a counter-civilisational funk of kaleidoscopic self indulgence, confusion and self harm.

What began with Reason has moved beyond material arguments about wealth and industrial control. The progressives no longer talk about the emancipation of the working class. Progress has liberated itself from the limits of reason and reality. It is now a realm of pure fantasy - erotic, degenerate in its glamour, ever hungry for more.

It eats but is not satisifed. Its eyes are green with envy. It now wishes to immanentise itself through technology, making its fantasies mandatory in a near future governed by algorithms programmed by its fanatics.

