Image from the front cover of Der Spiegel , 2017 - showing Trump as a freedom butchering maniac.

Charlie Kirk was shot dead whilst trying to talk to people. He was good at what he did, and his influence has been said to have helped 44% shift to the right amongst young Americans.

He chose to speak in a time when speech is a crime to people who consider words they dislike to be violence. The reply he received is one which speaks for a poisonous hatred of anything that is not itself. Many are shocked. The video was horrific, the mention that his daughter ran to him for comfort as she was scared of the noise is heartbreaking.

Kirk said he wanted to be remembered for the courage of his faith. Remember that, if you wish to remember him.

Guardian article , April 2023

DECADES OF POISON AND DESPAIR

After the decades of satanic evil and economic despair we have faced, to persuade the youngest casualties of the liberal global system to take any interest in politics at all is remarkable.

Kirk was a family man and he spoke for Christ. That is enough for me to say he was for good and against evil, as I believe the crisis we inhabit is entirely due to the deliberate attempt to continue our civilisation absent Christ.

This project, marketed as “liberal democracy”, has replaced the basis of reality and the truth with a mandatory insanity whose destructive fantasies have created the real crisis of climate change.

It has changed the climate of opinion from common sense to a storm of confusion and spite. Decades of poison have demonised anyone from the right as inhumane by a faction permissioned by the liberal elite to openly call for the death of anyone they see as a threat to the dominant discourse.

The dominance of that discourse is at an end. This is an effect, not a cause, of the crisis we inhabit.

We are living through the moral and mental collapse of an experiment on humanity which has replaced our civilisation with a mass casualty event.

It has driven millions of people insane.

Ricky Jones - a Labour councillor - was declared not guilty of inciting violent hatred after telling a mob that “we need to cut all their throats and get rid of them all” - referring to people angered by the murder of three white girls.

THE MASS PSYCHOSIS OF THE MOMENT

Our world has not gone mad. It was driven mad by the machine whose operating system haunts the minds of the most deranged today.

Here is a brief summary of the state we are in:

Life has been a masquerade for over a century. Now the masks are coming off. The liberal system has ruled us by inventing new customs to replace Christianity. These are all destructive, insane and contradict reality. The system which sponsored these messages is now disintegrating - and so are all the people who invested their identities in them. This is causing a mass psychological breakdown. Liberal Believers were dependent on the supply and sustenance of their beliefs by the liberal-global state. This is called the State Religion. It punished the truth, was pro-crime, and demonised its critics. It persecuted the sane, and it hates anything good. It is no longer dominant and its power to sustain is gone. As long as it ruled, being insane was a good career move. Now it isn’t. People who depend on this emotional and psychological reinforcement will now become unstable. Many of them will lose their livelihoods too, as they were simply employed to enforce and magnify the liberal state religion. They are correctly understood as victims. They were made mad by a system which told them having no restraint on their consumer desires and wild fantasies was the best. They were told the only beliefs that were good were these false beliefs - and that anyone who did not share them is evil. They are dangerous because they see their fantasy world is dissolving. They will blame the sane for their insanity. These people cannot accept their beliefs were false and their life was a lie. This is an existential crisis for those who believed in the beliefs the liberal system supplied - to make belief in itself as the Final Solution to Humanity.

MASS DE-MORALISATION

The concept of a second death is not a new one. It is produced by the idea that following a total moral collapse of society mankind’s life becomes meaningless, and he “dies” before his body does.

He stops reproducing, his behaviours become self destructive, he invests urgent moral passion into passing crazes, and his identity becomes a desperate emotional charge seeking something to conduct its lightning.

Image of The Debate - from around 2016

STORM CLOUDS AHEAD

This is why there are storm clouds ahead. Men and women have been turned into tempests of senseless passion by a system which tried to replace Christ with fodder and fantasy.

Charlie Kirk was a Christian. The Church predicted the total moral collapse of modern society in the Catholic Social Teaching, and in the warnings of Pope St Pius X. There are practical, psychological and procedural reasons as to why men become strangers to reason when their lives become absurd. These arguments have been made by agnostics and scientists as well, and they simply reinforce what the great encyclicals of the turn of the 19th century predicted.

FACING FACTS

To the Godless there is nothing but wants between the twinned oblivions of birth and death. This fact alone terrifies them into seeking significance in any well marketed totem, because they must believe in something or confront the fact their lives are demeaned and demoralised into nothing.

This is what these people now face. The mask is off, they must face the facts, and they have been told all their lives that to do so is fascism.

UN “hate speech” campaign - equating words liberals dislike with deadly violence.

THE MASS CASUALTY EVENT OF LIBERAL DEMOCRACY

You can’t debate lunatics. There is no argument with the demonically possessed. It would be wise to consider that these people will try to kill you for being you, but it is also wise to remember they are victims of a mass casualty event.

The casualty rate is kept secret whilst a war is underway. What has been going on for over century was a war on our entire civilisation, and it has been lost.

THIS WAS NOT A DEBATE

It wasn’t a debate. The best ideas did not win. Look around you.

This was a war on God, reason, the truth, and everything of value in life.

It was fought by an ideology which refused to tolerate any argument against itself. It was an argument with reality. The results of this supreme folly continue to come in.

None of them are good, and the ideology which sponsored them has lost control.

THE CAUSE OF LIFE BEFORE DEATH

This leaves its true believers with no way out.

Remember all these people have to sustain themselves is the belief in the propaganda of yesterday’s news. To accept this is to face another living death.

This third death has been the masterwork of the century of the self, which replaced meaning with nothing.

Before the death of the body, and after the death of the moral collapse of systematic denormalisation, there is the third death.

This is the death of all the enchanting lies which made you dance to the tune of self destruction. You were led to believe it would go on forever. Now you don’t.

This may seem fanciful, but the people who see you as evil because you try to be good, who see you as dangerously sane - these people are facing the death of the belief system which animates their lives.

They were sustained and supported by a death cult, whose state religion supplied their identities and the causes to which they dedicated themselves. It will drive them out of their minds.

The liberal world lost its mind - again - when Trump won his third election.

BEWARE OF VENGEANCE

Within a few short years, all the myths of the century of sales will be dead. There is no Current Thing on offer any more in which to invest their “homeless moral passions”, and so that unbearable torment will intensify.

It will be focused on people like you. These are people who believe their beliefs and desires are reality - and you should be forced to live in their “reality”.

These are fantasies of vengeance on reality itself, and of anyone in the reality-based community. Beware.

WHY YOU SHOULD LOVE YOUR ENEMY

When Christ told you to love your enemy I do not think he meant offer yourself to them, defenceless, to be killed.

Be aware this time is dangerous and it is very likely going to get more so. These are dangerous times. Keep your wits about you. I would be surprised if this was the last of the horror of these febrile times. Try not to be consumed by it.

The epidemic of mental illness is fuelled by the large scale use of hormone disruptors - abortifacients, “antidepressants” - and in other “transitions” to a post-sane condition.

VICTIMS OF THE EMPIRE OF LIES

Try to remember these people are victims of a falling regime on whose lies they have come to depend. If we do not try to heal the sick they will never recover, because they cannot help themselves. They have been trained to depend on the consumer production line and the monetised nihilism they have been sold as liberation.

It is up to us to show that there is more than nothing left in life. That there is more beyond the moment than vendetta and revenge.

A MATTER OF LIFE AND DEATH

Why bother? You can’t argue with universal vengeance, either.

The argument with reality has been lost. Those who most fervently made it are lost. The whole point of their belief system was to reject the nature of a reality against which no contradiction can long prevail. It is God with whom they fight, in the end, and this should remind you of the fact that the political crisis is reduced to a simple choice. It is good or evil, as it has always been.

Now is the best of times to be a good example.

Can’t say we weren’t warned.

If you would like your parasocial “friends” to be infected with practical advice on how not go insane on demand, you might want to do this:

Share

If you would like to fund this sort of thing what I do, you may do so here.