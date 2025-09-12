Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

Spaceman Spiff's avatar
Spaceman Spiff
8h

I agree. They are going insane. It was always going to happen. They got the power. They marched through the institutions. They made the laws. And what happened? Where is their utopia? Where is their egalitarian paradise? All we see is hate and bile. Some of the comments from the progressives about Kirk are disturbing. They are truly lost. They are certainly not anchored to reality.

But I agree it is all coming to an end.

Susie AH's avatar
Susie AH
8h

Dear Frank, I don’t disagree with most of your essay but I really don’t think it is anything like complete. The consumerism isn’t the cause, it’s a psy op. Both the left and the right work together, one creates the problem and the other the solution. That solution is always taking away more of our freedoms. I have no idea who is the Wizard of Oz and I’m not sure what their objective is, but it isn’t benign. The killing of Kirk, especially at this time, is a calculated plot to create civil unrest and I fear it will both here and the USA. Nothing is as it seems, one cannot believe anything other than one’s own observations, so when it gets too much, I look out on my garden which only varies with the seasons and take joy in its consistency. I also reflect upon the idea that there are only 2 kinds of people in the world, those you love and those you are yet to love.

