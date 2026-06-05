Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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D Roots's avatar
D Roots
11h

So beautifully written. I teared up at a couple of your powerful messages. You are so completely different from any of the mainstream thinkers that you'd be a perfect thought leader. Just think of how many people who could learn from you. I have watched you being interviewed on the Tucker Carlson and Lotus Eaters podcasts and I can see by their faces that they resonate with you. Please don't ever stop speaking up. We need you in this country. God bless 🙌 🙏 ❤️

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Thomas Hall's avatar
Thomas Hall
11h

Oh to have hair...

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