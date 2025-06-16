Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Wright's avatar
Frank Wright
3h

I mentioned Baroness Casey's "National Audit on Group-Based

Child Sexual Exploitation and Abuse" in the piece above.

It has now been published. You can read it here.

https://politicsuk.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/National_Audit_on_Group-based_Child_Sexual_Exploitation_and_Abuse.pdf

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark's avatar
Mark
1hEdited

Will the army age illegal immigrants [supposedly running away from war] to seek refuge in the UK be ready to take up arms to fulfil Starmar's dream of attacking Russia? Ditto all the legal immigrants from India and Pakistan - are they ready to die for the country where they choose to live?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Frank Wright
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture