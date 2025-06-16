On Saturday June 14th Keir Starmer announced a national inquiry into the so-called “Grooming gangs”.

The industrial scale rape of Britain’s children has been taking place for at least forty years.

How can such a crime against the innocent take place in plain sight?

This is the story of how our police, politicians and public servants learned to see no evil.

I have been researching this series for almost a year. With so much material it is hard to know where to begin. The culture of sex crimes in British politics - in Westminster and in places like Rochdale - reaches back at least sixty years.

has reported the Pakistani rape gangs

.

With a corrupt and sometimes complicit political culture in mind, today we will glimpse the reality of the organised rape of British children by immigrants, in a process favoured by the policies of the liberal state.

If you would like to know how both parties of government conspired in this crime against the British people, see here.

After generations of the cultural production of child rape, the fact Starmer has conceded to hold an inquiry is no promise of “justice”.

It is an act of desperation from a dissolving elite.

Keith said in January that politicians who call for an inquiry into the Rape of Britain are “jumping on the bandwagon of the far right”

He and his party have all said it was “far right” to demand an inquiry, and that it would “embolden the far right” to have one.

Why? Because it would acknowledge that the industrial scale rape of British children is real.

After decades of denial, calling people racist who noticed it, and police labelling the children who were raped as “little slags” and “prostitutes” - why has Keith done it now?

A review by Baroness Casey is due to be published today, Monday June 16th.

Keith is trying to position himself for the cameras. He has form in this line.

Kneeling for George Floyd is like rioting for mass migration. Oh wait

MASS MIGRATION AND MASS CHILD RAPE

The Casey Review, to be published today, also links the liberal policy of mass immigration to the rape of Britain.

Daily Telegraph report on the Casey Review, June 14th 2025.

Starmer wants to get out in front of the issue.

The trouble is the issue. He was the chief state prosecutor for some of the time this was going on, and it is still going on now - whilst he is the Prime Minister.

What is coming into the open is the direct consequence of opening the borders - and closing anyone’s mouth who objected.

See no evil, they said - unless you want to be smeared as a racist.

WHITEWASH OF WHITEHALL?

According to reports today, the inquiry will be focused on councils, not ministers and members of Parliament.

Local governments and authorities will be thrown under the battle bus, to keep Project Starmer on the road. Will this save Keith - and Britain, from oblivion?

No. The Labour Party is already in a state of civil war, over Net Zero, mass immigration and the fact it is facing electoral wipeout.

So are the Tories.

FULL SCALE POLITICAL BREAKDOWN

Outside the disintegrating Labour Party, the UK is facing “full scale political breakdown”, as its former chief civil servant said last week.

One reason for this is the chaos caused by mass migration. Simon Case - the former head of the Civil Service - mentioned a conversation he had with a senior UK politician almost ten years ago about the dark side of globalization.

“This is the thing that none of us thought hard enough about," said Ed Balls in 2016.

Balls was talking about the politics of borderless migration, the global bargain hunt unleashed as our economies were pivoted from producer to consumer.

Case, who effectively lead the permanent state in the UK for 4 years, says the people who did this to Britain simply did not think about the downsides.

They could see no evil in what they were doing.

SEEING NO EVIL IN GLOBALIZATION?

Ed Balls is the co-chair of the UK Holocaust Memorial Foundation. This is where evil resides in the postwar Boomertruth consensus. Evil is not liberal policies. Evil is not in mass migration, nor in the reduction of the value of human life to price, to data.

If you can see evil where liberals like Ed can’t, they call you evil to make it invisible again.

Ed Balls is the former shadow chancellor. Under Blair, he was Secretary of State for Children, Schools and Families from 2007-10. His wife, Yvette Cooper, is now the Home Secretary.

She voted against an inquiry into the “grooming gangs”. She has replaced portraits of national heroes like Admiral Lord Nelson with flattering likenesses of people like herself.

With these people its always me-time.

LIBERALLY EVIL

John Gray, the greatest living critic of the liberal idea has said that liberals simply cannot accept that people dislike their politics. They cannot see the evil they have done to the lives of their own people.

This is why they call policies more popular than theirs “populism”. This means these policies are bad, of course, because they respond to reality.

If you notice reality you are a far right extremist.

The reality is that it is the extremism of the state which has manufactured the industry of child rape, along with an agenda of similarly insane and utterly corrupt ideas.

MONETISING EVIL

Mass migration is not a human rights issue. It is an economic necessity - if you want to replace our civilisation with a borderless global supermarket.

The denial of tribal reality and their customs is necessary to make the multicultural marketplace work in theory, as it thirdworldises your life in practice.

In a drive towards cheaper consumer goods on cheap credit, our people are being be used up and consumed as a matter of convenience

This is why we see no evil. Our consumer economy has not just banalised it.

It has monetised it. Our entertainment is propaganda, our news is propaganda,

If you start to see the evil you can’t stop.

Evil is no accident. It has become part of our political economy. What happens when people see this?

They reject the liberal consensus entirely. This is what is starting to happen now.

BRITAIN NEEDS REMIGRATION - NOT REFORM

The depth of the rot in the state of Britain is obvious when you consider the alternative to Labour and the Tories: our liberal establishment parties.

Nigel Farage’s Reform is surging in the polls, but it too is a See No Evil party.

Rather than be thought racist, Reform - the Great White Hope - is led by men who boldly and bravely don’t care about the fact the people of these islands will be a minority in them by 2063.

Farage does not care about us all being replaced. He said this in September 2024.

On June 6th Richard Tice was asked whether he minds about white British people becoming a minority by the 2060s. Tice says he will be long gone before it happens and so it doesn’t affect him personally.

CHARISMATIC RAINBOW THATCHERISM

David Bull, the openly homosexualist new chairman, celebrates mass migration and the rainbow flag.

Here he tells you “immigration is the lifeblood of this country - it always has been”.

Doubling down on his insistence that people coming in must simply pretend to be British and it will all be fine, he defended his trans-sane, transnationalist utopianism.

“We are an island of immigrants” he insisted, when challenged on his replacist views.

Reform is not coming to save you, Britain. Charismatic Rainbow Thatcherism sees no evil in your replacement by new consumers waving union jacks.

The anti-reality politics of Reform is another shock awaiting the British electorate - half of whom no longer vote. Is this going to fix our political crisis?

“THAT’S ERASIST”

Racism is being replaced with erasism. If you deny the reality of population replacement you are an erasist.

You are working to erase reality in word and deed. Erasists forbid you to talk about this reality, which is going to erase you from your own homeland.

Importing foreign cultures en masse erases our own. This means customs, communities, trust, the idea of the nation itself and eventually our people as a whole. This is now becoming undeniably obvious.

This is one reason why Reform will implode. They are erasists who are afraid of being called racists.

It is better they implode before they are elected into power, because if people realise this after they begin to govern then there will be no governing people at all.

The Casey Report and the new inquiry now reverse the coding of the rape of Britain from racist conspiracy theory to reality. It shows the impact of mass immigration, an economic measure to drive down wages and living standards whilst driving up consumer driven GDP - is destroying our way of life.

We are paying taxes to fund the destruction of our civilisation. When people work this out, as they soon will, they probably won’t want to do that any more.

The sane and humane answer is remigration. To each, their own - in their own homelands. If these people do not go home our children will never have one.

Britain is in a rotten state. Its problems are obvious and there are practical remedies.

Our country cannot be saved by anyone whose future relies on seeing no evil.

