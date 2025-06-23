Israeli and US flags displayed on the walls of Jerusalem, June 23rd - celebrating the US attacks on Iran. Whose banner flies highest?

Today’s long post explains why we went through the ruin of forever war to MAGA and back, and why regime change might be a good idea after all.

CONTENTS

WHY REGIME CHANGE IS MAGA

COUNTDOWN TO REGIME CHANGE IN IRAN

WHO CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH ABOUT ISRAEL?

+++PAYWALL+++

BACK TO THE 70S - NETANYAHU AND THE NEOCONS CAPTURE THE US

FROM ENTEBBE…

…TO 5 DECADES OF ISRAELI NUCLEAR THREATS

JFK AND THE LAST ULTIMATUM

CAN TRUMP MAKE AMERICA INDEPENDENT AGAIN?

This is your brain on the internet.

WHY MAGA SHOULD SUPPORT REGIME CHANGE

If Donald Trump wants peace he should demand regime change – in Israel.

Donald Trump - who vowed to end the forever wars – is now talking up “regime change” in Iran.

How did we get here? The answer is in the reckless threat from the only rogue nuclear state on earth. Israel.

Here is my report asking “When will Israel use its secret nuclear weapons?”

COUNTDOWN TO REGIME CHANGE

Israel itself is threatened with regime change right now.

Netanyahu’s war without limits and his subversion of the state has brought Israel to the brink of disintegration into civil war.

Three weeks ago its leadership was engulfed in a “bible themed” child sex abuse scandal. Global enthusiasm for genocide is at an all time low.

Hayom was bought by the late Sheldon Adelson to be a pro-Netanyahu paper. This is from March . It is still owned by Miriam Adelson.

Then on June 12th Netanyahu faced a vote which could have dissolved his government and forced an election he is certain to lose. Though he won it – by two votes – mounting domestic pressure means a repeat vote to force the end of his reign was practically unavoidable. Not any more.

The next day Israel launched strikes on Iran - whilst the US was still negotiating.

This is one of the many memes which will be displayed at my show trial.

REGIME CHANGE FROM DAY ONE

No new information from the International Atomic Energy Agency came through in their June 12th report to justify this assault, despite Israeli claims. Its so-called “mad mullah”, the Ayatollah Khamenei, issued a religious decree called a fatwa banning the construction of a nuclear weapon.

Iran has called for Death to America. By contrast, the neocons and Zionists are not all talk, and their power has in fact monetised the death of America by policy.

Iran is said to have enriched uranium but has no delivery system for launching the bomb. In any case, the nuclear issue is not the reason the Israelis want to collapse Iran. It is regional dominance.

From day one Netanyahu called on the Iranians to rise up, openly pursuing regime change and not mere denuclearization. A series of “decapitation” strikes followed, with Israel killing scientists, military and political leaders – including Iran’s chief peace negotiator.

What followed was devastating – for Israel. Netanyahu closed the airports, with Israelis fleeing by boat to Cyprus, and by bus across the Gazan border to Egypt. Others went to Jordan to fly to Europe and the US, passing through the escalating military annexation of the occupied West Bank.

The Eternal Boomer. US support for Israel has collapsed below the Boomer line

Israel’s intelligence headquarters, its oil refinery, bioweapons lab, its chief scientific military research unit and large areas of its capital city Tel Aviv were struck or destroyed by Iranian missiles which cannot be countered by its US-bought Iron Dome and David’s Sling defenses.

It became clear the Israelis had started a war they could not win, and were furious the US had not immediately joined them in it.

On the US side, scandals over Israeli spying and influence had soured relations, with Mike Walz and three others removed from National Security positions – and Trump reportedly outraged on the sponsorship of his advisers to press him into war with Iran at Netanyahu’s behest.

On Friday 20th June, Trump said Iran had two weeks to negotiate, and said US intervention may not be necessary. The next day the US bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, failing to destroy the enriched uranium stockpile and also failing to destroy the facilities themselves.

For about a day the media line was this was all the US would do and peace would now follow.

On June 22nd Trump switched to talking about Making Iran Great Again – through regime change.

If he means this, it is going to lead to war. The US will be ruined in such a war, but it faces a nuclear threat from Israel if it does not signal support for one.

This is where we are.

WHO CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH?

How has this happened? Trump cannot admit the truth to Americans because it would destroy his image. The truth is Israel does not listen to him, nor to any American President. Everyone knows this because it is obvious, and we live in a time when stating the obvious is taboo.

Israel does what it likes and if anyone tries to stop them they can – and do- threaten to drop the bomb. The strikes Trump gifted Israel have been described as “political theater”, a means of giving the Americans and Israelis an “off ramp” from all out war. But this is not enough. Israel demands more. It demands regime change. Israel should get regime change – but not Iran. Why?

This is a long report on how Israel uses digital blackmail obtained through spyware against US and Western leaders.

Israel is never going to stop, it will not negotiate in good faith, and it is the proven number one threat to world peace. It is ruled by a race cult which simply does not value anyone else’s lives, and it will stop at nothing to secure total domination. A combination of nuclear and digital blackmail, bribery and subversion has seen its power secured in a project which began with Netanyahu almost 50 years ago.

This post is paywalled because I must reward the people who support my work.

If you cannot afford to pay me to read it, email me saying “SKINT” at frankwrighter@pm.me and if I believe you are skint I will let you in for free.