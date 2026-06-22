Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Christy Moorish's avatar
Christy Moorish
1d

Reform are bought and paid for by Israel. Wow. Those pictures of Robinson at the wall. He’s duped his followers like Nigel has!

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Philip's avatar
Philip
1d

Oh England Oh England what have you done you've adopted the world and forgotten your son..😔

My God.. We are in the fight of our lives.. For our lives.. For our children's lives..

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