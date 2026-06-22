Which way? Reform’s Yookay or Restored Britain?

I believe the real lesson of Makerfield is not the win in a safe Labour seat for another machine politician. That Restore Britain came up from nothing to third place means more than the result.

It means Reform UK will now be found out.

That means before a potential General Election Reform will now be examined by its voters for what it really promises to do - and whose interests it really serves.

This will lead to serious internal strife as the party fights to reconcile its sales pitch with the message from its sponsors.

That is why I believe from now on the only way for Reform UK is down.

Here follows a report on the fact-value gap between what Reform UK is and what its voters believe it ought to be. It should take you 15 minutes to read.

Yes, coming third from nothing was a big win for a party founded months ago.

CONTENTS

Reform - Bad Actors

The Populist Bubble Bursts

Nigel Mirage - A Vision of False Hope

Reform - Servants of The Lobby

Selling Britain Out to Strategic Failure

Reform’s Front Bench - Israel First?

Counter-jihad signalling versus mass deportations

The Fatal International Interests of Reform UK

Dubai Chancers are Not Good Enough

Reform UK are cringe

Don’t get burned by Reform’s flash in the pan

Conclusion: The Great Detransition

Simple as.

Restore Britain have broken out of the containment trap which has prevented any alternative to business as usual being offered in British elections.

This is one obvious result of coming third in the Makerfield byelection - and there is another which has strategic value in our national effort to save the nation.

This is the fact that the British people are now taking a long hard look at what is behind the Reform brand.

As we shall see here, support for Reform UK is a matter of make-belief, and the facts behind that matter are so damning that their claim to be capable of leading the country cannot be taken seriously.

Reform UK is an act - whose players will not act in the National Interest.

Reform’s Nicholas Lissack proudly displays his standard.

The Populist Bubble Bursts

Populism is not a politics. It is a counter-Liberal spasm.

This means parties like Reform UK simply coast on the popular disaffection with Business As Usual under the forced consensus of our political system.

Populism is a big NO to All That.

This works as long as there is nothing else on offer. Now there is a party which says YES to Something Else. A party which clearly states what it is for, what it will do, why it will do it, how it will be done, and for what reason.

That party is Restore Britain.

This difference is profoundly significant. The presence of Restore Britain at the national level offers the British people a real alternative at a time of national crisis. This crisis is so severe - existential in fact - that a populist protest vote against the establishment is not sufficient.

The reason the Reform UK bubble is bursting is because Restore Britain offer voters what they think they will get from Reform UK. Support for Reform is pure make-belief: by simply not being the Labour or Conservative Party, the belief is made by default that Reform are a genuine hope to save the nation from their disastrous agenda.

From now on, attention will be directed on what - and who - Reform UK are really for.

This will kill the brand, as what is in the box is not what Reform’s supporters think they are buying.

All you have to do is point these people out for what they are.

NIGEL MIRAGE

I like to call Nigel Farage this for good reason. He appears like a shimmering promise of survival in a desert forlorn of hope. When you approach him, however, the promise he and his party presents turns out to be an illusion.

Just like the party he leads, Nigel is not what his voters wish he is.

He is a populist fiction, and behind that veneer of disaffection blended with rebellious hope he leads a party whose motives, leadership and dubious integrity present serious questions about their commitment to the National Interest.

Mr Robinson on his way to touch the paywall. It’s a big club and Restore are not in it.

Reform UK - Servants to The Lobby

Reform UK is wedded to the Israel Lobby. If you do not know why this matters, consider that the largest Israel lobby group in Europe is Conservative Friends of Israel.

The second largest is Labour Friends of Israel.

Perhaps the newly minted Reform Friends of Israel will eclipse them both, as support migrates to the new hope of machine politics in Britain.

Whether you like Israel or not, it is obvious that allegiance to Israel is not in the British National Interest.

Reform’s Nicholas Lissack describess himself as a “Western Civilisationist”. Check his Twitter feed to see what he means by this.

This unhealthy interest in the national interest of a foreign nation is not a strategic asset to anyone. Just ask the United States government.

In fact, being openly pro-Israel is now an albatross around the neck of any public figure still sufficiently captured to display themselves as such. This is simply a fact, rather than an opinion, as the actions of Israel have toxified the brand beyond recovery. As the consequences of Israel’s latest war continue to undermine our economy, Reform’s capture by its lobby will become a political liability.

They are selling Britain out to a strategic failure.

The National Interest - not International Interests.

A STRATEGIC LIABILITY

What does it say about the political instincts of a party seeking a “deepening commitment” to Israel at a time when Israel is becoming a pariah on the world stage? What could motivate such a commitment to a strategic liability in the teeth of basic political common sense?

Israel’s lobby remains in place, but its power has become a political liability. Israel’s actions have led the US to a strategic defeat in the Middle East, have had a serious impact on the global economy, and the fallout will continue to cascade with era-defining economic and geopolitical consequences.

Time is running out for The Lobby.

What does it say about the political instincts of Reform UK that they would hitch the fortunes of our nation to this sinking ship?

Zionist terrorists hanged British Army Sergeants Clifford Martin and Mervyn Paice and placed explosives on their corpses in July 1947.

If you do not care about Israel’s actions abroad, which include serious crimes against Christians in the birthplace of Christianity, I would ask you to consider what sort of British patriot can in good conscience support a nation declared independent after a campaign of criminal violence against we British?

This is how these criminals were described in Parliament on 31st July 1947 , with the note recording “the surrounding area had been mined”.

Reform - Israel First?

Regime change wars urged by Israel have driven mass migration into Britain and the West to record levels. The regime that has changed most in the past four decades of the Oded Yinon Plan is our own.

Why do Reform UK support a foreign power whose constant wars fuel our demographic replacement?

You can find a brief overview of the Regime Change Regime which Reform UK supports here:

Reform’s deputy leader Richard Tice visited Israel in September 2025 and met the Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Whilst he was there, he pledged Reform UK’s “unwavering support” for Israel - promising that Britain would follow Israel into international diplomatic isolation should Reform UK come to power.

Tice wanted the RAF to bomb Iran for Israel - urging Britain to be dragged into yet another war that is not in our national interest.

Richard Tice touching the Paywall , September 2025

Suella Braverman was the Chair of Conservative Friends of Israel from 2024. She was paid over £27 000 that year by an Israel lobby group and took a four day trip to Israel. Her husband Rael Braverman is Jewish, has lived in Israel, and Braverman claims she has “family members” in the IDF, which was founded in part by members of terrorist groups which attacked and killed we British in the Mandate of Palestine.

Robert Jenrick wanted to display the “Star of David” at British ports of entry. When he stood for leader of the Conservative Party, the MP Alan Duncan said Jenrick could not be permitted to lead the country as he “took his script directly from Israel”. He has accepted significant donations from “family friend” Idan Ofer, an Israeli arms dealer who supplies Israel with weapons.

Jenrick’s wife is an Israeli. Jenrick describes himself as the father of a Jewish family and is raising his three daughters in the Jewish religion.

Reform UK are captured by a lobby which constantly starts wars, bankrupting our nations and magnifiying mass migration. No thanks.

Nigel Farage strongly supported Israel’s war on Iran, which has provoked a strategic and international disaster whose limits are still not currently defined, and whose impact on our economy will see his robust support for a war which has seriously undermined it come back to haunt him.

This is a clear instance of a complete disregard for the strategic National Interest of Britain in favour of those of a foreign and unarguably hostile power.

Jason Pearlman is the head of Reform Friends of Israel. Pearlman, who in April 2026 still lived in Israel, is the former media adviser to the Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Pearlman is one of three pro-Israel figures with prominent roles in Reform. Another is former UKIP Leader Lois Perry, strategic director of Reform Friends of Israel.

Perry recently repeated the Israeli atrocity propaganda lie that “burned and beheaded babies” were found on October 7th - a claim invented by Eli Beer to make money, and debunked by Israeli investigative journalists by the 8th of November, 2023.

A third is Alan Mendoza, Reform’s chief global affairs adviser. As Declassified reported in April 2026:

“Less well known is that Mendoza is also president of the Jewish National Fund (JNF UK), a British charity that lists Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu as an honorary patron – and has reportedly given £1m to Israel’s “largest militia“.

Finally, Lee Anderson, who was once endorsed by Lois Perry, has been staunchly pro-Israel for years, and was paid £3 300 in 2022 to take a Tice Tour of Israel.

COUNTER-JIHAD - NOT REMIGRATION

Reform UK’s migration rhetoric is largely confined to criticism of Islam, ignoring the wider demographic replacement of mass migration.

This position is explained by their close alignment with the Grand Strategy of Israel, which is to sponsor nations like Britain to mirror Israel’s domestic policies.

This “counter-jihad” mentality is a product of foreign influence, as though there is clearly a problem with importing Islam and its customs into our home nations, it is obviously one of many arising from intentional demographic replacement which Reform refuse to reverse.

The sane and humane solution is to send these people home to avoid more rape, murder and strife. Yet instead, Reform UK support a foreign state which prefers forever war, genocide and state terrorism - and whose failed grand strategy threatens to bankrupt us all, morally and financially.

What kind of future does this promise for our children? I do not want to live in Gaza, but in the Britain I knew as a boy.

Reform UK will do nothing to restore that Britain.

Tel Aviv Tice doesn’t care about your replacement.

Nigel Farage said the mass deportations necessary to maintain order and preserve the future of our people are “impossible”.

Richard Tice has said he does not care we are going to be replaced, as he will be “long gone” by then. Self interest and foreign interests are on display on the Reform front bench - to the obvious detriment of the interest of our nation and our people.

Reform UK farm anti-Islam sentiment whilst promising to do nothing. They did not take part in The Rape Gang Inquiry which was funded and undertaken by Restore Britain and its supporters, and which found that over 90% of the men who have raped our children for decades are moslems.

Reform UK refuses to address the root causes of the politics of national suicide which have reduced our children - and women - to products to be consumed by the savage lusts of predatory foreigners.

If you are interested in national survival Reform UK is not for you.

Faces of the future of our people: Lorcan Barker with Charlie Downes, Restore Britain Spokesman.

The Fatal Interest

This is not a superficial matter of lobbying Reform UK by a single foreign power.

This graphic illustrates a network of Israel-aligned politicians and powerbrokers, including the leading members of Reform UK, who accepted patronage and funding from organisations such as the Mathias Corvinus Collegium (MCC).

MCC was bankrolled by the foreign government of Viktor Orban’s Hungary - noted for its strongly pro-Israel brand of “conservatism”.

Again, this is not a matter of whether you like Viktor Orban or not. Orban’s pro-family, counter-globalist Fidesz had many commendable policies. The fact of the matter is not preference - but patronage of British politicians by a foreign power.

Reform’s Matt Goodwin was a “visiting fellow” of the MCC - a position which typically paid up to 10 000 euros a month. James Orr, Reform UK policy chief, is reported to occupy several positions funded by this foreign network.

Matt Goodwin’s 2012 report for Chatham House (UK arm of the Council on Foreign Relations). It was a guide to crushing counter-liberal political movements.

The integration of GB News into this network explains why they refuse to allow Rupert Lowe to speak live, and unedited, on their programmes.

With the defeat of Viktor Orban this funding and influence network is now bankrupt. Aside from the acceptance of sponsorship from another foreign power, what does this say about the capability of Reform UK to be trusted with long term strategic planning in the British National Interest?

Reform UK is not a radical change from machine politics on the make.

It is business as usual with anti-establishment branding.

This is precisely the sort of international influence peddling which has captured our establishment and delivered us into the ruinous State we are in today.

Reform’s Richard Tice and Isabel Oakeshott in Dubai, whose economic model has been wrecked by Israel’s war on Iran. Why don’t they ever mention that?

Not Good Enough

Nigel Mirage’s wide boy image and the Dubai mentality of his associates - like Tice, his paramour Isabel Oakeshott, and the recently recruited Ant Middleton - speak of a party culture of personal profit seeking and self-interested opportunism.

Farage himself seems unserious about leading the country, and may not even continue as leader as the Reform brand falters into buyer’s remorse.

This is not good enough.

What is needed is a robust sense of duty with the inflexible dedication to service and sacrifice sufficient to inspire a National Effort to save the nation.

Without a higher sense of purpose than the self our nation cannot survive.

Me and Lewis Brackpool in the trenches. Join us.

The Cringe Factor

The increased attention on what and who Reform are for is revealing another awkward fact: Reform UK is cringe.

Matt Goodwin, derided as MattGPT for his latest attempt on the literary life of the nation, is genuinely hard to watch.

Goodwin pops up like an Alan Partridge rehabilitated beyond his capability to convince anyone he is not a practical joke played at his own expense.

His unfortunate surname seems a sort of epitaph in advance, as he appears doomed to lose badly.

Mike Graham is a staunch Reform footsoldier incapable of marching past a Greggs. Mr Philip Kiszely, packaged as a Serious Thinker, acted like a man possessed when his sacred view of Israel was profaned by some basic facts.

These people are easily triggered, and have resorted to the same kind of voodoo curses which were thrown at Reform UK - “racist”, “antisemite” - etcetera.

In hindsight it appears this was done to the Reform brand to legitimise what is obviously a containment vehicle of popular discontent.

Calling Nigel’s latest caper edgy names positioned the utterly captured Reform UK as a seemingly-dangerous outlet for public outrage which in fact presents no danger whatsoever to the political economy which is ruining all our lives.

DON’T GET BURNED AGAIN

Reform UK are a flash in the pan, into which many of us jumped to escape the fire. As their supporters realise they are simply going to be cooked by a different implement, they will naturally prefer not to be burned again.

The result of the Makerfield byelection is that Reform will now be found out. This will lead to the perception that Reform were the future, once. This is the end of the Reform Surge.

It has stalled, and so the coughing engine of the party machine must now consolidate its position. I believe it will struggle to reconcile its policies with its increasingly disillusioned supporters, and internal ambitions and agendas will provoke a power-seeking turmoil which will prove difficult to conceal.

The easy ride is over, as the Teal Wave has broken. We are all now going into the Deep Blue Yonder of Restore or we go into the ground.

There were many good people who joined Reform UK. Some of those are already in Restore.

Many more will follow them, and for the same reason - they now have an offer which they cannot refuse, rather than one to which there is no alternative. Rupert Lowe has made that alternative a reality - not a mere illusion to disappoint our desperate people.

Thanks to Rupert Lowe, Britain now has a better offer than Nigel’s Mirage.

To refuse the offer of Restore Britain is to abandon the only hope of a political solution to the National Emergency.

Serious times demand serious measures.

What number is Mohammed Yusuf - or Vaccine Passports Zahawi?

Reform UK have rebranded themselves as a football team.

The life of the nation is at stake, and this cannot be trusted to a bunch of highly paid players on the take and on transfer from Team Boriswave and Lockdown FC.

Nigel Farage will not deport the millions required to Restore Britain.

In the coming weeks to months the British people will suffer more because of Israel’s war, and will understand more of how the replacement of our people and our traditions is a product of the replacement of the national interest with international interests.

It is always fatal to powerbroking charlatans when ordinary people take an interest in politics. We live in a time when no one can afford to remain ignorant of how and why they are being ruled into extinction.

To believe that anyone can dress up and act like you and thereby become you is trans-sane. It is time to detransition Britain.

THE GREAT DETRANSITION

This is the Great Detransition, in which we all realise that a name does not say a thing into being.

Reform UK identify as something they are not.

They are the Dame in our pantomime politics, playing against the villain for automatic applause.

Deportations are not impossible. Immigration is not our strength. We British are a people - not a picture on a postcard or a passport to be traded away for likes in the digital news cycle.

Restore Britain offers a serious politics of national restoration. It is not a collage of populist fantasies presented by career politicians, delivering messages from their sponsors as salvation.

Restore Britain is leading a National Detransition - from the insane and destructive mass delusions of the forced liberal consensus, from the doom-loop economics of dependence, from the politics of national suicide, and from the reliance on shady networks of international interests which put those of the British people last.

Britain does not need Reform - it needs a counter-revolution.

We must and we shall Restore Britain for the sake of our children and the future of our people.

We are going to win.

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