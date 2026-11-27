This is an essay about the nature of terror.

This word is used as a weapon and is usually followed up with others, material and not. Here I try to go deeper into the concept in the light of the traumatic condition produced by a regime dedicated to fighting terror itself.

If cats were bigger they would eat you. In fact, when they are, they do so.

Those you wish to destroy you first call “terrorists”. This has been a thing, as the kids would have it, for around five decades in the West.

It is unfortunate that we must take seriously such an unserious position. The degree of destruction permissioned by this one simple trick is practically incalculable, and that calculus may shift dramatically if it is performed again in the Persian Gulf.

So what is terror, and what brought us to the point where its invocation prompts its actualisation?

Wealth in memes comes at a price.

Popular Occultism

The Western tradition of occultism contains a few consistent formulae. One of them is the mobilisation of desire to secure change in the world.

This is remarkably similar to the technique of advertisement. Also known as public relations or propaganda, that technique attaches aspirations and desires to products or policies in order to “sell” them.

That is to say, to make you discover that you want them.

Calling people or peoples terrorists makes you discover a desire to want them all dead.

It is the conjuring of fear in the many to favour the interests of few. Fear and favour are inimical to justice, and the trick is always performed as a defence of that principle or of its nominal exemplar, liberal democracy.

The century of terror which precedes us can be read as a long and violent revolution in defence of a system which is terrorising us all today.

The Economist is a globalist publication and accordingly presents the world as threatened by an axis of evil - sorry - malice. What strange magic united the Islamic Republic with Communist China, North Korea and a re-Christianising Russia?

Subtlety

There is no nuance in the method of modern voodoo. Once labelled, the product is packaged, sold and consumed.

Of course some called “terrorists” are in fact violent. Some racists recognise race, some sexists the differences between men and women. The purpose of the curse is to toxify the target, to maintain the dominance of the meaning of mass belief, and thereby secure the status quo in its power and its ambitions.

Some called terrorists are also not good people. Yet neither are those who wish to destroy them. This trick is now performed in many ways to designate targets domestic and foreign. It does not create an explanatory category but an imperative. It is the sale of particular interests as the defence of the national interest.

Skeletor mene unrelated

Notably, the label is seldom restricted to leadership or to a few bad apples.

It is a tabu into which all those adjacent to the target are commonly subsumed. The some become all, the label generic, and it functions as a method of control and designated destruction at home and abroad.

The world becomes a battleground between good and evil. In fact, it is so, but not according to the sales technique of the mobilisation of desire, which inverts these terms to make this vast vice seem a virtuous duty.

This sleight-of-mind is also an occultist method - one thing being presented in place of another, but as the same. It is a switch, which once hit displaces the actual with the virtual. All that is real is the motive, the rest is ceremonial magick, and the motive is presented in the terms and conditions of progress.

EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas, pictured right, whose posturing is positioning Europe towards a war it can neither fight nor win. Why? To avoid admitting she and her liberal friends are wrong about everything.

PROGRESS AS TERROR

The paradigm of left and right was inherited from the seating arrangements of the 1789 National Assembly of the French Revolution.

The revolt against God and His natural order and justice provided the paradigm for our modern political dispensation. Reason would reign in place of Christ, Man being the instrument of his own salvation and so on. The reign of terror secured the primacy of the cult of Reason for a time.

Today, Left and Right reduce most readily to what to do with material wealth. Although the word “economy” means something like “the stewardship of home” it is possession which is said to be nine tenths of the law.

A steward takes care of wealth with an eye to what and who comes after him when he is gone. Possession, by contrast, is a temporary condition limited by the dread fact of mortality. Its terms are conditional on those of life.

There is nothing wrong with ownership. It is a question of whether it defines you, or more properly, whether you are possessed by your possessions or not.

Don’t hate the memer - hate the game.

The reduction of the concept of wealth to the material makes for a disordered significance of possession and possessions. What is the value or utility of wisdom, justice, virtue, truth? To the mind possessed, these are instruments to be played for the coordination of a chorus.

Progress has spiritually impoverished mankind. It has reduced wealth to the material by means of enchantment. In doing so it makes life disposable and consumable as a matter of convenience and cost.

Is this not a terrible state of affairs?

It has arrived in silence through manufactured compliance.

Not all terror is shock and awe.

This 1999 book explains the rationale of military shock and awe, which was the watchword of the 2003 Iraq war. Today, Iranian regional influence and Chinese oil ownership is dominant. The Iraq was is estimated to have cost $3+ trillion .

If you would like to read more on how regime change ruined the West, see my report on that here:

WHAT IS THE MATTER?

The non-material dimension of wealth has been suborned by the replacement of reality with superstition. This means that the value and meaning of our lives has been switched with consumable counterfeits and sold with exalted slogans.

This trick has been performed to produce a spectacle of morally inverted values and distortions as virtue. The designation of terrorist is one example which shows first a sanctioned victim then a motivated reason.

Iran has been 2 weeks away from making a nuke for decades. We have seen this movie before.

To present motivated destruction and killing as reasonable is wicked, of course. Yet it is those who question this framing and its consequences who are said to be partnered with evil.

The facts of the matter are not material to this questionable technique. The idea is to make the facts taboo, unsayable except at the cost of a curse which may permit your killing, too. Is it not a form of terror to attach the risk of annihilation to the accurate description of reality?

This is not to say that all or anyone are innocent who are labelled in this way.

It is to say that there is a difference between justice and pointing a death bone at anyone who stands in the way of your ambition.

A cartoonish picture of modern education in faith and morals.

THE TERROR OF OUR TIMES

In 1979 an undertaking was made to convert the USA and UK from diplomatic efforts and towards state level violence instead. This was the conception of the war on terror.

Decades of shocking, awful regime change have wrecked nations abroad and left the West bankrupt financially and morally at home.

See also France, Germany, etc.

None of the wars have been won by any serious analysis.

We are muted witnesses to the ruins this has made of our lives. Our elections are powerless to change this policy of permanent war.

Our services and institutions are rotting away, our withering state is riddled with incompetents and malignants, our public finances vertiginously incontinent and our society fragmented into moral disorder and antagonistic factions of varying stripes of insanity.

Imagine if the turntables… oh never mind. Not The Bee with another banger.

Across Europe the standard of living is rapidly declining whilst taxes increase to finance the Great Levelling Down.

We inhabit a crime scene. The crime is so vast it is hard to compass. Perhaps this is why it has no name, because its elements are present in every perspective of life. In my view this is the true nature of terror: the trauma of the replacement of order with its opposite, the extinction by policy of the habits and heritage of our civilisation, and the drowning of life’s nature, meaning and purpose in a slopwave of incoherent babble.

The language we inherit from our poisoned discourse is a contradiction in terms of the conditions of being.

It insists on the opposite of the facts - man, woman, nation, peoples - these are all fictions to be narrated to (and never edited by) an audience which did not consent to the meaning of their lives being replaced by a tale told by idiots.

Monastery of Saint Mary of the Victory - Batalha, Portugal.

ESCAPING THE LIBERAL CULT

The liberal idea has always been a cult. It has matured from an implicit to an explicit religion, and the policing of its false beliefs is a form of terror inflicted on the sane, the prudent, the wise and the just.

I do not think this makes for a stable polis and I believe the withering liberal state is incapable of the degree of power that rational counter-action can take.

I think the omnicrisis we inhabit is the terminal crisis of the liberal-global regime. You can see this as the end of an international empire and the expiration of all its supplied beliefs which have animated our age of terror.

This end promises an exit from the traumazone of terror, which has changed our regime utterly.

There are ways out of this husk, and one is to grow alternatives within its shell. This has been done before, when the last international empire of lies collapsed, which was the Soviet Union. It can and in fact is beginning to be done again, and I will talk about that more in future.

We do not have to live like this and we shall not. Enough is enough.

This is not a game, show is over, we are not playing any more etc.

Do not despair. If you can, help those captured and injured by the international death machine and its toxic hallucinations.

We can and will do better than institutional evil.

God bless you all and remember Advent is upon us.

Viam Domini rectas facite - as they no longer say in the Roman Curia.

Nativity with Saint Francis and Saint Lawrence - Caravaggio, ca. 1600)

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