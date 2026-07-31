In this brief series of posts on Phone Age Madness I talk about how to remain sane whilst viral insanity is conjured to rule us all into ruin.

Today’s post is about Oversocialisation - the process by which people are programmed to fervently applaud their own destruction.

CONTENTS

What is “oversocialisation”?

Why so many people celebrate destruction as progress

How thought is mass produced and policed

The threat of internal exile for dissent

How not to hate yourself

Why you should not destroy your personal relationships for politics

Theodore Kaczynski and Erich Fromm - two takes on oversocialisation

The rule by totem and taboo

How to win - Staying Sane

WHAT IS OVERSOCIALISATION?

When people learn to adjust to others and to function in a society this is called socialisation. We also do it to puppies to train them how to behave well.

Socialisation is about learning the rules of social behaviour so you can fit in and have a happy, orderly life.

Oversocialisation is a term created to describe the adjustment to rules which are destructive to the self and to society. When you see people believing in mad things which wreck their lives as well as yours, you are looking at the effect of oversocialisation.

There are many real life casualties of oversocialisation.

EXAMPLES OF OVERSOCIALISATION

Oversocialisation is why White people are more terrified of being called racist than of being demographically replaced. It is why thirdworldisation and moral collapse is celebrated as enlightened progress.

It is why White Liberal Women welcome the migrants who disproportionately rape and murder them and their children, it is why police officers genuflect to George Floyd rioters, it is why many people applaud the permanent wars which drive mass migration.

It is why you will be demonised if you do not support Israel or Ukraine. Oversocialisation is not just a leftwing phenomenon.

It is present whenever someone has internalised the memes of the international management as the basis of their personality. It makes people valorise Evil and demonise Good, making the persecution of the truth a good career move.

NPC memes display the victims of sponsored groupthink as “Non Playable Characters” with no human agency.

WHERE DOES THIS COME FROM?

Our mass culture can be understood as a form of total propaganda.

Messages are bundled with every policy and product we peruse and purchase. This messaging is sometimes called “the rule by media”. It is sponsored by financial and political interests whose common aim is to fold the world into one uniform system.

To be oversocialised is to be conditioned to accept the propaganda morality of the internationalist agenda in exchange for your instincts.

Totems such as the Rainbow Flag, open borders, diversity as a strength, the Net Zero agenda and the merits of lockdowns and “vaccines” are routinely promoted throughout every aspect of our mass culture.

“I stand with” the latest war is another example.

Updates are patched in according to the requirements of the operating system.

These sponsored messages are designed to replace your own judgement about what is good for you, for society, for your children, and what is Good and Evil generally speaking.

These New Values are not just an example of moral inversion - presenting evil as good and vice as virtue.

They replace your disgust reflex, self preservation and rightful indignation at obvious wrongs with a penal system of virtue signals plus the promise of social death for dissent.

THOUGHTCRIME AND PUNISHMENT

The process of oversocialisation is one effect of the refinement of the political technique of the 20th century, which can be summarised as the rule by media.

It does not persuade you with arguments in its advertising, but removes the capacity to argue completely. It switches out your decision making capacity with the fear of being punished for committing and then voicing thoughtcrimes.

This is not a bargain you by into - but a production line of blackmail. You are free to suffer the consequences of refusing these special offers.

The oversocialised are programmed by the algorithm of the ruling regime, whose goal is to dissolve everything into its standard global management model. Sanity, morality, instinct, family and national loyalty, and the capacity to reject broadcasted messages of forced compliance are all obstacles to this end.

The internationalist agenda will destroy your nation, your dignity, and you.

If you reject it you pay a terrible psychological and emotional price. You may experience social death as your friends and family disown you.

To be oversocialised is to have your best interests replaced by the worst.

It is to surrender to the memes produced by our mass culture, which is the governing machinery that transmits the liberal state religion.

The concept of oversocialisation reveals the profound evil of the system which rules us into compliance with the political economy of civilisational suicide.

INTERNAL EXILE

The fear of internal exile is a major selling point for the sale of your soul. The beliefs you internalise are supplied to you as a replacement religion.

This is why you often see unstable and hysterical people at the forefront of whichever mad cult has claimed them with a promise of unearned privilege and the power to condemn the sane and the wise.

A superficially amusing meme which illustrates some of the horror of the deep corrosion of trust and truth in our society by means of personality subscriptions.

You may find yourself having to wear a mask to avoid internal exile.

Most of us will be familiar with the experience of meeting people who have completely deranged beliefs and who present themselves as normal.

The intention is to frame anyone who disagrees with the voices transmitted into their head as a loony. This means you.

It is hard to remain calm when this happens. It is hard not to cave in and signal compliance. Responding normally - with outrage or ridicule - can cost you your ability to earn a living.

The LORD has made His enemies ridiculous. It is helpful to remember this and laugh about their beliefs and actions from time to time.

HOW NOT TO HATE YOURSELF

Do not be ashamed if you have to nod along with the mandatory insanity to pay your bills. If your friends and family have all been transitioned into loyal consumers of the products of this industrial scale delusion machine do not destroy your relationships by trying to argue with them.

Argument, debate and reason are encouraged by the regime because it makes its captive audience see you as the villain.

Viral transmission of sanity is also possible if you keep calm and carry on.

You will change only one aspect of their mind - the one that codes you as friend or enemy.

Remember to the oversocialised their beliefs are not freely chosen but implanted on conditional fear and ostracism. If you question these beliefs you are not discussing the merits of a position but attacking what has become the foundation of their personality.

If you make a friendly attempt to save them you will be seen as an enemy who is attacking who and what they are and trying to take away the basis of the meaning of their lives.

This is terrible, and it reveals the profound evil at the base of the process of oversocialisation. It has switched out the identity of the person for a standardising substitute. The subject defends their downloaded identity against any intrusion, policing their own imprisonment and framing attempts at help as harm.

This is why you should proceed with caution if you attempt to detransition your friends and family or any other casualties of this campaign.

Mass migration is a business, sold by the rulers to the ruled through viral insanity.

Do not destroy your relationships

It is hard but not impossible to be in this mad world but not of it. If you must, maintain your mental and emotional hygiene regime in private.

Do not destroy your marriage, family relationships, friendships and social life if you can avoid doing so.

Telling people the truth about the world and especially about themselves is a great way to end up like Uncle Ted in a shed.

Uncle Ted was right when he coined the term “oversocialisation” - but he was obviously not right about sending letter bombs to people.

This “accepted morality” is manufactured and supplied through modern mass culture. It is made up - of messages from the sponsors of the political economy.

Uncle Ted said all this in “Industrial Society and Its Future”.

He is framed as a radical environmentalist, but his ideas go far beyond his outrage at the systematic destruction of the natural world which prompted his terrorism.

Kaczynski’s reading of our sick mass culture and how it is virally transmitted touches on its routine deletion of human dignity.

He also shows the role of “intellectuals” - thought leaders if you like - in the transmission of compliance with the values of universal destruction.

If you think it is too spicy to quote the Unabomber Manifesto, which you should certainly read as it is very interesting, consider the Frankfurt School said this:

GOOD IDEAS, BAD IDEOLOGIES

I am not a Marxist and do not accept the remedies of the Frankfurt School to the problems they correctly diagnosed.

I do not endorse sending letter bombs to people as Kaczynksi did.

One dimension of mental hygiene is developing the discipline to entertain and examine ideas without accepting everything the person who wrote them believes.

The best way to understand why we are in this terrible state is that our system is not centrist nor really liberal or democratic at all. We inhabit an ongoing revolution, which has absorbed and adapted every method which can make it more effective.

The overall goal is to standardise the whole world according to the standards of the internationalist agenda. This is why your religion, traditions, history, laws, culture, arts and architecture and the very meaning of your life is being replaced with the product line of a borderless mass culture produced to make any other way of being unthinkable.

Oversocialisation: now promoted as your actual religion

The adverts for this global utopia do not match the awful reality we inhabit. People today are radicalised by this reality. The price of their shopping. The indignity of their lives. The presence of hostile strangers everywhere. The permanent wars, abroad and at home, by means of bombs and sponsored social revolution, which are destroying everything we knew as our own.

The destruction of the natural beauty of the world, the placeless architecture replacing our vernacular, the uglification that is modern art and the aggressive promotion of sexual extremism - even to children.

No amount of propaganda can revive mass belief in this regime. Reality cannot be censored. This political technique relies on the manufacture of mass belief in the liberal system. It is the use of communications technology to create a cult that is so pervasive it is invisible - until it becomes obvious that it is a direct contradiction of the real life effects its parent system has produced.

It is reality which is detransitioning our people from the captive marketplace of ideas created to control them. These cult beliefs are increasingly recognised as an existential threat to everything of real value in our lives.

TOTEMS AND TABOOS

The totems of this cult - the progress flags, the Green death cult, the wars and the mass migration they fuel - are so obviously destructive they must be defended by taboo. This is why critics of these aspects of the internationalist creed are called terrible names and are demonised and criminalised.

The punishment of the prudent and the principled normalises normlessness and attaches severe consequences to the public profession of the truth. It codes sanity and veracity negatively, rewarding ignorant compliance and amplifying those least capable of exercising any emotional continence, resilience or self discipline.

The desired result is to neutralise the ruled - as the only permitted values and standards are those conducive to the goal of the internationalist elite.

Oversocialisation breeds dependency in the population on the supply of virtual rewards for the virtue signalled by professing these beliefs.

STAYING SANE FOR THE WIN

The extremists are in power. Every accusation of extremism they level at you is a confession of their own nature.

This too is part of the process of oversocialisation - to accuse the victim of committing the offence when they complain of the insult and injury they suffer.

If you manage to stay sane you become an example by contrast to the insane evil of the liberal internationalist State.

It is trying to destroy you, your people, your beliefs and your capacity to make sense of the world, your relationship to God, the purpose of your life and the structure of your society.

It is corrupting every concept and converting every institution to its global programme of standardisation. What is being standardised in the process of oversocialisation is mass psychological and emotional dependence on the messaging of the ruling elite. This is the process by which the supply of the meaning of your life is secured.

In summary, oversocialisation is the process by which you are made to believe you can only be a good person if you celebrate the destruction of civilisation.

The Seven Deadly Sins and the Four Last Things - Hieronymous Bosch, ca. 1500 AD

I hope to return with a treatment of motives behind popular madness in the internet age, which reveal some of the changeless nature of Man.

If you would like to help others recover from the capture of their souls by Satan’s little helpers, you could consider doing this:

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God bless you all and I shall see you next Monday.