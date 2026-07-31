Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Kelly McCulloch's avatar
Kelly McCulloch
3d

Excellent. I probably needed to be admonished with these arguments around the time of my J6/Non-vaccination participation. Most of my family was not on the same page. I am not sure yet if they are coming around…

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Garland Remington III's avatar
Garland Remington III
3d

Outstanding article! Truly outstanding! BRAVO! BRAVO!! You betcha, I’m going to put it on Facebook and Twitter.

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