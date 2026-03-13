Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Adam Kane's avatar
Adam Kane
12h

The most pro-Jewish attitude is to pray for and preach for their mass conversion to Christ and His Church.

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Trailer Park Philosopher's avatar
Trailer Park Philosopher
12h

This is all true, Frank. Good work.

I've decided that disciplined non-participation is the only moral way forward. Or perhaps, it's the only way for me personally to stay sane.

In short, I'm not voting for this and I'm not paying for it. Come what may. If they want my money or my vote they're going to have to come get it and they're going to find a few surprises on the way.

You know, contrary to what the bible teaches, the rattlesnake may be the most moral of God's creatures. It doesn't want to bite you. Leave it alone and you'll be fine. It will even warn you. It will tell you it's there. Just don't step on it. Just don't step on this fucking snake.

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