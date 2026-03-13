America has committed moral, financial, military and diplomatic suicide.

In this post I will explain why America can’t see what is coming as a result of what it is doing.

It will take you 10 minutes to read.

CONTENTS

Power structure design fault

Technological design fault

Cult Behaviour

OODA Loop - manufacturing your own consent

Talent exclusion by design

Ruled by a Fantasy Feedback Loop

Regime Media: Panic Mode

Pick and Mix - Total Narrative Breakdown

Why the Regime prefers blindness

Why its system hates anyone good

The State Religion of the USA

This is the moment we need for real change

THE FATAL FLAW OF THE SYSTEM

For the last century elite power has been secured by a system of making people believe in make-belief.

This makeup is not just applied to products, it is the making of the mass perception of internal and external reality. This means its meaning is supplied inside as well as outside you. It sells you who you are and what you want. It sells you your identity, your political beliefs, and this sales cult shapes your worldview towards adoration of its idols.

The weird moment we inhabit is the discovery that it is the elite themselves who have been most deceived by their methods of mass deception.

This is how the world’s most advanced military technology ends up bombing schools and tents and crowds of civilians as its power dissolves into a vacuum.

BLINDED BY THE WHITE HEAT OF TECHNOLOGY

Palantir’s chief is Alex Karp. He appears to have the same dybbuk issues as Epstein mafia boss Les Wexner.

This self described deviant convinced the US military that AI killchains were the future of warfare.

The US says it has the most sophisticated military AI and ISR surveillance on earth. How come it double taps schoolgirls and directs billion dollar bombing runs on civilian targets?

Like everything else in the West, the US military is ruled by a feedback loop that excludes the best of human input. Karp is a scam artist and AI systems just kill things faster - like little girls and US military prestige.

Cult Behaviour

The previous administration was a liberal regime which selected for liberal values over competence.

This one does the same, but for Zionist ones.

The result is: ideological loyalty trumps capability. If your pronouns are “Yes Sir/Ma’am” then you are The Man for the The Job.

If you say no, you go girl.

She did say no and she did go. It is what it is.

OODA LOOPY

Loopy is a term for someone who is mad. How has the US government gone insane?

One dimension to the strategic defeat of the US is how obviously wrong it was about everything in this war.

There are no nukes in Iran

The regime is not going to collapse

Iran is much stronger than realised

etc

The self confidence was also a problem. The US is not invincible and omnipotent, and Israeli intelligence does not appear to be very intelligent.

We were told the US and Israel wanted to liberate the Iranian people. Now it is killing them in their homes, schools, hospitals and in the streets.

This is also killing the US itself, and also its Greatest Ally, Israel.

How did this doom loop come about?

The OODA Loop is a popular concept with wonks actual and aspirant. It describes a technique of refining the process of rapid decision making.

Observe

Orient

Decide

Act

There is a bit more to it than that but the idea here is that if all you observe is the review of your own opinions by peers you have paid to do so you will consider yourself enlightened when you are in fact completely disoriented.

The people Trump kicked out for saying this are now saying this whilst Trump says this. Many such cases.

Your decisions will be based on a fake reality and lead to actions which are disastrous.

And here we are. The system has manufactured its own consent for whatever it thinks it wants to do. Trouble is, everything it thinks is feeback - noise - generated by its own broken system. Consider what happens when you put the microphone in front of the speaker. Yeah. That kind of feeback.

All noise, no signal. This is the OODA doom loop that led America to put the gun to its own head and pull the trigger. Same thing in Israel. Suicidal.

RULED BY A FANTASY FEEDBACK LOOP

The system we inhabit is a ponzi scheme of fake Amazon reviews.

This is the way science works, this is the way journalism works, this is the way podcasts work, this is the way politics works.

A bunch of bad actors mutually reinforce each other to create and capture consensus. What they want to see is seen, what they don’t is filtered out.

Our entire economic system is a slow motion disaster which has made a profit model out of its own collapse.

The voice of the American “right” online.

Every aspect of mass culture is mobilised to spin the fabric of fake reality.

Imitation, infiltration, narrative creation and citation fabrication.

The parasite class promote and quote each other and that is what leads to your OODA loop of pure imagination- its purpose is to detach YOU from reality by enchanting you, but it turns out that the people most affected by this binding spell are those who cast it.

In brief, this war has shown you we are ruled by people who believe their own bullshit. This is why they cannot cope. This is why they are seething now.

This is why their system is now collapsing. Suddenly, then all at once.

They could not imagine it and so they didn’t. Ladies and gentlemen, the leaders of the Western world.

The nation formerly know as the most powerful on earth could not believe Iran would close the Straits of Hormuz and so it doesn’t.

Trump said tankers should just sail through it anyway.

The first one to do so was this one.

Trump and the gang keep saying things like this. Just as I went to publish this post, Hegseth made this bizarre statement:

Dire Straits? Hormuz is open except it isn’t - Hegseth, Secretary of War Crimes

Donald Trump has been told Iran would collapse if he bombed it for Israel.

He did and it hasn’t.

Trump is still telling Americans (the markets, really) that Iran is going to surrender.

It isn’t.

The US has been surprised the Iranians have so many drones and missiles. The Israelis have been surprised Hezbollah is intact and has so many missiles. Why were they surprised? This is a staggering level of sophisticated blindness.

Now the war is lost and the costs are still without limit.

The markets are beginning to realise that Trump is just making stuff up.

Why is he doing this? He has to in order to survive.

Donald Trump has destroyed the America that was, and will be destroyed by the America that now is. He has no way out. Well, perhaps he has one way out…

Trump will be gone soon, in body, as he is in spirit now. Perhaps the weight of his crime will crush him and he will die. Perhaps he will be dragged offstage at any moment. It no longer matters.

Trump was not in charge of the decision to launch this war and its consequences will see Benjamin Netanyahu go down as the worst President in American history.

If you haven’t seen the video do you have a treat in store. Ask someone in the comments. Like I said, reality is an antisemitic canard these days.

REGIME MEDIA IN PANIC MODE

The beliefs we have been sold are as fake as the food in the supermarkets.

The people who ruled us by their manufacture and sale are the last ones to let go.

The political technique of the 20th century was the creation and manipulation of mass belief. It sought to replace the common sense of reality with a production line of advertisements for whatever the system was selling at the time.

The reason why you are now seeing Donald Trump post things so detached from reality he appears to be a stranger to it is because he is. He is also obviously lying. By coincidence, Israel has been doing evil things for decades and lying about them.

This is how power worked until it didn’t. Now we all know.

This is the reason the US media is desperate to find some narrative of cope - to fend off total narrative collapse. This is a tragic demonstration of the elite’s desperation. They believe if they can manufacture enough make belief the system will survive. They can’t and it won’t and they can’t accept this.

This video interview between Douglas MacGregor and the once-respected Matt Gaetz will likely be studied in future as a prime example of how totally impossible it is for the American media to contemplate basic reality.

You can also see the profound shock on Scott Bessent’s face when he has come out of the Situation Room with Trump.

Bessent is the head of the US Treasury. If you are in any doubt the US regime is collapsing in real time watch this video.

Expect things to get crazier on screen. They will.

Israel has been presented as the champion of Western civilisation. For background on how Israeli soldiers used rods in this way in Sde Temain prison see here.

PICK AND MIX ANALYSIS

This is the reason you see so many unreasonable reasons supplied every hour to try to contain this crisis in some palliative narrative capsule.

This is the reason why none of the reasons for this war are the real ones, and why all of the takes dispensed by the take dispensers are worthless.

It doesn’t take long for you to realise this should all be ignored.

What the President of the United States now says about anything is irrelevant.

Here is a memorable illustration of the value of the takes supplied by the regime.

When I was young you could go into Woolworths and select individual sweets and then pay for what you wanted.

This was called “pick and mix”.

Mind: blown

The takes being dispensed right now by the media on tv and online are like this pick ‘n’ mix. They are takes picked from the mix to try to make things seem sweeter. Like the pick ‘n’ mix sweets from my childhood, the mayfly media takes are comforting treats packaged attractively.

The difference is all the “sweets” dispensed are turds. Each fresh take is the same turd but in a different wrapper. Do not consume the “treats”.

This is the terminal collapse of the belief system which powered the political technique of the 20th century.

You are living through total narrative breakdown.

Reality is an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Why is this happening? You are seeing the truth at last. The media existed to supply you a refuge from reality. It can no longer shelter anyone and is itself in a state of panic. The media does not know how to respond.

None of these people in politics or its propaganda arm can explain reality to you because they have spent so long believing their own bullshit they no longer know what it is.

Reality terrifies them because it is basically the competition. What is worse, reality is now the market leader.

Show’s over.

Ah yes. A coincidence. We know all about them don’t we.

THE GOD THAT FAILED TWICE

Liberal democracy failed the first time it was attempted in the 1920s and it is failing again now.

This time the failure is terminal. The system you knew is dead.

What defeated the liberal system a hundred years ago was the economic crisis it created itself and its incapacity to defend itself from Bolshevism.

This time it has created a crisis it cannot contain and it has proven powerless to prevent its own capture by Zionism.

Your soul on Zionism

If you would like to check my homework I have written for years, here, on the political technique of the 20th century, its economics, politics and especially its propaganda. Have a look at the archive, and search for “liberal democracy”, “belief”, etc.

The economic and political elite believed they could continue ruling forever by simply using their information dominance to supply narratives. The elite and their belief makers cannot believe what is happening because they don’t believe in reality any more.

The elite believed they could make things real by memeing things into people’s minds. And they did, and people believed them - until they didn’t.

People believed these memes because the alternative was to accept the people you see onscreen every day are lying to you and robbing you. Well.

The regime believed that this would continue to be effective regardless of how bad reality became as a result of their business model, which is the creation and monetisation of increasingly massive crises.

Reality is so bad now that everyone can see our political system, our economics, our information and our mass culture are all adverts for a scam.

This lunatic has been marketed to you as an intellectual.

BIG REVEAL

The biggest reveal is that the elites themselves cannot cope with the outbreak of reality.

The scum media, the presstitutes, the takesmiths (who craft takes which present lies as truth to permission the evil of the system), the so-called “intellectuals”, the analysts - the entire commentary class of the regime is shocked by the existence of a reality which contradicts practically everything they have said, ever.

The experts turned out to be the most immune to the obvious. Not all of them - only the ones in power. Why is this the case?

Not all heroes post counter-semitic memes

THE REGIME PREFERS BLINDNESS

Anyone who was sane was purged from the power structure. The “liberals” did this, and MAGA did this too.

In the weeks before this empire-ending war, the Trump admin sacked dozens of military and regional intelligence advisers who told the administration the truth and predicted the disaster you see unfolding today.

We are ruled by a parasite class who have qualified for their positions and privilege by being the worst people alive today. This is one reason the regime prefers the morally and intellectually blind to the sighted.

This is why the regime could not see what was coming as a result of what it was doing.

Footage of Israel struck by massive missile showers has vanished from X. So have a lot of people who posted it. Coincidence I suppose. Yes.

THE SYSTEM DISCRIMINATES AGAINST SANITY AND MORALITY

Trump has replaced diplomacy with two hucksters who know nothing about anything other than how to make money out of a crisis.

There are sane and morally intact Americans who could do this job but they don’t. This is just one example. This applies at scale throughout every significant institution in the West.

We have been ruled by a system which functioned as an inverse meritocracy - penalising the sane and the good.

The regime discriminates against anyone with any genuine moral principles.

It punishes people who tell the truth.

At scale, this means numberless people have had their lives ruined so spivs and con men can occupy lucrative sinecures.

This is true in our literary, artistic and entertainment culture as it is in our politics, media, academia and everywhere else. It has killed opportunity for the most talented. It has stigmatised the wise and finished the careers of those with the necessary courage to denounce corruption and evil.

Think of the culture we could have had if the best people had not been permanently excluded by policy for decades, in order to advance the interests of the worst.

This is how we end up being governed by illiterate, morally bankrupt chisellers who are only in it for themselves. This is how we end up in the State we are in.

Rod Dreher, cultural takesmith. Most of the parasite class don’t yet realise they are finished. But they will. Kino.

THE STATE RELIGION

There is always a state religion. The current one in the West is Zionism.

Zionism replaced the belief in Jesus with the belief in Jewish Zionists.

There is a sort of evangelical prosperity preacher cult attached to this as well.

The moral theology of the state religion of the west is personal enrichment, indulgence and power without any moral restraint.

It has only one moral duty - to mercilessly destroy anyone who resists its evil.

Naturally this leads to the normalisation and monetisation every form of vice, and the labelling of manifest evil as virtue. This is literally the Devil’s work, and of course the wages of sin is death. That is why our people are dying out because our Christian culture has been poisoned.

This is the moment we needed to clear this rotten system out forever. This revelation of strategic and moral blindness, of financial and intellectual bankruptcy, and the literally Satanic forces behind the crime syndicate which has gutted our civilisation is the mandate for the rescue of our world from the enemies of humanity.

This is, as I was told in the comments, the lentiest lent of all.

DO NOT DESPAIR

IF WE GET OUT OF THIS ALIVE THE OLD REGIME IS FINISHED

I hope this helps you understand what’s going on. If you would like me to talk about some other aspect of the world crisis do let me know below.

Thank you to everyone who paid me. I live month to month because I am not an apparatchik or a shill for the servants of Satan. So it really helps.

God bless you all and have a great weekend.

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