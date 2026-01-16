Why not believe in better beliefs?

This is an essay about the Doom Cult that tells you Things Can Never Get better, why it is a popular delusion, and how its sale has become a successful and lucrative product line.

In it, I explain how beliefs are popularised and why and that thinking is not what many people think it is.

I then explore the basis of reality and truth in an age when the supply of the mass manufacture of meaning is fuelling demand for alternatives.

CONTENTS

Introduction: The Internet Religion of “It’s All A Psyop”

Ragequit from Reality?

The Woke Cult of the Awoke

Beware of Audience Farmers: Monetising the Metaphysics of Bullshit

Why BS Makes Bank - Belief and the Sale of Self Esteem

Profit and Power in the supply of Belief

Popular Belief Does Not Rely on Truth

Why thinking is not for everyone

Power Is (Part) Performance

Taking the Schizopill

Omnismug: Treason to the Common Good

What is Thinking (It’s not what you think it is)

Internal Exile Chosen Freely

Why “Its All A Psyop” is total submission to the Enemy

The Vanity of Permanent Impotence Women ARE a psyop, but God is behind that and not the CIA. Trufax

In the course of my internet life I occasionally hear someone saying something like this: everything is fake, that the conditions I describe are simply a show, and that nothing is ultimately real in the news world at all.

The idea is that The Powers That Be are changeless and anyone who says otherwise is a fool - or even a shill. That nothing changes, that anything that looks like change is a psychological operation (“psyop”), and that this is the Ultimate Reality.

Yes, but not all patterns are real.

I am sure you have heard something like this. It is a common belief in the broad church of internet religion, and is seldom heard in person.

That is probably because it is ridiculous.

You can get away with saying things online because you have no face to lose, being faceless.

You can summon a brigade of fellow travellers to hate on those heretics who do not base their sense of reality on the internet.

I expect this post will do the same for me, as here I explain why the belief that political and economic power is permanent, can never change, and that anyone who says it can is a dupe or a stooge is false.

I argue that:

This belief is not only a consolation prize for being a complete loser

This is loss as a lifestyle, freely chosen in the disguise of wisdom

It is the most helpful belief you could ever believe in to help your enemies.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Checkmate? Check THIS, mate.

RAGEQUIT FROM REALITY

There’s a metaphysics of do-nothing, which can be described as the virtue-signalling of the “awake”. In my experience people who believe this have no direct experience of power and a shallow perception of its reality based exclusively on watching screens.

Their belief system is a consolation prize for their ragequit from reality. It is the creed of the loser, mocking anyone who has not given up as a fantasist. It says if you don’t believe in permadoom you are an idiot.

The key phrase here is “all I see”. lol

AWOKISM

You can call this the condition of the self-identified “awoke” because it shares fundamental characteristics with the wokeism of others whose minds have been broken by the sponsored and virally transmitted cultural revolution by which liberal power is largely secured.

This Belief System (B.S.) says “it is all a show”. Its True Believers believe the world is captured by a permanent faction and to believe this is to ascend to a higher state of consciousness to those who believe in reality.

These BS believers know nothing of anyone actually doing anything because that would take work. Maybe years of it.

Instead, you can just identify as “awoke", resign from reality - and mock anyone who hasn’t.

The BS of Doomsmug is permission to do nothing - ever - and call it peak wisdom to remain a lifelong spectator.

You can see how a life of watching things on screens and basing your sense of self and reality on that fosters the mentality of an audience minus participation.

Its a custom of a tribe - a self identified product line of spectator culture.

“We are not watching the same movie” - Protip: reality is not a movie and we are not all spectators.

MAKING BANK

Selling this to the tribe of the True Believers is a business. The business is audience farming, and the sale of the Highest BS is a goldmine.

The demand is supplied by the transmission of the belief that non-believers are deluded. This is profitable, because the management of power for the last century has relied on the mass manufacture of largely false or completely fabricated beliefs as “reality”.

This creates a seller’s market for Alternative Belief Systems (B.S.), because people these days are desperate to believe in something that makes them feel better.

The Highest B.S. is the worst perspective sold as the best. Nothing changes, there’s nothing real about anything you see, Power is invisible and omnipotent, just like God in Aristotle: the Still Point at the centre of all it moves.

It’s wrong to believe this, because what men do is not eternal, and to ascribe to them the power of the Primum Mobile is an insult to God as well as to your intelligence. This is the metaphysics of the Highest Bullshit.

Spiritual females be like that too

WHY BS MAKES BANK

If this is BS, how come people make money selling it to spectators on the internet?

People who buy it will call anyone who does anything a twit, making themselves feel better about doing nothing but watching and snarking. They are enemy snipers, their killshots of “its all a show” demoralising any and everyone who isn’t in their club.

This sells well because of the nature of belief. People believe whatever they are told often enough. The origin of most beliefs about anything are neither factual nor intellectual. What is changeless is usually what Men cherish in their hearts and then their minds, because we are commonly who we believe ourselves to be, and not what we actually are. There is a compensation factor in belief which is not restricted to the money you can make by selling them.

The Higher BS allows you to identify as wise. It is motivated, like most beliefs, by feeling. Explanations are attached to these feelings. This is motivated reasoning, the motive is emotion armoured by what reason can supply.

Constant information (slopchurn) constantly sparks your brain and emotions

No amount of argument or evidence will dissuade the motivated believer, because at the base of their motivation is how their beliefs make them feel about themselves.

If you challenge these beliefs on the basis of an appeal to reality (or any other) your disagreement registers as an attack on the person.

This reveals the potency of popularised belief: it is identified with self esteem.

This is how advertising works - formerly known as propaganda.

It succeeds by attaching powerful feelings to products, policies, points of view.

The mark buys in with an emotional response, identifies with the pitch, and the sale is internalised, with the product forming a part of their identity.

This is the meaning of brand loyalty, and it is why so many people loyally brand themselves with some mark or other.

Having internalised the promise of the product, the buyer will defend it, because it is now a part of them in a significant sense.

To separate the buyer from the belief is to deny them something meaningful about themselves.

Look what reading did to Zippy.

PROFIT AND POWER IN THE SUPPLY OF SELF BELIEF

Cigarettes were sold to women as symbols of their liberation. Smoking did not liberate them, but it was presented as a symbolic act of self empowerment, of rebellion - an irony of suggested independence which fosters dependence in fact.

The dependence is on the supplied belief, as the believer depends in some way on the defence of the belief to continue to feel the way the belief makes them feel about themselves.

This is how you can farm profit and/or power from the supply of belief.

Ngl I am waiting for the knock at the door. It probably won’t be Jesus.

Taking the “vaccines” was sold to people as an act of moral virtue which permitted them to hate people who did not, feeling superior in two untrue but powerful senses.

The first sense is that “I have done something good” (I am a Good Person), and therefore I Know Better. This is a reward.

The second sense is that “People unlike me are bad” (I am a Better Person) and therefore I can despise them. This is also a reward.

These combine into an invincible self image of power: no one is going to tell me what to do if I continue to believe in myself.

The belief is real, the social and psychological benefits to the self are tangible but immaterial, the self which results is a partnership of personality and product.

If you want to continue to feel high you need to maintain the supply.

This is where the community comes in - of brand loyalists, whose collective interest lies in the defence of the supply of the higher feelings they have been stimulated to demand.

Technological Brainrot: not just for your political enemies

POPULAR BELIEF DOES NOT RELY ON TRUTH

Neither of these beliefs - about cigarettes or “vaccines” - were true. Yet that does not affect their power. Their effects are real in the Believer.

Switching from one category to another is commonly intolerable, as it means crossing the line from the sacred to the profane, and the loss of face and of all the self belief supplied. This is a real cost.

The sale of popular beliefs is secured by the same technique, whether they are sold to you by people you like or dislike.

The Highest BS is sold in this way. Like all successful products of propaganda, it its false consolation is sometimes wrapped round a kernel of truth.

No one cared who he was till he put on the mask. ( Gucci, 2019 )

POWER IS ACTUALLY (PART) THEATRE

One example is that Power is in fact part performance. In reality, the script can be changed.

Why parrot a script that says it can’t?

Power relies ultimately on reality.

The real conditions of life are changed, changed utterly, and this has rendered the terms in which power is communicated and consolidated invalid. This is a real change in reality and in its correspondent terms.

This moment in time is full of potential.

There is a lot more we can do with this than nothing.

Take the schizopill (caution: side effects include absolute certainty)

TOTAL CERTAINTY

The Highest BS is a creed of absolute certainty.

It says anyone who tries to do anything is naive, anyone who knows what is happening directly is deceived, it claims to be the most enlightened position about the nature of power but in practice shames its captives into discarding any suspicion that the performance of power is a matter of taking part.

To believe you can change anything is folly, it says, mocking anyone who does anything, ever as a witless stooge of the Hidden Hand.

To believe this is easy. It requires no work, no understanding, and confers an instant sense of superiority over those who do and know things.

It is the same as any other “virtue signal” - it self-soothes and scorns others, it says to the believer and the unbeliever “I am better because I believe my beliefs”.

And therefore I do nothing.

They do say a lot, though. If you are trying to replace this intoxicating hopelessness with anything more useful and true, they will tell you that you are a fool, a rube, a shill, are basically not as clever as those enclevered by the invincible vanity of apophenia.

Wikipedia is a psyop

OMNISMUG: A TREASON TO THE COMMON GOOD

The omnismug celebrate ignorance as enlightenment, voyeurism as the Buddhamind of clearpilled ascendance.

They recognise only the patterns of their beliefs, and their identity is animated by the derecognition of any other.

This is one of many forms of armouring yourself against a reality too complex for you to comprehend, rendering the task of restoration futile.

This is a dereliction of duty and treason to the common good. It is makeup, applied to what you prefer to witness in the looking glass.

Men are not equal in their capabilities. Thinking for yourself is not advisable if you have little ability, or cannot tell the difference between thoughts and alibis for consolation prizes.

Ukraine news: totally legit

WHAT IS THINKING?

Seeing patterns and believing in them is not a perfect guide to describing reality. Some yes, some no. Some aren’t really there.

Consider your mind as a house without a front door. Strangers wander in, without invitation, and some of them make themselves at home. You see them, you identify as them, they become a part of you and you defend this assimilation with all your might.

This is some but not all of what constitutes “thinking” in practice.

This is not thinking, it is entertaining thoughts. If we do not practise mental hygiene we entertain ourselves with once-strange thoughts we come to see as representing ourselves, and then as ourselves in a significant way. What we entertain entertains us, and this entertainment becomes part of the performance of the self to others.

Thinking is an action. It requires disciplined practice: effort. It is not the action of making strangers in your mind so welcome you come to take them for yourself, as they take your self from you.

If real life were a game would you fall out with it? (lol)

ENTERTAINMENT AS REALITY

The BS of the Omnismug is also a metaphysics (and a false one) as it relies on the axiom of self suggestion as the basis of being and reality.

“The world is everything I say that is the case” identifies the sayer as supremely wise.

This works in the same way a man identifies as a woman or an African as an Englishman.

The Highest BS supplies the false belief that reality is not real, reducing “reality” from the point of view of subject and object to a conspiracy of One, with all outside its purview a Zero.

Autosuggestion is the basis of being and reality here.

I am what I believe, and what I believe is reality.

Le struggle is real

INTERNAL EXILE CHOSEN FREELY

Why choose to believe this freely? There are benefits to this life sentence.

People who believe this are internal exiles.

They typically have no experience of power, and just enough knowledge of its production to be dangerous. To exile yourself within yourself and from reality in this way is to freely believe you have freed yourself of responsibility.

Yet you remain in fact responsible for the bars on your window of opportunity, which you defend with your life. You live in a cage made from self congratulation. You have condemned yourself to solitary confinement in order to replace the burden of action with a doomed satisfaction.

Why is this internal exile?

Thinking is not a risk-free activity.

One, the awoke have retreated from engagement with reality into themselves, communing in the fantasy of an inescapable prison which frees them from the duties of thinking and doing. If nothing can be done then the wisest please themselves together. This is a ritual community of nihilism.

Two, the lexis of laisser-aller is a life sentence. You will spend your entire life as a convict of this conviction, seeing everything as fake, nothing real but the voice in your head - which is the cop in your head you mistake for the ultimate revelation.

It talks you into a locked discourse which locks you out of any meaningful action forever. It says “I am the ultimate meaning”.

Birds aren’t real.

The voice of this revelation tells you it is a waste of time trying to learn anything other than what it tells you: nothing can be changed, power is permanently and invulnerably contrived, and the belief in your complete impotence is the final stage of human realisation.

WHY THIS BELIEF BENEFITS YOUR ENEMIES

This the condition of modern political power internalised as an article of faith.

It is the creed of the defeated who call their submission liberation. It is the condition of a subject condemned by themselves as a means of escape. It does not in fact describe reality but is an emergency exit into suspended animation.

This anti-wisdom is the pressing of the pause button of your life, which continues regardless.

Belief in the Higher BS: make or break for virtual friendships

Power in the liberal condition is set by its terms. This means a significant foundation of the power of the international liberal system is the manufacture of belief in itself, through the control of emotion, the definition of words and thereby, the common sense of reality.

If you can make people believe your power is permanent you have won, forever. It is remarkable that people who claim to understand the most about the nature of power tell you it is eternal and changeless.

It is notable they constantly tell anyone trying to do anything to replace any evil with some measure of good that they are wasting their time.

This is an excuse to really know and do nothing, ever. It is the greatest gift to a hostile power you could ever give, and it is given freely, and it claims it is the pinnacle of understanding. It is a dystopian fantasy, the preference for a living nightmare willingly entertained.

Power can seem invulnerable, but do it really be?

THE ABSOLUTE VANITY

The belief that nothing can change and nothing can be done to change things is make belief, made to make people who believe it feel better about themselves and better than anyone who does anything to supply better beliefs.

It is an expression of the ultimate vanity of Mankind conceived without limits.

It is a paradox, as it says what Men do cannot be changed, and that Men can do nothing to change this.

It is a quasi-religious belief which worships a terrible god that does not exist.

It is not true, as the truth as understood in descriptive terms supplies the closest possible correspondence to reality.

I believe we live in a time of great change, and I have described the conditions of that change in detail in my years of writing here.

I also believe the only power that is eternal and changeless is that of God Himself.

What has been done by men can be undone by men. Be a Man. If you are free to believe what you wish, believe in something better than the conceit of the broken and defeated.

I hope this was helpful. I do realise much we are told is false, and the baddies have their networks, but I do not believe we should believe everything is captured forever.

If you think this was helpful, tell your friends before they ragequit reality instead:

