Frank Wright

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Christy Moorish
27m

Brilliant insight as always, Frank. Well done. 👍

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PFC Billy's avatar
PFC Billy
1m

Minor correction:

(Quote)

"their (Israel's) nuclear weapons were developed against the will of the US, using plutonium and secrets stolen from the Americans."

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Israel did indeed steal US nuclear weapons technologies, some was by espionage, other information was gifted to Israel by Zionists in the US weapons establishment (or were given such information "under the table" with covert approval of Israeli assets in US intelligence such as James Jesus Angleton).

Israel got their plutonium via France and the French supplied plutonium 239 production reactor/processing facility at Dimona. Israel paid for that plutonium with a transfer of stolen US weapons technologies France needed.

Before THAT, Israel stole hundreds of kilograms of our US Navy weapons grade 95% enriched URANIUM 235 (not plutonium), a prolonged series of thefts from the USN nuclear reactor fuel contractor NUMEC in Pennsylvania under the Zionist Zalman Shapiro, starting in the late 1950s and continuing until the early 1970s. This stolen USN uranium 235 was the material first weaponized in the 1960s, years before Israel could enrich to weapons grade uranium or process sufficient irradiated uranium to extract plutonium. This made the first several weapons Israel used to blackmail the USA into backing them militarily no matter what.

https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/nuclear-vault/2016-11-02/numec-affair-did-highly-enriched-uranium-us-aid-israels-nuclear-weapons-program

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