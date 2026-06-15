Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1d

I believe your readers should give some consideration to the probability that "liberal democracy" was merely a "front" for the radical Jewish takeover of the world as spelled out in the Protocols. Helping to fund this takeover, at least in the US, has been the Jewish Mafia in control of usury, alcohol, drugs, gambling, high fashion, trafficking ,etc. The revolutionary Jewish movement also produced the current genocidal state of Israel which helped carry out the 9/11 false-flag attacks leading to a generation of wars in the Middle East, the latest being the US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran.

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Ive Cooper's avatar
Ive Cooper
1d

"Until 1920 women did not vote in US elections. " A important thing to ponder on concerning the rampage going on since then.

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