The death machine has lost its grip on our civilisation. What is it, how can we replace it, and why are we going to win?

This post uses the example of Britain to apply “problem-reaction-solution” to the capture of the West by an economic machinery of death.

First two parts apply widely, the third is about the national emergency in Britain.

Dr. Parvini is writing a book on BoomerTruth . Should be a banger.

Part one - What is “The Death Machine”

Part two - How can we replace it?

Part three - What is to be Done?

They don’t think it be like it is. But it do.

1. What is “The Death Machine”?

The Death Machine is a dramatic (because accurate) name for the mechanism of national suicide which has captured the political and civil institutions of the West.

There are two dimensions to the war on our civilisation.

The economic war machine and the global sponsorship of social revolution.

These transformative currents of policy driven power are the basis of the liberal-global order.

They have delivered dramatic and catastrophic regime change at home. The project of a future politics beyond the populist moment is to ride the tidal wave of public demand to reverse the demolition of our entire way of life.

Deano - One Dimensional Yookay Man

Politics is downstream of economics. Those of the death machine are factored and contextualised by economic globalization and its ambitions.

The replacement of nations with a global market requires mass migration, which is supplied by wars and secured by social revolutionaries.

Mass migration is not a human rights issue.

The State is partnered with human trafficking to supply cheap labour and more consumers in the name of human rights. This makes the GDP line go up, and everything else go down, as the presence of migrants at scale dramatically reduces living standards and dissolves social cohesion.

5 million in 5 years, 10 million in 10 years, 18+ million since 1997. These are the immigrant numbers for Britain. 2 million a year arrived in the US under Biden.

1 in 4 have a migrant background in Germany, and the Browning of Europe will see white people in a minority between 2030 and 2060 - if nothing is done.

I have been looksmaxxxing recently.

PONZI SCHEMERS

The death machine is killing our nations. It runs ponzi scheme economics which demand an endless supply of immigrants, students, consumers to feed itself.

It is starving the nation. Mass migration is a circular economy, demanding more of itself to supply its own increasing demands.

The knowledge economy is a ponzi scheme selling work permits on credit for non-existent jobs, or non-jobs that should not exist. No one knows anything, and degrees cost more than ever.

Ed crossed the Dark Lord, and now Blair is making him drill baby, drill.

This is not an industry, it is a scam - just like Net Zero. The people who are making bank off the ponzi economy have to go, whether they like it or not.

They have no right to do any of this.

Many such cases.

PARALLEL CULTURES

The death machine is killing national culture. Its history, traditions and customs are replaced with transactional rainbow McValues of customer service and terms and conditions.

Our people and our culture are being erased. Parallel cultures do not vanish with “integration” or “assimilation” - yours does.

This unpleasant fact reveals that the nation is its people, not a costume to be worn, a document to be stamped or a set of manners to be aped.

Crime is another parallel culture which is also consuming our national life for its own benefit.

The cost of these evils is everything of value in life.

No further questions.

RIGHTS VERSUS LIFE

Abortion, surrogacy and the right to die are championed by the death machine.

These rights reduce the value of human life to a matter of convenience and price.

The death machine is degrading to humanity and is erasing dignity and meaning. There is no higher purpose in life as a bargain hunt. We are hurtling into the void of a cheap and nasty existence.

This is not a way of life worth living, and it is costing us all we had.

HOSTILE INSTITUTIONS - “STAKEHOLDER” SOCIETY

The death machine has dissolved the state’s power to challenge its agenda, whilst massively increasing state capacity to police and suppress opposition to its national suicide mission.

State institutions are now hostile to normal people, to sanity and basic decency. Civil servants, the courts, universities and the NGOs are holding the stake over the heart of the nation and they are determined to drive it in.

Their interests are not yours, not ours. Their pronouns are my/me/mine. This is a business and it has captured our state to become the business of government.

Gotta say Gorbachev had a point here.

TAXES ARE THE PRICE OF THE END OF CIVILISATION

In Britain we pay the highest taxes on record to fund national suicide.

Everything is getting worse, there is no solution in sight, the State is unspooling and its factions are in panic mode.

At present, there is no serious and coherent political movement to counter the deepening crisis in Britain. I think this will change, and fast.

A serious future politics can have dank memes.

DEBT FUELLED WAR ECONOMY

The economy is a war economy. It wages war on your civilisation at home, borrowing massively to fund wars abroad.

The US is the leading nation of the West. Around 21 trillion of its 37 trillion national debt is due to its massive militarisation - to construct then fight a war on terror.

The machine built by this industry of death has captured most of the American political and media class - and that of its Western client states.

It has lost all the wars it has fought abroad and bankrupted the United States.

In Britain, all our foreign and defence policies are insane. We have no coherent national security strategy, and the new head of MI6 is the daughter of a Ukrainian immigrant. The British Deep State is a war machine hell bent on escalating to full scale conflict with Russia. Lunacy.

Whose interests does that serve?

Ponzi fatigue is going viral.

PARASITE CLASS WAR

It is vital to understand that we are ruled by a ruling class which has nothing to do with social class and is a matter of patronage and ideological loyalty.

A parasite class is serving itself at the expense of Western civilisation. This class depends on the death machine for their livelihoods, prestige and pensions.

The class is composed of bankers, politicians, civil servants, NGOs, pundits, religious leaders, “public intellectuals” and its members can be identified by their actions.

This class always presents its own interests as the national interest, whilst every one of the actions of this class destroys the nation.

We are ruled by people who have monetised our destruction. They have turned our politics into a parasites’ charter and our nations into their cash machine.

How about this for a change? Don knows.

2. How can we replace it?

The good news is the death machine is dying. There will be no massive war with Iran, with Russia. Calm down and stop doomscrolling. When you ride the doomhype train, you ride with the enemy.

The zone being flooded is you.

There is work to be done, and flooding your mental zone with frenzied updates melts your capacity to think and act. Think about who that helps.

The crisis is at home.

The crisis we inhabit is sponsored by a bankrupt system. Most of the propaganda will dry up and blow away.

The political crisis is the end of the liberal consensus. All its remnants in government will be gone in the next five years, perhaps sooner.

The rights-based argument: how its going…

Every act the legacy elite take is now an act of self harm which hastens their exit. These people are hated because of what they have done to their people, to our world, and for the lies they have used to sell our world down the river.

The old system has failed because it was completely unrestrained. It went mad, spent money it never had to do so, and now its economic model is collapsing.

This means the time for a new elite is here, and the money will move behind it, as it did in the US - if we have the sense to build the movement now.

Gadaffi warned that African migrants would flood Europe if they toppled him. Welp.

3. Why We Will Win

A counterelite plus a counter-liberal electorate means a mandate for real change.

Half the electorate does not vote in Britain, and the half that does is now dominated by a demand to destroy the old parties and for radical change.

The international populist surge is a rejection of the old liberal order. Its myths and machinery have left us bereft of meaning and money - and with no place like home but in memory.

The demand for change is not being met by the populist party in Britain. At present, Reform is not even a populist party, but a liberal centre-left novelty option coasting on the furious hatred of the legacy parties of government.

Matt Goodwin, for example, was praised by Hope not Hate for countering the “far right”. Far right extremists are the kind of people who called for an investigation of the rape gangs, remember, which was a right wing racist conspiracy theory according to people like Nick Lowles.

Goodwin condemned “Populist Extremist Parties” in 2011, saying anyone who sees the liberal uniparty as corrupt is basically a nutter.

The issue of good and evil is not a “populist strategy”. It is a recognition of reality.

The “pluralist and democratic societies” are evil. Their economics and politics, punditry and policy all serve a death machine whose goal is to replace everything that is not itself with itself.

The liberal game is to give nice names to evil things, and when you see this, you have seen it all.

Many people know this and that’s why liberal politics is finished. Anyone who is not a progressive fanatic and is capable and committed to rebuilding our national life could have a role in the counter elite. It already exists, it is all the talent locked out of the system by the lunatics running our state as an asylum.

LIBERAL DEMOCRACY AS WMD

There is time for an electoral solution to the national crisis in Britain. This is our chance to save the nation. The moment has come, the popular demand for change is rising, and the old regime is falling apart.

It is time to put out the fire before it all burns down.

A future politics must break completely with the failed and fake consensus manufactured in the 20th century to replace our civilisation.

The Big Lie we have been told is that the old system was the best.

In fact, “liberal democracy” was a weapon of mass destruction. If you seek its monument, look around you.

3. WHAT IS TO BE DONE?

A disciplined and brilliant counter elite can use existing laws to force change and clear out the Augean stable of our rotten State.

Where is this counter-elite? They are invisible because the liberal system has systematically excluded them from power, presence and patronage.

In the same way it has degraded and destroyed the lives of the working class, the old regime has squeezed the middle into financial precarity and the retreat into shrinking exclaves, clinging to stranded islands of vestigial order in a swamp of decriminalised chaos.

Britain has the talent to save itself. The politics of our future can and must be led by the brightest we have - not the best of the grifters.

Law and order would not survive another Boris or Starmer.

The Daily Telegraph - a sort of women’s magazine for warmongers - reported on the reaction to the rape of a child by migrants.

Keith will announce a crackdown on “Islamophobia” and no one will face justice over the rape gang cover up. Jus sayin’

The purpose of politics and the state is to serve the interests of the people whose lives it shapes. Our people. A future politics for a future Britain must balance the interests of finance and industry with a view to returning prosperity, security, dignity and meaning to the lives of ordinary people.

What is required is

The recognition of a state of emergency

A Great Repeal of liberal legislation

The rule of law - not the rule of lawyers

A Great Reform of the State

Government working for and not against the people

Remigration - 7 stages to save our homeland

Reindustralisation - real jobs, a real chance of a decent life

Trades not “skills”, dignity not “rights”, sanity not ideology

The recapture or destruction of hostile institutions

A national effort, by the national family, to restore the national interest

The national interest as the sum of the fortunes of our people of every class

There is no point to politics and the economics it serves if we have no future as a people in our own lands. Politicians who do not recognise this will not be relevant. Calling the interests of our own people toxic is not a recipe for success.

Boris Johnson let in 5 million immigrants so the FT would like him.

If our politics does not recognise this, it too will be irrelevant and we will have national breakdown. Trump is remigrationist. Europe is becoming remigrationist.

One million migrants have self-deported from the US since January.

Remigration is inevitable, and is vital to restoring dignity and safety to our national life. Without it we have no future as a people.

Remigration to save the nation in seven stages. This is the humane option.

A coordinated effort to build a competent counter-liberal elite is practical and urgently necessary, right now, to rescue the nation while we still have a chance.

We will not get another.

We were never asked.

GREAT OAKS

We can save our nation from the politics of national suicide. The Death Machine is killing itself. Now is the time to save the life of the nation.

If there is no leader to do this, then it must be done without one.

The alternative is anarchy, and the extinction of a future for our children.

Now is the time to plant great oaks under whose shade we shall never sit.

