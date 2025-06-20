Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Spaceman Spiff's avatar
Spaceman Spiff
1d

Great summary of events, Frank. And it is good to have a white pill in among the doom and gloom. We will prevail. That's why they propaganda so hard. They have to or it immediately collapses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Frank Wright and others
Christy Moorish's avatar
Christy Moorish
1d

Terrific once again, Frank

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Frank Wright
20 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture