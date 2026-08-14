Frank Wright

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Paul Carlin
16h

Rather good. More please.

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Frank
10hEdited

Thank you, Frank. It was very insightful. I found the image of Raphael's "The School of Athens" on the cover of "Civilization", rather interesting - perhaps because you were talking about "looking down or looking up". One of the pupils of Euclid/Bramante is looking up. Critics seem to interpret it as having a eureka moment, but I thought he may be looking up to the heavens - to god - in a soft of awe to science revealing the thought and designs of god. Just wanted to share that this piece was thought-provoking.

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