Life can still be cosy in times of clamour.

The news today is like a series of bizarre clues littering the crime scene of our lives. Like the manifesto of an active shooter, it is replete with garbled threats and weird sketches, its disturbing messages often telling you more about the people who wrote it than the world it is supposed to describe.

This is because the old regime is disintegrating. This moment is made doubly disorienting as the old regime ruled by make-belief.

What you are seeing now is the breakdown of the supply of meaning. This is confusing, as no one knows what to believe any more. It is disturbing, as it reveals that most of what we believed was simply made up - a mass produced product.

Mass-produced belief was the currency of the counterfeit culture we were told was our own, and which is now dissolving and will soon vanish entirely.

Here are a few of my attempts to make sense of this moment of madness.

The significance of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine was concocted to collapse and plunder Russia, in order to seize its near limitless mineral resources. Success in this project would have revived the strategic power of Europe and the UK.

It has failed.

All the liberal governments of the West have invested their political capital in winning - or in at least prolonging - this war. The beginning of its end leads to theirs.

Russiagate

It is arguable that this war in Ukraine would never have happened had it not been for Russiagate.

The attempt to wreck Trump’s Presidency through smearing him as a Russian agent was leveraged by neocon warhawks into a casus belli against Putin.

American democracy had been attacked, they said, and it had - but by them - not the Russians.

The Plot to Wreck Trump’s Presidency

Why did they have to destroy Trump? His MAGA movement is an advert for the real agenda - to end the economic, military and political dispensation we know as liberal-globalism.

This has to happen or the US goes bankrupt. Nevertheless, the old regime is deeply embedded and the old death machine is their lifeline.

It was never realistic to believe Ukraine would win. The people who did so wanted to believe in this and so they did. When even they realised it was a delusion, the Ukraine war became a tool to wreck Trump’s second Presidency.

It is now clear the Trump admin have had enough of Zelensky and his days appear to be numbered as a result. Why is Trump sending weapons to Ukraine? He has just accused Obama and Biden of treason for saying he is a Russian agent, and has probably been advised to countersignal Putin for obvious reasons.

The problem here is the Russian point of view is sound - the war was provoked, NATO/US moves made it inevitable, the point of it is to ruin Russia etc. If you say all this out loud you sound like the “enemy”, and of course we have been told that the truth is enemy propaganda - because it is.

The truth is not the propaganda of the Russian “enemy” - it is simply the enemy of the Empire of Lies. So you make moves to signal to the home crowd, like talking tough about Russia. Because if you came out and said Putin was right and you agree with him you shoot yourself in the foot - because telling the truth is fatal to your career in Clown World. You can see how shocking the truth is to the most artfully propagandised nations on earth - ours.

Nevertheless the war is ending and Russia has won. The plot to destroy Trump with it has failed. No amount of posturing changes that.

Whether it comes this week or next month it is over. Game, set, match. The regime has bet everything on Ukraine and it has lost.

“I am so glad I had that internet argument” said no one, ever.

I tried to explain how Ukraine, Russiagate, and the plot against Trump are related in this piece, which also discusses the end of the liberal order.

Trump has levelled the charge of treason at his enemies, which of course carries the death penalty. The conspiracy against him is no longer a theory.

If you’re interested in the conspiracy against Trump led by the “Shadow Men”, see the excellent work of Richard C. Cook in his Our Country: Then and Now - summarised in Mr Cook’s recent SubStack post here.

I interviewed Mr Cook about his book - which details how the US became what it is today and why. You can hear him explain this, and the plot against Trump in the video in this post from July 2024:

This meme is a joke, of course, as going insane in public has been a great career move for Dr Tabletson.

Israel’s Blackmail Network

Israel uses blackmail to get its own way. This explains why the most despised nation on earth is described as if by men who had never witnessed any of the obscene actions of Zionism over the last hundred years.

The three forms are

Sexual blackmail

Digital blackmail

Nuclear blackmail

I believe the Epstein card was played by the Trump admin and removed from the table at considerable political cost. Why? The only explanation I can come up with is it was leverage.

I think the US must scale back its overseas military commitments because it is bankrupt.

All the myths of the 20th century are dissolving. lol

This means it cannot finance and fight an endless series of wars in the Middle East required by its Greatest Ally - which has never in fact signed a formal alliance with any nation.

To do this the US must compel Israel to stop demanding and starting wars. This is a problem, as its leader Netanyahu has devoted his entire career to preventing the outbreak of peace. Like Zelensky, he is finished if the war ends.

Israel has used nuclear blackmail for 50 years to get the US to do what it wants. It has threatened to drop nuclear weapons on Gaza recently, too.

How do you deal with a “messianic dictatorship with nuclear weapons”?

You suggest you will reveal its use of sexual blackmail to secure influence. This move would very likely undermine the Christian Zionist movement, whose 30 million plus Americans provide an enthusiastic base for the AIPAC-led sponsorship of most of the Senate and Congress.

Res ipsa loquitur

The French President, the Spanish Prime Minister, the US State Dept., Apple and Meta (Facebook) have all sued NSO Group for breaking into phones and computers to obtain photos, emails and messages for the purpose of blackmail.

In Apple’s case the Israeli government destroyed the servers containing the evidence of its state-backed operation to crack iCloud’s security for this purpose, ending the lawsuit instantly.

This is the closest correspondence to the facts I can come up with. I think what we are seeing is a necessary detransitioning from the permanent war economy. This means the war on your civilisation will no longer be sponsored, and nor will those in Ukraine and the Middle East.

To gain the cooperation of the Israelis in a future which does not rely on permanent war is coming at a price. It seems the Gazans will be expelled, the strip rebuilt and ruled by the Arab nations. The West Bank is being annexed by Israel - leaving a few Arab “emirates” such as Hebron.

I think the alternative to this imperfect solution leaves the region on a nuclear hair trigger. The pathway to peace is a high price to pay, but the price of not paying it will likely be higher.

The sad fact is that the regime which ruled us for the last hundred years was truly evil. The degree of this evil is so profound that most people would prefer not to see it, and so they don’t.

Politics today is about good and evil. Good is not “nice” and evil is not merely “nasty”. The confusion we inhabit is in one sense the replacement of a complacent mandatory insanity with the turmoil of criminal revelations. It is in another the result of realising the old system monetised mass scale deception and death.

The going is going to get weirder. The best way to survive this interregnum is to remember two things: that the regime is disintegrating is a Good Thing because it was evil, and that you are not obliged to disintegrate with it.