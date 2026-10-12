Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Wright's avatar
Frank Wright
19h

Apropos migrant housing, The Nowhere Photographer has been to Salford (Manchester) to see how many houses for migrants have been targeted. Verdict is more than expected. Video and report here: https://x.com/thenowherephoto/status/2109614974863622197?s=46

Reply
Share
Christine S's avatar
Christine S
21h

I always enjoy reading your Substack, Frank. You have a real knack for keeping your readers informed of the latest news, but with typical dry British humor so that the use of Gen Z language and Internet memes can lend a satirical flavor without the whole thing devolving into pure silliness.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Frank Wright
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Frank Wright · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture