Indeedly we doodley.

In this 5 minute review of what we laughingly call “the news” I conclude that we are living through the end of the liberal-internationalist era.

CONTENTS

Is the Pope a Catholic?

The collapse of Project Russia

Economic omnicrisis

Riots or Remigration

MENES :DDDD

Cringe inducing counter-Catholic messaging from the Vatican.

IS THE POPE A CATHOLIC?

As Morrissey famously intoned, “that joke isn’t funny anymore”. The man who identifies as Pope Leo XIV has contradicted Catholic teaching in his remarks about the death penalty.

The memes warned you about the humanist Religion of Nice®

Leo’s Reddit-tier remarks will gain him favour amongst the international rainbow Bolshevist faction, which largely staffs the Vatican and to which most of the bishops and cardinals around him appear to belong.

Leo just keeps doing the memes, basically.

Why does this matter? The teaching of the Church is coherent, and that coherence has been refined over centuries. To contradict elements of this is to gainsay a dozen Popes and, for example, St Thomas Aquinas.

This is to replace the unparalleled practical and spiritual wisdom of the Church with an incoherent mess. It is also cringe, and further means we are likely to see zero conversions and many apostasies due to several reasons.

One, the Church in its teaching is now identical to the liberal internationalist ideology, which is of course humanist and therefore counter-Christian.

Two, this means in effect that the Catholic religion is being replaced by the Liberal-global State religion.

Three, Liberal internationalism is collapsing.

Four, this will leave the liberal State religion Stateless, as its ridiculous and destructive belief system dies out whilst its economy and political structures dissolve.

Pope Leo is fighting on the losing side in the war on our civilisation.

Catholics are used to being flipped off in the name of Progress™ by the Pope.

This is a further tragedy, as Pope Leo has missed a golden opportunity to present the natural justice and political economy of the Church as the remedy for the poison purveyed by liberal consumer-nihilism.

This is a serious matter. The traditional teachings of the Catholic Church have the answers to this crisis - a crisis created in the Devil’s bargain between market and state worship which makes fools of all its buyers.

They don’t think it be like it is, but it do.

In fact, this is largely how it is sold to the masses: by means of mass deception. This presents one thing as the same as another, evil as good and universal barbarism as utopia - for example.

We are finding out now what fools we have been to buy into this sales cult of universal destruction as its wars and criminal business such as mass migration destroy our way of life.

I explained why this destroys the coherence of Catholic messaging in my video today for LifeSiteNews, which you can find here.

“President” Zelensky is not happy about any of this.

THE COLLAPSE OF PROJECT RUSSIA

The intrusion of reality into the reckless utopian fantasies of the Liberal order brings the end of the war in Ukraine in sight.

A war which never made sense in military terms can only conclude in a recognition of how much there is to lose. That case has been made by the lifting of energy sanctions on Russia by the Trump Administration, whose partner war in Iran has combined with this one to produce a possibly terminal crisis for the global economy the Americans used to champion.

The memes give an alternative view of the gracelessly expiring legacy of the 20th century.

There are several ideas of empire facing the end here. One is the liberal internationalist one led by the USA, which decided to pursue a path towards becoming the only global power after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

A second is the remnant of that global project in the internationalist liberal bureaucracies such as the EU, NATO, and their satellite states. The remnant liberal-global governments in Britain, Spain, France, Germany and Austria face disaster in defeat, as they all bet everything on winning the proxy war against Russia. They have not and will not.

Click the image to watch Ewen Stewart explain in remarkable detail the economic doom loop created by the liberal political economy in Britain.

ECONOMIC OMNICRISIS

Finally, the economic empire which powered these quixotic ambitions is itself uncertain. The US navy no longer guarantess the seaways of the global economy, and it looks very likely that the Middle East - and indeed the political map of Europe - will change dramatically over the next two years.

JP Morgan has given up trying to model the outcome of the Iran war, which is an ongoing disaster with no end in sight.

Clash Report . 18th September 2026

I take the view that energy markets do not reflect reality, which explains the distance between real barrels and the pricetag on the markets.

Markets are faith-based, moving due to belief, and making you believe in them is part of the make belief by which we are ruled.

In reality the shortages created by this crisis are structural now, meaning problems for fertiliser, food, fuel and practically everything delivered by burning it will continue to worsen for some time. The release of some Russian diesel on to the market following Trump’s agreement will not correct this.

Pantsuit diplomacy par excellence. Kaja Kallas, amusingly titled the EU’s Chief Diplomat, enjoying the red carpet treatment.

Together with this, bonds are rising across the West and so is government debt. This is not a healthy picture.

Some are drawing parallels to the 2008 financial crisis regarding the state of mortgages in the US and in Britain. The auguries are there, the haruspex refuses to discuss the guts of the matter, which is of course the condition of the victim. It is taboo to discuss the loss and who will suffer.

Why is that? We are all victimised materially, spiritually and financially by an elite whose failed grand strategy whose costs are practically uncountable, and which has resolved into a crisis whose limits are not currently defined.

Image of one of two Dublin houses sending a message from the local community. Similar actions have been taken in Britain.

RIOTS OR REMIGRATION

Public anger is rising at the flooding of the West with millions of third world migrants. Mass migration presented as an economic necessity is a hard sell when scarcity and inflation increase at home.

This is not a matter of “racism” but of political legitimacy.

There is simply too much crazy to take in, but the memes remember.

You can read my report here on the criminal business of mass migration and how it is partnered in crime with the revolutionary progressive political agenda:

Mass migration - a sort of side-hustle from the decades of wars of choice - was sold to us as economic salvation.

The belief system generated to sell this is eroding our right to identify as ourselves, and if this policy is not reversed our children will never have a home of their own.

At home and abroad the political economy of mass destruction has driven us to the brink of barbaric violence.

This is not a legitimate politics. The ruling political elite of the international liberal order have no right to rule, and I doubt they have the hard power to contain public outrage at the consequences of their actions, which reduce at scale to a series of vast crimes committed against their own populations for their own profit.

For these and other reasons I believe we are living through the end of an era.

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