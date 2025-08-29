This month’s news roundup promises some happy endings - and even a few laughs in some bonus content.

Crisis for the liberal regime in Europe - and could the Gaza “war” be over?

STARMERGEDDON?

The UK may have an election very soon - is the message from the Daily Telegraph’s Allister Heath. He is not an insane drunk like “Neo-” Con Coughlin, nor is he a woman, and so can be taken moderately seriously.

Heath says the financial crisis in the UK is so bad it might force PM Keir Starmer to dissolve Parliament and call an early election - a year after winning one.

Others suggest the IMF may have to bail Britain out. This is unlikely, as the IMF probably hasn’t got the money to do this.

Who has? ORANGE HITLER, that’s who. The only nation willing and able to lend the necessary money is the USA. Such a deal would come with significant terms and conditions, I am sure - probably demanding a repeal of speech laws and repression, and very likely involving some reversal of mass migration and the deranged ponzi scheme of Net Zero.

Who knows? Perhaps a US bailout would require the UK to stop aggressively funding nationalist Ukraine - whilst demonising its own people for flying their national flag.

Watch out for all that, as the bond markets continue to overheat. 4.5% on the yield was enough to oust Liz Truss. UK gilts are now edging towards 6%.

It’s red alert for STARMERGEDDON. Does he let the economy melt down - or take the money and bend the knee to Trumpian nationalism? We shall see. He is damned if he does, and damned if he doesn’t. Also lol.

“Civil war” twaddle carries water for the liberal regime. Beware.

A NOTE ON CIVIL WAR

There is not going to be a “civil war” in the UK. This clickbait term is memed by our right-liberal friends. There are no signs whatsoever of civil war. There is ethnic crime, migrant crime, police and judicial corruption, economic crisis, insane propaganda, censorship and the total illegitimacy of the liberal state - but no one is going down the Franco route.

I find the “civil war” talk dubious now, having first given it the benefit of the doubt, and now think it functions to drive people back onto the liberal plantation. Wooo! Don’t blame us for everything we have done! You might get a civil war if you do that! I am not buying this nonsense and neither should you.

Macron sits outside the headmaster’s office (White House, July 2025)

HON HON HON MACRON

The French project to lock out parties with more popular policies than national suicide appears to be coming to an end as well.

A “cordon sanitaire” - basically a Berlin Wall of BS - has been erected by the differently-saned factions to lock Marine Le Pen’s National Rally out of power.

The RN is the most popular party in France. This is the reason it cannot be allowed to rule. Despite being persona non grata due to having an agenda people actually like, the French PM Bayrou has met with Le Pen and Jordan Bardella to try to talk down a crisis which could bring down the government.

Faced with a similar financial crisis, a vote of no confidence in the government looms on September 8th. The RN have pledged to vote against the government.

The RN “won” the election, of course, being the single largest party after the vote. Falling short of an outright majority, they were locked out of power by - who else? - the conservatives - who formed a coalition with the other losers and here we are today.

France is in political paralysis as a result. It is “preserving democracy” in name by preventing it in practice. Macron is said to be considering appealing to the IMF for a bailout, too. This is profoundly humiliating, and brings us back to the curse of Ukraine.

Why is there a financial crisis? Why is everything more expensive? Why oh why did no one foresee the consequences of sanctions on your only source of cheap energy?

No one would be stupid enough to…blow it all up…would they?

GERMAN PIPE DREAM SEQUENCE

The NordStream Affair has come back to haunt Germany’s equally illegitimate government.

Like the French one, it is a coalition created to keep the most popular party out of power. The French liberals are trying to imprison the populist leader Marine Le Pen - the German liberals keep talking about criminalising the populist AfD entirely. It is a crime to be popular.

In a democracy, you must only do things which your people hate, and which drive everyone insane whilst making them bankrupt.

The NordStream gas pipeline between Russia and Germany used to supply gas on 25 year fixed price deals. It provided the cheap energy Germany needed to remain the industrial and economic powerhouse of Europe.

The pipeline was blown up in a mysterious mystery that can never be solved.

Now Germany’s industry is vanishing and Europe is going bust. How can this be happening?

The latest development is that all those involved in blowing it up have been identified and six arrest warrants issued, as Die Zeit reports.

Rumour has it that there was “state level involvement” - meaning a state other than Ukraine helped to blow up Europe’s economic lifeline.

Did Germany launch a strategic attack on its own infrastructure? If not, who did? This is obviously an act of war, and if it turns out that the liberals did this (clue: they did) then it is going to be goodnight for the coalition in Germany, too.

Of course, Starmer, Macron and Merz - as well as their predecessors - have all been aggressively pursuing a political platform which reduces to national suicide.

This is a bit too abstract for the bamboozled voters to grasp - but being caught red handed blowing up your own strategic infrastructure is not.

As any fule kno, cutting off your cheap energy means the price of everything goes up. I predicted this in 2022, and so did the memes.

As is now obvious to everyone, the crisis we inhabit has been created by the lunatics in our governments. Their time appears to be up. If not now, then soon.

All’s well that ends - as we innerlekshuals like to say. And what would be weller than an end to Israel’s endless war in the Middle East?

The world now knows Israel blackmails all its leaders. We would still like the killing to stop if you don’t mind. kthx

DONALD TRUMP WANTS END TO GAZA “WAR”

According to Ha’Aretz, an aide close to Trump has told the Netanyahu mob that Trump wants an end to their endless war.

This would be marvellous news - if it happens. He has said this since May. Of course, this is not a “war” at all, but an attempt to starve, shoot and expel the non-Jewish population. The UN is being petitioned again to designate this as a genocide.

Pro “Israel” shills will argue about that word. What is happening is obviously obscene and if you can’t see that you either can’t see or are being paid to blindfold the rest of us.

In brief, we all know the Zionist influence machine is massive and controls most of the US government. It has nevertheless run out of gas. No one believes Zionist lies, support for “Israel” has collapsed, and the so called wave of antisemitism is simply universal dislike of “Israel’s” routinely horrific actions.

I think we have passed Peak Zionism and I cannot see how it ever recovers. With God’s help they will be moved out of power, because if they are not there is no realistic chance of peace, ever. It seems even the US government is beginning to accept this obvious fact. Let us pray.

St Hilda, pray for us.

THE GRIFT EXPANDS TO VIDEO

I regret to say I have begun to do a video show. Why do I now try to put the “micro” into “microcelebrity”? I hope it will do some good.

What I try to do with “Frankly” - which is the name of the show - is to explain the concepts and currents which have shaped our mass culture today.

I hope to help you understand how we got into this mess - and how we can get out of it.

The first episode is here. It is about “Disintegration” and it explains that whilst the empire of lies is disintegrating you are not obliged to disintegrate with it.

In later episodes I go on to explain that liberal democracy is the brand name for a project to replace our Christian civilisation entirely. I then try to show some of the methods and concepts which were developed to achieve this.

The point is to explain how the fake and gay empire was made, within and without you.

The video is not monetised, I don’t get any income from views, and I am not going to put this up on a private channel to do so.

I am appalled by the effect at scale of phone addiction and the epidemic of internetitis and have reservations about encouraging anyone to spend time online for any reason.

I am doing this because I have wasted my life on books and the ideas I explain here (ideally) have practical value in helping you understand and even improve your life.

It is also lol in parts.

If you would like to help me destroy my public image and expedite my inevitable show trial, consider doing this:

