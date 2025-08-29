Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Depalo's avatar
Depalo
1d

Interestingly, my new mantra is "anything outside a 5' perimeter of my physical self is not real"....we used to watch Walter Cronkite x 30 mins to get world info and then go LIVE in our real world. Now we're told 24/7 by the voices and vids on screens that our physical reality should be disregarded and we must live in a hyper-anxious state about things happening far away from us. Open the curtain, look outside-- thats the reality you need to embrace. If everyone keeps his own corner clean & neat, the rest will handle itself. Pax.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Frank Wright and others
Stuffysays's avatar
Stuffysays
1d

Frank, nobody wastes their life on books! You know that really don't you? Books are only ever fulfilling (even badly written ones about bad subjects are better than no books - at least you can shout at them without being arrested).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Frank Wright and others
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture