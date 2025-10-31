Zionism has peaked - like so many aspects of the old regime.

We have been ruled by the manufacture of narratives by the liberal order for over a century. This system of mass-produced make belief is no longer working.

This month’s news roundup shows the breakdown in the rule by media in affairs of Church and State. What is more, attempts to cancel Noticers of Reality no longer work - and now seem to amplify the very voices these measures sought to silence.

Here’s a roundup of the winding down of the rule by mass media -and the unstoppable process of the defection to reality.

THE CRISIS IN THE CHURCH

The crisis caused by the attempt to replace the true religion with a new religion sees the Vatican promote a cult of modern errors and heresies in place of the teachings of the Church.

I am told that a split is not only inevitable, but is coming - soon. Believing Catholics cannot adhere to a cult of liberal politics absent Christ.

How could such a thing be possible? “Francis was the demolition agent” I have recently heard, with Leo “building the new structure”.

I have also heard from a source very close to Pope Leo that he is incapable of restoring the Catholic faith, and that those who surround him would not permit him to do so if he were.

These remarks do not come from “rad trad” figures - but from men who know the situation from direct personal experience of the Pope himself and of the Curia.

The collapse of narrative control is not caused by radical critics or dissident media. It is in every case the result of the contrast of the official narrative with the obvious. In the Church, as in the wider political and social crisis, it is the distance between the fantasy narratives of a liberal-globalist elite and the awful reality produced by their agenda which causes a collapse in make-belief by which power has been secured under a century of liberalism.

THE DEFECTION TO REALITY

This process can be understood as a defection to reality. In secular as in spiritual affairs, the appetite for a return to the recognition of the obvious, grounded in the natural order, is growing throughout the West.

JD VANCE PREFERS CHRIST OVER THE PAYWALL

This time is punctuated by breaks from the former consensus. In his recent visit to the Holy Land, Vice President JD Vance did not put on the small hat and visit the paywall. Instead, he celebrated as a Catholic his visit to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, and thanked the priests and the religious who maintain it.

Calling for the help of Christ - “the Prince of Peace” he said of his visit,

““What an amazing blessing to have visited the site of Christ‘s death and resurrection. I am immensely grateful to to the Greek, Armenian, and Catholic priests who care for this most sacred of places.”

SPEAKING FROM THE HEART

On October 30th, JD Vance threw away the script and extemporised a speech which saw him hailed as the future of the America First movement.

He told the Gen Z members of the 10 000 strong audience to

“…not hide their faith to fit in, but rather, say it out loud — and live it consistently.”

After years of anti-Christian and counter-sane messaging delivered on pain of cancellation, Vance’s remarks on mass migration were a sharp return to the statement of the obvious:

“…I believe that when you let in a flood of illegal immigration, what it does is it drives down the wages of young people and makes housing unaffordable for the entire American population. That’s why we close down the border.”

It was remarkable to hear the man who may well be the next President lay out the duties of the State in plain English:

“There’s too many people who want to come in. My job as Vice President is not to look out for the interests of the whole world. It’s to look out for the people of the United States”

It is a sign of the times that such a statement of simple fact will be taken as a severe rebuke to the liberal-globalist remnant in Church and State throughout the West. It is also a sign that the times have changed, and that reality has re-entered the chat. And it is here to stay.

PEAK ZIONISM?

This week the Catholic Nationalist Nick Fuentes was interviewed by Tucker Carlson, in an interview which noted Fuentes’ extraordinary rise from a being a lone teenager streaming from his parents’ basement to a media influence so commanding it has helped to consign the Zionist narratives of the Daily Wire to the margins.

Carlson told Fuentes “You won” - against the once dominant voices of the Israel lobby. Who watches Dave Rubin today, he quipped - noting Shapiro himself was now barely relevant.

The Israel Lobby is so desperate it is now reportedly paying shills up to $7000 for each pro-Israel post on social media.

Follwing the interview the Zionist Josh Hammer called for Fuentes and Carlson to be “neutralised”.

After some rather disgusting additional calls for both to be “cancelled”, the Heritage Foundation released a video response saying

“Christians can critique the State of Israel without being antisemitic”

Again, in a sharp contrast with the former forced consensus, Heritage’s Kevin Roberts said that it is was right to question why a foreign power held so much influence over the United States’ foreign and domestic policy - and its media.

His message was “Christ first, and America always” - refusing to condemn the Catholic Fuentes.

Attempts to cancel the Christian counter-revolutionary narrative are doomed to fail. The widespread rejection of the forced consensus in Church and State makes the position of the Vatican seem ever more anachronistic by the day.

THE REPLACEMENT OF CHRIST

These are wholly encouraging developments as the Vatican and the Anglican Church proceed to carry out the liberal design - outlined in John Dewey’s Common Faith in the 1930s - to retain the structures of religion but to replace Christ with the political beliefs of the liberal elite.

If you would like to know more about how and why Christ was to be replaced with the political beliefs of liberalism, I have explained this in some detail here:

The return to reality in politics and in diplomacy mirrors a growing demand in the West for the return to sanity. Of course, the basis of our civilisation is Christ Himself, and His removal from the centre of our lives and the religion He founded is the fundamental reason for the crisis we inhabit today.

PEAK TRANS, PEAK CLIMATE, PEAK ZIONISM

The lack of restraint liberates man into self-destruction, through the licence given to sin.

This is true of individuals as it is of states, with the liberal project and its many mobilised cults now dissolving into hysterical insanity. The same is true of the Israeli regime, whose total lack of restraint has seen it act, as the liberals have, with such reckless destructive abandon as to permanently toxify its brand.

No amount of censorship and propaganda can retrieve the reputation of the empire of lies.

Reports emerged this month of a steep decline in the number of Americans identifying as “trans”. The defection of Tony Blair and Bill Gates from the doomsaying claims of the climate cult speak of another narrative collapse.

Climate doom has been cancelled - as no one but the trans-sane is buying it.

In every dimension the narrative promoting progress through destruction is disintegrating. The trans cult was of course an industry of self mutilation, with obvious satanic themes, promoted virally as a progressive movement of rights based justice.

The cult of deindustrialisation was promoted with the same zelotic fervour as the industries of human trafficking and war which powered the manufactured migrant crisis.

This system has ruled us for a hundred years by selling us false gods. Each of these cults, from sexual perversion through climate frenzy, to the collapse of national borders and the insistence that personal fantasy replaces the God-given biological reality of Man and Woman is a cult designed to destroy.

Taken together, the wholesale rejection of this diabolical agenda shows that humanity prefers flourishing over destruction, order over chaos, and is determined to choose life over the political economy of death.

PROJECT UKRAINE - ACTS OF DESPERATION

This month the highest ranking British military official Field Marshal Lord Richards told The Independent that “Ukraine cannot win”.

Reality is making the case - against another fantasy narrative which promised utopia through destruction.

British-backed attempts to provoke a massive Russian response are simply desperate measures to trigger US entry into a wider war. There is no sign this last gasp strategy will succeed. Even the UK - the most dedicated promoter of prolonging and escalating this war - has now admitted it is over.

The comments of Lord Richards are a form of “political heresy”, which would have routinely been dismissed as enemy propaganda. Of course, every explanation which matches reality is enemy propaganda from the point of view of the liberal utopians.

Though the US appears - at present - to favour a conflict frozen on the current line of contact, the Russians insist that the causes of this conflict would remain unresolved by a mere ceasefire.

The simple fact is that the US has walked away from the unconditional support of Project Ukraine and it is not coming back. That such a statement as that from the UK could be made is sure sign that reality has intruded on the fantasies of the most dedicated fanatics, whose global international nowhereland will never be realised.

A NEW MORAL MAJORITY?

The industries of death and human degradation have flourished under the liberal-global order. Now, a growing consensus across political and religions lines is forming to reject the undeniable evil these industries have turned into money.

Aside with the rejection of the moral and financial bankruptcy of “forever war” there is a mounting consensus worldwide against the reduction of human life to a consumer transaction.

The dreadful business of surrogacy has united feminists, Catholics, atheists, progessives and Christians against the replacement of the value of human life with price.

With bans emerging around the globe it seems the time horizon is approaching for this industry of degradation.

I appeared on InfoWars to discuss the growing worldwide rejection of the criminal sale of children, explaining how when the reality of this industry is revealed it provokes disgust and outrage in every section of society.

I spoke to Alex Jones for an hour on the fact that surrogacy is the national disgrace of America - where anyone, from anywhere in the world can come to buy a baby from a hired “gestational carrier”.

The impact of this campaign has been tremendous - once more demonstrating how the awful reality behind the slick sales messaging unites people in horror at what is being permissioned by “progressive”policies, sold with feelgood slogans.

In every aspect, the evil empire of lies is countermanded by reality, and the growing recognition that we do not have to live like this.

There is a better world - one in which the commonplace of evil is replaced by the Common Good. It is a matter of time before all the narratives of revolutionary destruction collapse. They are being revealed as fakery - mere adverts for a paradisaical product which was never intended to exist.

This is the promise of the moment. The cults of false belief have been advertised to us with an increasingly refined technique for our entire lives.

Their sales pitch has never been more sophisticated, but the product never more discredited. Soon, no one will be buying what they are selling anymore.

The end of mandatory madness is in sight.

PLEASE REMEMBER: The trans-sane are best understood as victims of the attempt to replace our entire civilisation with a diabolicalsystem powered by the mass manufacture of fantasy. Try to see yourself as a social missionary wherever you can, and help the wounded where possible.

