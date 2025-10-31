Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Goriwei's avatar
Goriwei
2d

As for Leo, it appears that he is a company man and that's why he was hired for the job. The vestments and Latin are a PR exercise to keep the trads on board. This reveals the bureaucrats in the Curia. They think the faith is a pose and vestments and Latin are a variant of that pose. The good thing is that people can see through it and the Curia are paddling desperately against the current. It's only a matter of time before all the entryist apostates in the Vatican are revealed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Spaceman Spiff's avatar
Spaceman Spiff
2d

Well done on your appearance on InfoWars. It is a crucial topic to bring to everyone's attention. Good on you, sir.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Frank Wright and others
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture