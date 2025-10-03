Frank Wright

Frank Wright

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
3m

We will not comply. Make the Brit card obligatory if you want a Covid shot. For the rest, I can show a driver´s license or a passport. Keep cash and use it - don´t shop where they frown at you. Keir is on the way out and he took one for the team with this last gasp desperate attempt at digital gulag.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Frank Wright
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture