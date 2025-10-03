I regret to inform you that in this case, revered rightwing Grandad Peter Hitchens is mistaken. There is, in fact, hope.

In these monthly one-star reviews I try to present a summary of the news which is not widely reported.

What is notable about now is the fact that what is going on is so obvious it needs little to no interpretation.

In brief, the news this month is about:

Israel’s media world war - a deep dive on what that means for you

Larry Ellison’s media and digital empire

Is Donald Trump Netanyahu’s “personal cuck”?

Time is up for the ADL

The Time Horizon (again) - is time running out for the former elites?

EU censorship

UK digital tyranny? Not yet.

Rotten Britain and the Dark Lord Tony Blair

The promising potential of this moment in history

ISRAEL’S INFORMATION WAR - FROM PROBLEM TO “SOLUTION”

WE HAVE A MAJOR, MAJOR, MAJOR PROBLEM - ADL’S GREENBLATT

In leaked audio from October 2023 the ADL leader Jonathan Greenblatt warned

“We have a major, major, major generational problem.”

He explained:

“The issue of United States support for Israel is not left and right. “ It is young and old.”

He went on to say

“We really have a TikTok problem. A Gen Z problem”.

Greenblatt called for Israel, its intelligence, military and lobby assets to “put our energies towards this - fast.”

CHARLIE KIRK WARNED NETANYAHU IN MAY?

Weeks before his murder Charlie Kirk had warned Netanyahu of the “five alarm fire” - in that Israel was losing Gen Z.

Jfeed published the details of a letter reported in the New York Post in which Kirk advises Netanyahu on a new media offensive to reclaim young American hearts and minds for Israel.

The state of public information is so degraded that doubts exist over the authenticity of the letter. Nevertheless, it presages a strategy now being actioned by Israel and its lobby - one of total informational warfare.

This is called the 8th front of Israel’s war - and it is coming for your mind.

This is something else that people are beginning to notice.

THE PROBLEM? ITS NOT LEFT/RIGHT, BUT YOUNG/OLD

Why is Israel launching a renewed information war on the West?

Support for Israel seems to have no future in American politics, as young Americans are now overwhelmingly against continuing the unconditional US support on which the state of Israel depends.

Times of Israel, September 30th

“Close to seven out of 10 respondents under the age of 30 opposed providing economic or military aid to Israel.”

The Times of Israel reported on a new survey which showed support for Israel in the US had plummeted. In summary, the New York Times/Siena College poll found:

For the first time since 1998, a majority of Americans express greater sympathy for Palestinians than for Israelis ,

35% of Americans sympathize more with Palestinians

…compared to 34% for Israelis

This is down from October 2023, when 47% sided with Israel

In addition

59% of US respondents in a Reuters/Ipsos poll (August 2025) called Israel’s actions “excessive”

43% in a YouGov poll believed Israel is “committing genocide”

Graphic from the New York Times/Siena poll, published 26th September 2025

NETANYAHU’S SOLUTION - INFORMATION WAR

Israeli Prime Minister asked “how do we fight back? We have to use the tools of battle”.

“We have to fight with the weapons which apply to the battlefield. And the most important one is social media. TikTok. What’s the other one? X.”

Aside from targeting Elon, who Netanyahu mentioned by name when he spoke in Washington DC, above, TikTok has now been secured for Israel.

LARRY ELLISON’S MEDIA EMPIRE

Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of surveillance database corporation Oracle, is the single largest financial donor to the Israeli Defence Force. He now owns Tiktok.

Ellison founded Oracle with startup money from the CIA, which wanted to outsource its total information awareness programme to escape congressional control - of its project towards worldwide surveillance.

X users now say TikTok has immediately started to ban content critical of Israel.

That is not all. The Ellison Empire will soon include CBS News, CNN, Warner Bros. and Paramount.

Zionist Bari Weiss is to be the new editor-in-chief at CBS News, reporting directly to Ellison’s son, David.

As Glenn Greenwald put it in an X post yesterday:

“The most important media story by far is how Larry Ellison -- the largest-ever private donor to IDF -- is buying up the largest media properties (not just CBS and Paramount but also TikTok), at exactly the same time support for Israel in the US is unravelling…”

LARRY ELLISION “VETTED” RUBIO ON ISRAEL SUPPORT

Ellison has been found to have “vetted” the current US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio - in leaked emails revealed yesterday which show how Ellison tested Rubio’s commitment to Israel.

The Secretary of State is supposed to defend and advance the US National Interest - not that of a foreign power.

Why is the Israel lobby vetting the top diplomat of the USA?

Yes we can.

TRUMP HUMILIATED?

If this were not bad enough for Trump’s image, two reports have circulated saying he is bossed around by Netanyahu - and worse.

On September 25th, a video appeared showing Tucker Carlson telling viewers

“Netanyahu goes around the Middle East stating point blank ‘I control Donald Trump’”

During Piers Morgan’s show on September 30th, Max Blumenthal said Israel and Netanyahu treat Donald Trump “like their own personal cuck” - and will lead the US into another war with Iran.

This dog knows the score.

SIGNS OF PUSHBACK?

On September 26th Donald Trump told reporters at the White House

“I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank”.

Does this mean he recognises the growing outrage at Israel’s actions in America, in his own base, and worldwide?

Church leaders had recently protested the violent attacks by settlers on Taibeh - the last remaining Christian town in the region. This protest was followed, days later, with the bombing by Israel of the Holy Family Church in Gaza.

The situation for Christians in the land of Christ shows no signs of improving.

Israeli ministers celebrated Trump’s election victory last November, seeing it as a green light for their plans to annex the West Bank, permanently destroying any hope of a two-state solution.

Minister Smotrich’s “Decisive Plan” to end the two state solution was published in 2017. The Israeli Parliament has agreed there will never be a two state solution.

Israeli hostage families have consistently condemned Netanyahu for “sabotaging” each and every hostage deal.

Israeli Minister Hanegbi told the families over a year ago that the war in Gaza would not end even if the hostages were all returned.

It is no surprise then that Trump’s proposed peace plan was subject to “last minute alterations” made by Netanyahu, limiting Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza.

Time to get jacked. There is no excuse.

It seems unlikely that a media blitz can fix all this for Israel. Divisions have opened up not only in US public opinion - and in Trump and Vance’s own base - but also over the toxic influence of the ADL itself.

After Elon Musk branded the ADL a hate group, following its previous attempts to “kill Twitter”, FBI Director Kash Patel has denounced the ADL as “a group that ran disgraceful ops spying on Americans.”

It was the ADL - and the SPLC - which prompted the FBI surveillance of traditional Catholics.

The ADL has also described Christian identity as a hate group, attempted to demonise the phrase “Christ is King” as an antisemitic slur, and its leader has in fact called for the use of terrorism against US, UK and Western citizens.

On the 7th of January 2025 Greenblatt called for the “ingenuity” behind the exploding pager attacks to be used in Israel’s “8th front” - the global war on “antisemitism”.

You can watch the whole 13 minutes here if you find this incredible.

A report by the liberal outlet The Intercept captured his remarks:

If the FBI is interested, this is video evidence of Jonathan Greenblatt urging a foreign power to commit acts of violent terrorism on US soil. It gives credence to Kash Patel’s remarks that the ADL is

“…an extreme group functioning like a terrorist organization”.

LIFE WITHOUT LIMITS

There has been no restraint on the policies, public statements and political influence of the Israel lobby for decades. Perhaps the beginning of the end of this state of exception is in sight. It is not possible to recover public opinion for Israel by media - as it is not the media which is turning public opinion against Israel. It is of course Israel’s own actions.

There is a parallel here with the fantasy narratives of the liberal empire, whose global ambitions are now over, and whose holdouts appear to be focused not on expansion but on a desperate move for survival.

St Michael fights for the common good.

THE TIME HORIZON

The time horizon is fast approaching for liberalism and Zionism alike. Both systems have been completely discredited by what they have done.

If you would like to know why I think this is a Good Thing - read this:

The remnants of the liberal regime are responding to the fact they will never win another free election by abolishing them. Moves in Romania and in Moldova mirror the “firewall” in Germany which prevents the most popular party participating in power. A similar “cordon sanitaire” is up in France, to prevent the rising popularity of politics which people find popular.

Time is running out. The EU has escalated its measures to cling on to control, after announcing its European Democracy Shield in May 2024.

The EU will now seek to monitor phone chats in real time, as well as enforcing stricter internet censorship. Its new measure, called ChatControl was described by Mike Benz on X. He said:

“ChatControl will allow the EU to use keyword filters to probe into what every private citizen says to friends and family about private topics, using AI and machine learning models to create heatmaps of dissidents. Combined with hate speech laws, it’s a recipe for utter disaster.”

Pro-life group ADF International warns that a new EU censorship initiative threatens to silence all conservative media across Europe.

Astonishingly, Google has joined the fight to “unite with the right” against EU censorship, as Just The News reported:

Measures under the EU Digital services act have blocked access to Charlie Kirk’s podcasts - and even prayer apps and the Bible online. The ADF warned:

“Europe is making it harder and harder to access basic religious and conservative content”

It is almost like we are ruled by people who hate Christ.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called us all nazis this week. Again.

UK MEASURES TOWARDS TYRANNY?

The desperate regime in the UK has announced a quixotic plan to mandate digital IDs - a plan long touted by Tony Blair to “combat populism”.

As the National Health Service gets digitised - again by Tony Blair’s friend Larry Ellison’s Oracle - moves are being made to consolidate a digitocracy, which would make possible the silent punishment of anyone critical of the regime.

Tony knows how to stop people voting for popular policies and how to punish them for not liking his unpopular ones.

If you know anyone who does not understand why Digital ID is a line we should never cross, point them here - to Big Brother Watch.

ROTTEN BRITAIN

The UK government is once again seeking access to iCloud photos, messages and other data. This, it says, is to continue its search for those dangerous white extremists it keeps talking about, as yet another foreigner commits yet another atrocity.

A man called “Jihadi from Syria” (Jihad al-Shamie) killed two Jewish men and sought to detonate a suspected suicide vest in Manchester yesterday.

He was, of course, a British citizen.

This comes shortly after the regime and its helpmeets told us all that anyone can identify as British.

That it should have to come to tribal war on our streets to demonstrate this is nonsense is a sad indictment of the complete estrangement from reality that typifies our rulers.

If you wish to peer into the rottenness of the British justice system, this link should do the trick for you. Violent criminals roam our cities and towns, whilst you get two years for saying things on Facebook. From a judge who releases paedophiles. Our justice system seems to prosecute anything but crime.

Even Palantir has said Starmer’s digital ID plan is a step too far.

Insiders say Digital ID is dead in the water already, would take years and is naturally toxified by being recommended by Keir “Keith” Starmer - whose appearances on television now openly demonstrate that he is not in control of his own face, let alone the borders or the nation.

WHAT DOES THIS ALL MEAN?

I do not think the former system of rule-by-media is working anymore. Reality is radicalising normal people, as the conditions produced by those who have ruled them into this mess continue to get worse.

It seems clear the liberal regimes, led by the UK, are hell bent on provoking a war with Russia. If they do not succeed, and I do not think they will, how long their fallback campaign of a permanent conflict will endure is a question that is also limited by money and resources.

Will Israel succeed in drawing the US into another Iran war? Will the US, having effectively walked away from Ukraine, heed the appeal of Putin and reset trade and diplomatic relations?

Northern Ireland - no stranger to resistance - says it will not accept the “Britcard” Digital ID.

We live in very interesting times. There is huge potential. This has not yet found its form. We may see the emergence of a far worse system of technological governance than the rule by media. Though unlikely to happen today, it remains a danger for every day to come.

More than ever, there is an urgent need to remain sane - and to recommend that the insanity which has ruled us to into this crisis is replaced by something if not perfect, then not intentionally destructive.

We do not have to live like this. There is a possible future, well within our grasp, in which the common good replaces the vicious cycle of evil.

