Politics is not just about your future or mine. From Bob Moran .

This is a brief post on one vision of tomorrow.

Current trends, existing factions and the vested interests of legacy elites can be divided into the interests of the death machine or of human life.

This is one way to view a future politics - beyond populism and the left or right.

The USA is still #1 - in the West.

What is the nature of its politics today?

Legacy death machine Future death machine Human scale restoration

The politics of the future is the politics of man and machine. It may be a case of man or machine, as we examine the factions of the USA.

Congress/Senate - death machine donor class domination Tech Bros - Digital feudalism future Bannonite Populism - Real industry, real jobs, real people

Most members of the two branches of US government outside the White House are sponsored by the war industry of liberal globalism and Zionism.

As the legacy death machine tries to launch another war in Iran, with Russia, the battle lines between former and future politics are drawn in bombs and blood. A US war with Iran, Russia- is a win for business as usual.

If MAGA wins, the war economy is being replaced. What next?

The two factions around Trump are the digital oligarchy and the tribunes of the people.

This is why future politics can be described today as machine versus man.

Steve Bannon’s worker nationalism is the populist base of MAGA. At the other end of the pyramid of power is the Silicon Valley mob, vying to become the new ruling class.

There is always a ruling class. It is nothing to do with social class. We have been ruled by managers for a few decades now, who are neither aristocrats in spirit or by blood.

The last century has resulted in a situation which closely resembles the creation of crisis to consolidate control. The trouble is, the people who created the crisis are now hated by their own people. Hence, change.

The managers have made a mess of everything. Who gets to replace them?

This is what politics is about now.

I am on team human. I like Steve Bannon because he is a traditional Catholic. Why does that matter?



The social teaching of Pope Leo XIII is one example of how the application of the Catholic doctrine of the dignity of human life applies to work.

There is human dignity in meaningful work. If there is no meaningful work in future, where is the dignity in life?

If this seems unserious to you consider the data wall. “AI” is trained on data, which is running out. As our store of digital data is exhausted, machines are creating more.

Machine input isn’t as good as human input. To break this closed loop, when AI makes us all unemployed we can be farmed and milked for data. We can be paid digibux whilst we graze, shedding data points to educate our robot overlords.

We may be comfortable in this future, but we will probably be numb.

Another future is possible in which human dignity is not dissolved in digital entertainment, sex robots and sensational new recreational drugs.

The alternative is founded on the value and dignity of human life. This is the politics of the future.

There is team machine and there is team human.

Pick a side.