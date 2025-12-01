Frank Wright is away this week
Duty calls
I shall be away this week giving a speech on the evils of surrogacy at the LifeSiteNews Rome Life Forum. So no new posts until next Monday.
If you would like to see a few of the reasons I am leading a campaign to have surrogacy banned worldwide - and especially in the United States, see this post I made on the subject in October 2025:
I hope to be back next Monday with more on Pascendi, and of course further one-star reviews of our modern times.
God bless you all!
Frank
Good luck Frank - fantastic work! God bless you!
Good on you Frank. I’m with you in spirit