Frank Wright

Frank Wright

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William Markley's avatar
William Markley
8m

I just finished a very good book which cites De Maistre a few times: Nihilism, written by Father Seraphim Rose in the early 1960's. Like De Maistre, Father Seraphim explains why we're living through such rampant evil and madness today. It was striking to me how accurately he predicted our current situation.

He describes four stages of Nihilism that developed and took hold in the West, not only among many intellectuals but also among the masses: Liberalism, Realism, Vitalism, and the Nihilism of Destruction. At heart they are all anti-God, anti-civilization and intent on destroying all of the "Old Order." He also describes the various "new ages" and "new men" that Nihilists promote, and how all of this ultimately leads to the Antichrist and Hell on earth.

Father Seraphim led a heroic life. He fell into falsehood as a young man and struggled with severe personal demons, but he returned to Christianity, and it appears that he overcame those demons. He also was impressively learned, and understood human nature. He wrote,

"It is impossible to extinguish the thirst for truth which God has implanted in man to lead them to Him, and which can only be satisfied in the acceptance of His Revelation."

Unfortunately, by denying God, perverting that thirst for truth and imposing new gods on us, Nihilism has led many of us down hellish paths.

Now I need to read De Maistre!

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Crush Limbraw's avatar
Crush Limbraw
1h

Love this post, Frank - sort of reminds me of my own journey from the wilderness of humanist indoctrination into the light of REALITY!

Thank you!

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